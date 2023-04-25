Health
Top 5 Supplements for Arthritis Pain Reviewed by Experts – Forbes Health
According to Morin, a healthy gut microbiome may help prevent inflammation, and contains a variety of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory food You may experience less pain from arthritis.food containing probioticsYogurt, kefir and kimchi also contribute to a healthy gut flora.
According to research, mediterranean dietConsisting of high amounts of fruits, vegetables, fish, seeds, nuts, and moderate amounts of dairy, eggs, poultry, red wine and olive oil, it helps relieve arthritis pain thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. increase.
For individuals who do not want to stick to certain types of diets, adding certain supplements to their daily regimen can help reduce arthritis symptoms as well.
monounsaturated fatty acid
Studies suggest that monounsaturated fatty acids have anti-inflammatory effects, reduce the number of swollen joints and tendons, and may help reduce perceived pain associated with rheumatoid arthritis in people. I’m here.
High-quality olive oil is one of the best sources of monounsaturated fatty acids, says Morin. tablespoon he because one tablespoon of olive oil contains about 10 grams of monounsaturated fatty acids. To incorporate olive oil into your daily diet, aim to consume at least two tablespoons per day as a salad dressing, bread dip, or as a substitute for butter in recipes. For those interested, we recommend 2-4 tablespoons or 20-40 grams per day.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D Helps the body absorb calcium and maintain bone strength.Alternatively, according to research vitamin D deficiency May affect the severity of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. One study in 2012 Therapeutic advances in endocrinology and metabolism observed that rheumatoid arthritis appeared to be more common in participants with vitamin D deficiency. Additionally, research suggests that a lack of vitamin D in a person’s diet may increase the risk of knee osteoarthritis.
Vitamin D supplementation may be beneficial in preventing osteoporosis and reducing pain in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The most bioavailable form of vitamin D is sunlight, but foods such as salmon, tuna, egg yolk, Also found in vitamin D-fortified products such as orange juice and dairy products. People who need extra vitamin D can consider using supplements purchased at the drug store or prescribed by their primary care provider.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends a dietary allowance of 600 International Units (IU) of vitamin D per day.
“Often a larger amount [of vitamin D] It’s safe and effective,” says Morin. However, it is important to consult your healthcare provider before increasing your vitamin D dose. Donors check blood tests to help determine the right amount of vitamin D you need, she adds.
omega 3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are unsaturated, essential fatty acids that help make hormones that regulate inflammation in the body and may help control conditions such as: Lupus and rheumatoid arthritisMore specifically, research shows that omega-3 fatty acids may help control autoimmune responses and reduce joint swelling and tenderness in people with rheumatoid arthritis.
Fatty cold-water fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Tuna is also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, but may contain more mercury than other fish. Suggests supplementing with flax, chia, and walnuts for plant-based omega-3s.
When taking omega-3s in supplement form, Morin suggests starting with 1-2 grams per day. The American Academy of Medicine recommends 1.6 grams for adult men and 1.1 grams for adult women. .
fiber
fiber A type of carbohydrate most commonly found in whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables that helps the body regulate itself. blood sugarnormalizes and lowers bowel movements cholesterol levelPeople on a high-fiber diet may have lower levels of C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation often associated with rheumatoid arthritis.
“Whole grains, beans, and lentils are great because they’re high in fiber,” says Morin. “They help nourish the gut microbes like probiotics in the digestive system. [microbes] It thrives and grows in terms of diversity and total population.This can reduce the amount of inflammatory compounds [enter] system. “
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends 38 grams of fiber for adult men and 25 grams for women.
Curcumin
Active ingredient curcumin turmeric, may relieve arthritis pain, Morin says. Studies have also found that curcumin is beneficial for pain management and joint function in people with knee osteoarthritis.
However, to get enough curcumin for its health benefits, you need to consume excessive amounts of turmeric. Instead, she recommends trying curcumin supplements.
“The active compound in turmeric is curcumin, so ideally we are looking for this active compound,” explains Morin. “It doesn’t matter if the package says ‘turmeric’ or ‘curcumin’ as long as the company identifies the active ingredient. If it just says turmeric next to it, keep looking.” ”
She added that many people see benefits when taking curcuminoids in divided doses of 1,500 milligrams daily, about 500 milligrams per serving.
