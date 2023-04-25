22 out of 25 melatonin products were mislabeled, study found

Berry flavored small gummies melatonin It has a big promise: better sleep. but, new research papers, A paper published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA highlights a key issue: As with any supplement, what you see on the label doesn’t always match what you get when it comes to melatonin. plug.

A team of researchers analyzed 25 different brands of melatonin gummy products and found that 22 products contained amounts of melatonin that differed from what was listed on the label. Some contained only 74% of the advertised amount of melatonin, while others contained 347% more. Yet another product contained no detectable melatonin at all.

The researchers tested gummies from only one bottle of each product, so it’s possible that the amount of melatonin varies from batch to batch. It shows that there is a surprising difference between

“You are at the mercy of the nutritional supplement industry,” said Dr. Cohen.

The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the safety and effectiveness of dietary supplements. “Protecting the health and safety of Americans is FDA’s top priority, and we remain vigilant in alerting consumers when public health concerns arise related to dietary supplements.” A representative of the FDA said in a statement.