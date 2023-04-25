Study Finds Early RSV Infection Associated with Significantly Increased Asthma Risk in Children – ScienceDaily





Although severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection has long been associated with the development of childhood wheezing disease, the relationship between RSV infection in infancy and the development of childhood asthma remains unclear.

A new observational study by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center found that RSV infection during the first year of life was associated with a significantly increased risk of asthma in children. This study, the first to examine the impact of her RSV infection of all severity on childhood asthma risk at the population level, was published in a journal. lancet. RSV is a seasonal respiratory virus that infects nearly all children by the age of 2 years and is repeatedly infected throughout life. It is the main cause of bronchiolitis, a lower respiratory tract infection that manifests as coughing and wheezing in infants and young children. Symptoms in most children are mild and usually subside within a week or so, but can lead to serious illness and death, especially in premature and young infants and those with chronic lung disease or congenital heart disease. . It is the most common cause of hospitalization for respiratory problems in the first year of life worldwide, said Christian Rosas-Salazar, MD, MPH, assistant professor of pediatrics in the Department of Allergy, Immunology and Pulmonary Medicine. says. study. “For 60 years, researchers have repeatedly identified an association between severe RSV and asthma. However, this association is partly explained by genetics shared by both severe RSV and asthma. ,” said Tina Hartert, principal investigator and senior author of the study. “The solution in our study is to uncover the link between RSV and asthma by ensuring that all her RSV infections are captured using molecular techniques and post-season serology.” It was understanding,” she said. “In our study, the absence of RSV infection in healthy full-term children within the first year of life was associated with a significantly reduced risk of developing asthma in children, which was It affects about 8% of children in the United States,” Rosas-Salazar said. “Our findings demonstrate an age-dependent association between RSV infection in infancy and childhood asthma.” “We focused on the first year of life because we believe that the first year of life is a critical period for lung and immune development,” said Rosas-Salazar. This, he believes, can lead to certain abnormalities while the lungs and immune system are still developing, which can later lead to asthma. The INSPIRE (Infant Susceptibility to Pulmonary Infections and Asthma After RSV Exposure) study included 1,946 eligible healthy infants aged 6 months or younger at the start of the RSV season (November to March in Tennessee). was included. Infants were recruited from 11 pediatric departments in Central Tennessee. Biweekly surveillance and serological testing were used to classify infants as infected or uninfected during the first year of life. 54% of infants became infected with her RSV within the first year of life. 46% were uninfected. Infants were followed annually and assessed for asthma at 5 years of age. The study found that an infant who was not infected with her RSV in the first year of life had a 26% lower risk of developing asthma at age 5. Rosas-Salazar said, “The results of this study will support long-term general respiratory outcomes in children in ongoing clinical trials of RSV prophylaxis products such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies that can reduce the severity of infection. We hope that it will motivate us to pursue it.” “Demonstrating the effectiveness of the RSV vaccine against childhood asthma would increase public health concern and uptake of the vaccine,” Hartert said. The study was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with an award from the Asthma and Allergy Clinical Research Center to Hartert. The Vanderbilt research team included Teveb Gebresadik (MPH), William Dupont (PhD), James Chappell (MD), and Stokes Peebles (MD). Emory University collaborated on this study and provided testing services.

