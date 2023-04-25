Graphene ‘tattoo’ pacemaker that wraps around the heart is the thinnest research ever





US researchers have developed the first heart implant made from graphene. The thinnest heart implant to date, the Graphene Tattoo works like a traditional pacemaker, sensing heartbeat irregularities and stimulating the heart to a more regular rhythm. Because the device is made of graphene, it is conductive, biocompatible, and can be molded into the soft, moist, and dynamic muscle tissue of the heart.In addition, because of the high transparency, the team led by Igor Efimov – a professor of biomedical engineering and medicine at Northwestern University in Illinois – was able to use light to track and regulate heart rhythms in rodent studies. Conventional pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators include metal interfaces and require wires and hard, rigid materials that are not well adapted to the body. “Graphene has two properties that turned out to be very unique and important for the treatment of heart disease,” Efimov says. chemical world“First of all, because it is a carbon-based material that is the basis of life, it can form, for example, metals that oxidize to cause different kinds of toxicity, and different by-products that are toxic. It is very safe, unlike some metals.” Second, he emphasizes that unlike conventional materials such as metals, carbon has high electrical conductivity and is also optically transparent. To create the pacemaker, researchers first encapsulated graphene inside a flexible, elastic silicon membrane. On the outside he then placed a 10 μm gold tape to act as an electrical interconnect between the graphene and external electronics used to measure and stimulate the heart. The device was then attached to the heart of the rodent studied. Graphene tattoos could sense irregular heart rhythms and restore a normal heart rate with electrical stimulation. The researchers were also able to use light to control the device, stimulate the heart and record what was happening. “The authors demonstrated the efficacy of graphene sensors to modify electrical pulses in smooth muscle, especially cardiac therapy,” they say. james tourA synthetic organic chemist at Rice University, Texas, USA, who was not involved in this work. “As the authors show, it clearly affects calcium signaling, the mechanism of signaling in cardiomyocytes. It’s worth noting that it’s being used for on-the-spot optical imaging.” Tour suspects that graphene tattoos will eventually become even smaller, allowing them to stimulate smaller areas, thereby affecting calcium signaling across large areas of the heart. Eve RubinA professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, Ph.D. calls the study “an in-depth study that shows the exciting potential of graphene-based medical devices.” He added that graphene biointerfaces that have been developed are “particularly attractive”. This is because the is high. However, Efimov points out that proof of safety and efficacy in large animal models such as pigs will be required before such devices enter human trials. He also said that better adhesives need to be developed to attach this kind of implantable device to living tissue, noting that the heart muscle is a particular challenge because it is soft and in constant motion. I’m here.

