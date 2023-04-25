Health
22 out of 25 melatonin products were mislabeled, study found
Berry flavored small gummies melatonin It has a big promise: better sleep. but, new research papers, A paper published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA highlights a key issue: As with any supplement, what you see on the label doesn’t always match what you get when it comes to melatonin. plug.
A team of researchers analyzed 25 different brands of melatonin gummy products and found that 22 products contained amounts of melatonin that differed from what was listed on the label. Some contained only 74% of the advertised amount of melatonin, while others contained 347% more. Yet another product contained no detectable melatonin at all.
The researchers tested gummies from only one bottle of each product, so it’s possible that the amount of melatonin varies from batch to batch. It shows that there is a surprising difference between
“You are at the mercy of the nutritional supplement industry,” said Dr. Cohen.
The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the safety and effectiveness of dietary supplements. “Protecting the health and safety of Americans is FDA’s top priority, and we remain vigilant in alerting consumers when public health concerns arise related to dietary supplements.” A representative of the FDA said in a statement.
Previous research has highlighted how diverse the quality of melatonin products is. a 2017 survey In Canada, one melatonin supplement has been found to contain over 400% of the labeled amount. Dr. Cohen’s research looked exclusively at gummies and focused on products sold in the United States. The number of Americans using melatonin supplements has more than quintupled between 1999 and 2018, according to the company. National Institutes of Health.
What happens if you take too much melatonin?
Our brains are wired to naturally produce melatonin after sunset. Melatonin supplements are intended to complement or enhance that process.
A precisely labeled 3-milligram gummy contains roughly 1,000 times more melatonin than our brains naturally produce, says Philippe, associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Gehrman said. Excess melatonin found in large amounts is likely to be broken down and excreted in the body, he said.
The higher the melatonin dose, the more likely you are to experience side effects. high doses of melatonin Experts say it’s unlikely to be dangerous for most adults. Some people report feeling groggy or having a hangover The morning after taking the supplement or after having a vivid disturbing dream.
Melatonin can do pose a serious danger to children if they consume too much. Calls to the American Association of Poison Control Centers related to pediatric melatonin consumption surged 530% from 2012 to 2021, according to the WHO. A study published last summer.
“They’re not candy,” said Dr. Brian Chen, a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic. “They aren’t just taken spitefully.”
How do you choose a reliable melatonin supplement?
There is no guarantee that a particular bottle of melatonin will actually contain the amount stated on the label. I’m here.
Please ask your pharmacist.
Instead of ordering melatonin online or walking through the pharmacy aisles and randomly picking supplements, ask your pharmacist to suggest a trusted brand.
Make sure you are certified.
Experts say you should choose products that are certified by third-party bodies such as United States Pharmacopoeiascrutinizes various supplements.
Choose low-dose supplements.
Choose one milligram or less of melatonin, Dr. Abbott said.
Please consult your doctor.
Experts say you should consult your doctor before trying even a seemingly harmless supplement like melatonin.
It’s also important to consider why you’re taking melatonin in the first place, Dr. Chen said. wrong way to receive By trying to induce sleep just before bedtime, cognitive behavioral therapy It may be more effective in treating insomnia.
“It takes effort and effort to learn this lost art of sleep,” he said.
