Reproductive rights restrictions make tough decisions even harder for pregnant women with cancer

The ability to provide tailored or adaptive therapy is a source of great reassurance for many patients diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy or who become pregnant while being treated for cancer, Virginia F. Borges, MD, MMSc, Physician, associate professor, and director explained Dr. Borges, of the Young Women’s Breast Cancer Translational Program at the University of Colorado Denver, during a presentation at the 2023 American Cancer Research Annual Meeting, that data on this topic will be available. When collected and evaluated, they further described themselves as a minority of women. Terminate the pregnancy upon request or choice.

“We are facing an increased incidence of cancer during pregnancy,” said Borges. “Interestingly, in the wake of the novel [circulating tumor] Advances in technology have reportedly detected non-dyad haplotypes in fetal screening. This means that cancer DNA was detected as separate from the fetus, potentially leading to a cancer diagnosis that might otherwise have been hidden until the pregnancy was complete. To do. ”

Dr. Borges noted that clinical symptoms may rule out options for treating cancer during pregnancy. She gave some examples from her direct colleagues in Colorado. The first example is the case of a young female patient in the very early stages of her first trimester diagnosed with stage 3B cervical cancer.

“There is significant involvement of the pelvic sidewall by the tumor, which precludes concurrent chemoradiation during pregnancy,” Borges said. “Also, given the size of the tumor in the pelvic cavity, there were serious concerns about fetal growth.”

The second patient’s case was that of a patient with stage 4 melanoma, which was very advanced and presented as metastatic, Borges explained. The ideal treatment would be Bluff Tumor mutation.

“But that’s not feasible during pregnancy,” Borges said. “Immunotherapy could be considered, but at the time there were no safety data on this option yet.”

But in situations like this, compared to colleagues who see other cancers, breast cancer oncologists have more tools in their therapeutic toolbox, Borges said. It’s less common, says Borges, but it still does occur when cancer poses a high risk of compromising maternal health before pregnancy reaches a point where it is viable. Patients may experience the opposite. This means that treatment options remain to control the disease, and mothers prioritize minimizing the risk of pregnancy over their own health and longevity.

Borges provided an example of the latter that occurred in the case of a young female patient with known metastatic breast cancer who had been on Borges therapy for several years, but had no evidence of active disease. I stopped treatment and became pregnant.

“While she was pregnant, I had options to propose to her to prevent her disease from progressing. She lost her first child at the age of five. [years] Protection against and against genetic diseases [new] pregnancy was the most important [to her]”She declined all treatment until after giving birth,” Borges said. “When we started treating her again, she survived two years of her younger child’s life.”

Borges noted that a more complex topic for oncologists and their patients is the widening gap between what is available during pregnancy and the improvement of standard care through the incorporation of new drugs. . Borges gave the example of high-risk locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). This cancer has had for decades combination chemotherapy that can be administered during the 2nd and 3rd trimester as the backbone of treatment. Keynote 522 (NCT03036488) Emerging clinical trial data show improvement in progression-free survival with the inclusion of pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in chemotherapy.

“At this point, there are still potentially ways to manipulate this regimen to give it what it can during pregnancy, and then continue the rest in a way that we hope won’t compromise the woman’s results and results. [TNBC] It can be very aggressive and if this is not a viable option to pursue from the start, or if you choose this option from the start, the results can flatten out and make things worse. [with] The certainty of the mother’s rescue, or whether the pregnancy will reach viability, is unknown,” Borges said. “This is just one example of breast cancer in young women, and there are many cancers that young women face during pregnancy.”

Credit: Adobe Stock – Photographee.eu

Switching to the landscape of reproductive rights, Borges explains that the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the national protection of reproductive rights under Roe v. is called Following the decision, a multidisciplinary range of medical leaders, advocacy partners, and at least her two major medical journals condemned the decision’s impact on women’s health.

“There are calls for a number of pending changes across the country, so the outlook is that more countries will impose tighter restrictions in the coming years,” Borges said. “Right now, we’re only looking at states that outright ban abortion. Using [American Cancer Society] The Center for Cancer Statistics, I have tabulated the expected number of cases in 2023 for each of the five more common cancers affecting pregnant women. I don’t have cancer. Applying our knowledge that cancer diagnosed during pregnancy affects 0.1% of all cancers, in states where abortion is outright banned, 100 women will become pregnant now and in the near future. Expected to face cancer while. ”

Borges explained that an overview of this topic has been published JAMA Oncologyand at the time of Dobbs’ decision, it was estimated that this national number would approach 1,500 per year, especially if the states’ anticipated legislative changes materialized.

“When we look at when cancer is diagnosed during pregnancy, the majority occur during the gestation period beyond or beyond legal abortion in most parts of the United States. [following this decision]’ said Borges. “In terms of treatment options, between 24% and 66% occur within the remaining weeks of gestation, which may put the mother’s life in immediate danger or reduce her chances of survival. To do.”

In addition, many states that ban abortion have provisions relating to emergency health conditions, but the details of circumstances that are permissible under these provisions are difficult for pregnant patients to navigate. This challenge remains difficult because, depending on the patient’s exact cancer scenario, the threat to the mother’s health or life may not be considered imminent.

“Whether we truly fall into this category may not become clear until treatments are tried and the cancer proves to be refractory, which is what pregnant patients are currently facing. There are many serious problems with the situation,” Borges said. “Even a delay of a few weeks can affect the health of the mother, depending on the cancer status. [under the requirements of the state’s emergency health clause], so how is this achieved? Conversely, if approval is not obtained or if the mother decides to continue the pregnancy in high-risk situations, [OB/GYN] Is there expertise available in her community to manage possible complications?”

Borges noted that even before Dobbs’ decision, the oncology field was already facing a lack of access to maternal care. With many states now banning abortion, access to that aspect of maternal care has become increasingly difficult, and the type of care needed for at-risk pregnant cancer patients who are maintaining pregnancies. is also becoming more difficult to access.

“I emphasize that women facing pregnancy and cancer have to make tough decisions. They have to make decisions now, not now, that could affect cure rates and survival over the next five years.

Borges explained that questions continue to arise about how these factors will affect emergency rules banning abortion in states across the country. If not, the question of how much difference there is between choices could mean the difference between life and death for that patient.

“The situation facing our pregnant patients is increasingly confining. When the baseline situation is bad enough, the walls are getting higher and higher, leaving them in dangerous and intolerable situations. “My colleague Nicole T. Christian, M.D., and I wrote our take on this topic on Dobbs. new england journal Faculty of MedicineIn my opinion, I’ll leave the conclusions drawn at that point alone. ”

Borges said she lives in a rural blue state so she can go home and return to normal care for pregnant patients. He explained that he hoped to be able to express himself well on behalf of many colleagues who face potential risks to themselves and their lives.

“We were already plagued with a labor force short of MDs, APPs and RNs. I’m adding to my work,” said Borges. “We are facing a time when we may be legally bound not to discuss abortion as an aspect of care for pregnant cancer patients, even if it is an appropriate recommendation. At this time, it is likely to cause us emotional and moral harm. Where can we turn? Hopefully to each other.”

Borges explained that even if the law is state-specific, the need for national cooperation on the topic is clear.

“All of us who are MDs swore some version of an oath or promise when we graduated. [and] We can look to that spirit for guidance. One such example is the updated AMA Code of Ethics, in which two of the nine statements appear to be relevant to today’s topic. “As doctors, we have a responsibility to respect the law and to change it when it goes against the patient’s best interests,” Borges said. I think it’s directed at the patient.As always, when in doubt, do what’s right for the patient.”

reference

Borges VF. The importance of reproductive rights for pregnant women facing cancer: Hard choices in hard times. Presented at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting. April 17, 2023. Accessed April 17, 2023. https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/session/60