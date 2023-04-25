» Even if SARS-CoV-2 mutates, some human antibodies will fight back

LA JOLLA, CA — An anonymous San Diego resident has become a fascinating example of how the human immune system fights SARS-CoV-2. In a new study, scientists at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology (LJI) show how antibodies collected from this clinical study volunteer bind to the SARS-CoV-2 “spike” protein and neutralize the virus. rice field.

While studies had previously shown antibody binding to the spike, this new study shows that the original Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine produces antibodies against the later Omicron subspecies of SARS-CoV-2. I am revealing how I urged my body to do so. The researchers also captured his highly detailed 3D structures of his three potential neutralizing antibodies that bound to Spike.

This important study shows exactly where spikes are vulnerable to human antibodies and how future vaccines and antibody therapies will exploit these weaknesses. In fact, studies in mice suggest that some of these antibodies may help prevent her from becoming severely ill with COVID-19.

“To blunt the next pandemic and protect people from the seasonal re-emergence of this pandemic, we need the broadest possible dose of antibodies—antibodies that cannot escape,” said LJI’s president and CEO. increase. Dr. Erica Olmann Sapphiresenior author of the new cell report study. “I found them in San Diegan where I was vaccinated.”

“By studying the person’s immune response in detail, we discovered antibodies that were still effective against many of the omicron variants,” said study co-leader LJI, director of the LJI Antibody Discovery Center. Instructor Dr. Kathryn Hastie adds. “We must now find ways to boost these needed antibodies over other less effective ones.”

accept virus variants

During the pandemic, LJI scientists have been collecting blood samples from laboratories here in San Diego and around the world with the goal of understanding the role of different immune cells in fighting SARS-CoV-2. [Learn more about LJI leadership of the Coronavirus Immunotherapy Consortium (CoVIC)] Antibodies are one of the immune system’s greatest fighters. These molecules are made by B cells and each antibody has a specific structure intended to bind to a specific target of the pathogen. It’s as if her B-cells see the pathogen Bullseye and get to work making arrows. In the new study, antibodies were obtained from clinical study volunteers who received two doses of the Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine works by prompting the body to make a spike protein (you can catch a glimpse of the bullseye of the virus) so it can start working with antibodies and other weapons against the actual virus. Samples from research volunteers were collected in early 2021, prior to Omicron’s arrival. In other words, the antibodies produced by the volunteers were the result of vaccination, not exposure to Omicron.

Antibody 2A10 (yellow tint) and antibody 1H2 (blue tint) were isolated from vaccinated study volunteers. The LJI team found that these two antibodies of his were able to neutralize many SARS-CoV-2 variants. Image from Sapphire his lab at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology.



A variant of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron emerged in late 2021 and spread rapidly. Omicron set itself apart from other variants because it contained a mutation that helped evade immune cell protection. Many antibodies designed to combat previous SARS-CoV-2 variants have failed to achieve that goal with Omicron.

find a winning antibody

Fortunately, not everyone produces the same types of antibodies. In fact, the composition of virus-fighting cells and antibodies varies greatly from person to person. For the new study, researchers started with a pool of antibodies from volunteers in San Diego. Like many people who received her first two doses of Moderna her vaccine, this individual produced a potent pool of antibodies capable of neutralizing her D614G her variant of SARS-CoV-2 ancestry. Did.

As a worrying new virus variant emerged, researchers tested this pool to see how many antibodies could bind to the mutated virus.

“We found that this antibody pool could also neutralize other variants such as Delta and Omicron,” says Hastie.

They found that subjects maintained moderate to high levels of antibodies to beta, delta, and omicron lineages BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2. Among these surviving antibodies, the researcher actually found five of his antibodies that reduced the infectivity of BA.1 by more than 85%.

The researchers then put these remaining five antibodies through another battery of tests. One antibody, called 1C3, has shown potential to block part of the infectious process (when the viral receptor-binding domain interacts with the human protein ACE2), but the BA.1 and BA.2 lineages It was only against Another antibody, 1H2, was also able to neutralize some Omicron strains, but in a different manner than 1C3. Antibody 2A10, on the other hand, reacted with all SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strains tested, including the currently most common XBB and BQ1 strains.

Antibody target mapping

Scientists mapped these vulnerabilities in Spike using a high-resolution imaging technique called cryo-electron microscopy. “We were very interested in how these antibodies would recognize Spike proteins and structures,” says Xiaoying Yu, an LJI postdoctoral fellow who led the new research with Hastie. . “This structural study allows us to know exactly how the antibody interacts with the protein and how it can neutralize the virus.”

Imaging work revealed that two of the promising antibodies bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike by simultaneously latching onto two parts of the protein. By catching spikes in a kind of death hug, these antibodies lock the viral structure in place to stop infection.This finding is consistent with another Recent Cell Reports Research From Saphire Lab demonstrating the importance of bivalent antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Could these three promising antibodies be replicated in antibody therapy to treat COVID-19? The mouse model results are encouraging. The LJI team found that each antibody on its own was actually able to reduce the viral load in the lungs of mice infected with SARS CoV-2 BA.1 and BA.2.

Going forward, researchers plan to run more human antibodies through this same pipeline at LJI, from antibody isolation to screening to structural characterization to animal model experiments. “We can now run the entire antibody discovery pipeline,” says Yu. “This study will help us combat the variants we have today and provide targets for future vaccine development and therapeutics.”

Additional authors of the study, “Potent Omicron-neutralizing antibody isolated from a patient vaccinated 6 months prior to Omicron appearanceFernanda A. Sosa Battis, Dawid Zaira, Stephanie S. Harkins, Chitra Hariharan, Hal Wasserman, Michelle A. Zandnatti, Robin Miller, Erin Moll, Kenneth Kim, Kristen Valentine , Sujan Shrestha.

This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health (Grant NIH U19 AI142790-02S1), the GHR Foundation, the Swiss National Science Foundation Early Postdoctoral Mobility Fellowship (P2EZP3_195680), the Postdoctoral Mobility Fellowship (P500PB_210992), and the American Society for Immunology. Career Reentry Fellowship.

DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2023.112421

