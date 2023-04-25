A quick, cheap and easy way to test for antibiotic resistance — ScienceDaily





Dr. Sandor Kasas of EPFL said: Professor Ronnie Willaert of Vrije Universiteit Brussel added:

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to defeat drugs designed to kill them. It has now become a global public health problem. At least 1.27 million people died worldwide in 2019, nearly 5 million died. About 3 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year in the United States, and her six most common infections cost him over $4.6 billion. There are approximately 700,000 cases in the EU each year, costing an estimated €1.5 billion. Antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) uses culture or genetic methods that expose bacteria to antibiotics to determine if they carry genes that confer resistance. A typical AST persists for up to 24 hours or longer in slow-growing bacteria. Faster ASTs have been developed in recent years, but they tend to be complex and require sophisticated and expensive equipment. Now, researchers led by Kasas and Willaert have developed a fast, inexpensive and widely available method based on light microscopy that can perform AST with single-cell sensitivity and without the need for bacterial attachment or labeling. bottom. This technique uses a basic conventional light microscope, a camera or mobile phone, and specialized software.Joint research project published PNAS. This new technique, called optical nanomotion detection (ONMD), involves monitoring the nanoscale vibrations of single bacteria before and during exposure to antibiotics. Monitoring is performed with a basic light microscope, video camera, or mobile phone. ONMD technology monitors the microscopic vibrations (nanomotion) of bacterial cells that characterize organisms and can be considered “signatures of life”. In fact, nanomotion persists as long as the creature lives, but stops as soon as the creature dies. In the ONMD technique, bacterial nanomotion is recorded in movies, and the displacement of individual cells is monitored, all with sub-pixel resolution. Researchers have successfully used ONMD to detect the susceptibility of a large number of bacteria to antibiotics. Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Lactobacillus rhamnosusand Mycobacterium smegmatis (A nonpathogenic bacterial model of tuberculosis) Susceptibility to the antibiotics ampicillin, streptomycin, doxycycline, and vancomycin was determined within 2 hours. ONMD not only monitors bacterial life-death transitions upon exposure to various antibiotics, but also highlights changes in bacterial metabolism driven by nutrient availability. Tests showed that ONMD can easily and quickly assess the susceptibility or resistance of bacterial cells to antibiotics by monitoring cell oscillations. The author states: “The simplicity and efficiency of this method will be a game changer in the AST space.” This has important implications for clinical and research applications as it is applicable to a wide range of bacteria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230424162847.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos