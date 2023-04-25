DNA and Unjustified Beliefs: 5 Facts You Should Know

The breakthrough discovery of DNA’s unique double helix structure is celebrated on World DNA Day on April 25th each year.

DNA – or deoxyribonucleic acid – is found in every cell of every organism and contains the “blueprint” for building and maintaining the organism. Humans share 99.9% of her DNA with each other, but the 0.1% DNA that varies from person to person can tell us a lot about each individual, allowing them to identify or acquit a criminal. helps. Falsely convicted people.

The advent of DNA technology, with its ability to provide irrefutable evidence of wrongful convictions, inspired Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld to co-found the Innocence Project in 1992. DNA technology used and litigation To help free and acquit hundreds of innocent people.

5 here Key facts about DNA and unjust beliefs you should know:

575 exonerated based on DNA tests in the US

According to the National Indemnity RegisterSince 1989, 575 falsely convicted people have been exonerated based on DNA tests that proved their innocence. This includes 196 Innocence Project clients.

DNA testing in a single case can cost up to $50,000.

Genetic DNA tests like 23andMe are fairly affordable, but the kinds of DNA tests used in criminal cases can be very expensive. Testing on a single case costs between $5,000 and $50,000. This is often the case when multiple types of DNA testing need to be performed on a single piece of evidence, when multiple pieces of evidence need to be tested individually, or when highly specialized testing is required. Because there is

DNA tests have exonerated 35 people on death row.

Nearly 30 people sentenced to death were acquitted based on DNA evidence. According to the National Indulgence RegisterThis includes Kirk Bradsworth. Kirk Bradsworth was the first American to spend time on death row and was acquitted by DNA evidence. innocent witness.