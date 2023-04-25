



Mechler K, Krömer T, Landauer M, Dittmann RW, Häge A. Screening for ADHD-related symptoms in preschoolers should be considered. These are the results obtained from a representative sample of her 5-year-olds in metropolitan areas of Germany. front cycle. 2018; 9:612. Google Scholar Lola HM, Belete H, Gebeyehu A, Zerihun A, Yimer S, Leta K. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children aged 6-17 years from Girjah district in rural Ethiopia. behavioral neurology. 2019;2019. Tavet AM. Prevalence of his ADHD and mental health problems among preschoolers in the Gaza Strip. Clin Exp Psychol. 2017;3(1):1–5. Google Scholar Robinson LR, Bitsuko RH, Omasta B, Holbrook JR, Ko J, Barry CM, et al. A systematic review and meta-analysis of personality disorders, and stress and anxiety. preventive science. 2022: 1–19. Schwenke E, Fasching PA, Faschingbauer F, Pretscher J, Kehl S, Peretz R, et al. Predict attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder from the characteristics of pregnancy and childbirth. Arch Gynecol Obstet. 2018;298(5):889–95. Google Scholar Sucksdorff M, Lehtonen L, Chudal R, Suominen A, Gissler M, Sourander A. Declining Apgar scores and caesarean section are associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Acta Paediatr. 2018;107(10):1750–8. Google Scholar Thomas R, Sanders S, Doust J, Beller E, Glasziou P. Prevalence of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Pediatrics. 2015;135(4):e994–1001. Google Scholar Roser M, Ritchie H, Ortiz-Ospina E. Global population growth. our data world. 2013. Danielson ML, Bitsko RH, Ghandour RM, Holbrook JR, Kogan MD, Blumberg SJ. Parent-reported prevalence of his ADHD diagnosis and associated treatments in US children and adolescents, 2016. J Clin Child Adolesc Psychol. 2018;47(2):199–212. Google Scholar B Elsaid N, A Mahrous O, A Al-Bahnasy R, E Abo-Salem M, M Gabr H, M Elbahy M. Prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in preschool children (ages 3-6). Menofia province. Egyptian Journal of Family Medicine. 2018;2(2):105–19. Farahat T, Alkot M, Rajab A, Anbar R. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in primary school children from Menofia Governorate, Egypt. International Journal of Family Medicine. 2014;2014. Sayal K, Prasad V, Daley D, Ford T, Coghill D. ADHD in children and adolescents: prevalence, pathways of care, and service delivery. Lancet Psychiatry. 2018;5(2):175–86. Google Scholar Edition F. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Associate Professor of Psychiatry. 2013;21(21):591–643. Google Scholar Ghuman J, Ghuman H. ADHD in preschool children: evaluation and treatment: Oxford University Press; 2014. Canals J, Morales-Hidalgo P, Jané MC, Domènech E. ADHD prevalence in Spanish preschoolers: comorbidities, sociodemographic factors, and functional implications. J. Atten Disord. 2018;22(2):143–53. Google Scholar Knopf A. Parent surveys show that more than 5% of children have ADHD, and prevalence is increasing in preschool. Letters on Child and Adolescent Behavior at Brown University. 2018;34(3):3–4. Google Scholar Hamidzadeh A, Kharatha M, Bazghaleh M, Basirinejad H, Aghdam NF, Ebrahimi H. Shahroud Prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and its associated risk factors in primary school children. Journal of Education and Health Promotion. 2021;10. Albatti TH, Alhedyan Z, Alnaeim N, Almuhareb A, Alabdulkarim J, Albadia R, et al. Prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder among primary school children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 2015–2016. Int J Pediatr Adolesc Med. 2017;4(3):91–4. Google Scholar Alhraiwil NJ, Ali A, Househ MS, Al-Shehri AM, El-Metwally AA. A systematic review of the epidemiology of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in Arab countries. Neurosci J. 2015;20(2):137–44. Google Scholar EL-Gendy SD, El-Bitar EA, El-Awady MA, Bayomy HE, Agwa EM. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: prevalence and risk factors in Egyptian elementary school students. Egyptian J Community Medicine. 2017;35(1):1–16. Google Scholar Bishree Z, Ramy HA, El Shahawi HH, El Sheikh MM, El Michri AA, El Michri MA. Screening for ADHD in a sample of Egyptian adolescent students. J. Atten Disord. 2018;22(1):58–65. Google Scholar Hassaan FM, Abd Elnaby SA, El-Fotoh WMA, Noreldin RI, Abd Elhady ME. Identification of risk factors for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in Egyptian children. Menophia Med J. 2020;33(3):856. Google Scholar Ayano G, Johannes K, Abraha M. Epidemiology of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in African children and adolescents: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Angen Psychiatry. 2020;19(1):1–10. Google Scholar Pérez-Crespo L, Canals-Sans J, Suades-González E, Guxens M. Temporal trends and geographic variation in the prevalence and incidence of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder diagnoses among Catalan children. Spanish Scientific Representative 2020;10(1):1–10. Google Scholar Wendell M, Ritchie T, Rogers MA, Ogg JA, Santuzzi AM, Shelby EC, et al. Association between ADHD symptoms in children and changes in parental involvement in kindergarten learning during COVID-19. Sch Psychol Rev. 2020;49(4):466–79. Google Scholar Shah R, Raju VV, Sharma A, Grover S. The impact of COVID-19 and lockdowns on children with ADHD and their families – an online survey and continuity of care model. J Neurosci Rural Pract. 2021;12(01):071–9. Google Scholar Sharma P, Gupta RK, Banal R, Majid M, Kumari R, Langer B et al. Prevalence and correlations of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) risk factors in schoolchildren in rural northern India. J Fammed Prim Care. 2020;9(1):115. Google Scholar Reimelt C, Wolff N, Hölling H, Mogwitz S, Ehrlich S, Martini J, Siblings and birth order—Is it important for the development of ADHD? J. Atten Disord. 2021;25(1):81–90. Google Scholar Bélanger SA, Andrews D, Gray C, Korczak D. ADHD in children and adolescents: Part 1—etiology, diagnosis, and comorbidities. pediatric child health. 2018;23(7):447–53. Google Scholar Torvik FA, Eilertsen EM, McAdams TA, Gustavson K, Zachrisson HD, Brandlistuen R and others. Mechanisms linking a parent’s educational attainment to a child’s her ADHD, depression, and academic problems: A large family study in a Norwegian mother-father-child cohort study. J Child Psychological Psychiatry. 2020;61(9):1009–18. Google Scholar Rowland AS, Skipper BJ, Rabiner DL, Kiedan F, Campbell RA, Naphtel AJ, et al. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): interactions between socioeconomic status and parental history of ADHD determine prevalence. To do. J Child Psychological Psychiatry. 2018;59(3):213–22. Google Scholar Gustavson K, Ystrom E, Stoltenberg C, Susser E, Surén P, Magnus P, et al. Smoking during pregnancy and her ADHD in children. Pediatrics. 2017; 139(2). Sciberras E, Mulraney M, Silva D, Coghill D. Prenatal risk factors and ADHD etiology—review of existing evidence. Curr Psychiatry Rep. 2017;19(1):1–8. Google Scholar Saunders C. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents with congenital heart disease – Part II. Hakim Shooshtari M, Shariati B, Kamalzadeh L, Naserbakht M, Tayefi B, Taban M. Prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in Iran: an updated systematic review. Med J Islamic Republic of Iran (MJIRI). 2021;35(1):60–71. Google Scholar Lissak G. Physiological and psychological adverse effects of screen time on children and adolescents: a review of the literature and case studies. environment resolution. 2018; 164:149–57. Google Scholar Vaidyanathan S, Manohar H, Chandrasekaran V, Kandasamy P. Screen time exposure in preschoolers with ADHD: a cross-sectional exploratory study from South India. India J Psychol Med. 2021;43(2):125–9. Google Scholar Sciberras E, Patel P, Stokes MA, Coghill D, Middeldorp CM, Bellgrove MA, et al. Physical health, media use, and mental health of his ADHD children and adolescents during his COVID-19 pandemic in Australia. J. Atten Disord. 2022;26(4):549–62. Google Scholar M. Minatoya, A. Araki, M. Ito, K. Yamazaki, M. Kobayashi, C. Miyashita, et al. Prenatal smoking and ADHD symptoms in preschool: A study on the environment and children’s health in Hokkaido. Medicine before Environ Health. 2019;24(1):1–9. Google Scholar Dong T, Hu W, Zhou X, Lin H, Lan L, Hang B, et al. Maternal prenatal exposure to smoking during pregnancy and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in offspring: a meta-analysis. reproduce toxicity. 2018; 76:63–70. Google Scholar Ji Y, Azuine RE, Zhang Y, Hou W, Hong X, Wang G, et al. related. JAMA psychiatrist. 2020;77(2):180–9. Google Scholar Masarwa R, Levine H, Gorelik E, Reif S, Perlman A, Matok I. Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and the risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorders: a systematic review of cohort studies. , meta-analysis, and meta-regression analysis. J Epidemiol. 2018;187(8):1817–27. Google Scholar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-04785-x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos