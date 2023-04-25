New tools will save lives, WHO says on World Malaria Day





“We have the tools to eradicate malaria, a suite of interventions that includes vector control, preventive drugs, testing and treatment,” he said. Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusDirector-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). The theme for the day was “Time to go zero malaria: investment, innovation and implementation”- WHOThe call to action includes malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment. new vaccine pilot According to the latest WHO World Malaria Reportannounced in December, there were an estimated 247 million new cases of malaria in 2021 almost 1.5 million children at high risk of illness and death Malaria patients in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi are now receiving their first dose. First ever malaria vaccine As part of an ongoing WHO-coordinated pilot program, the United Nations Health Organization reported. WHO Africa region estimated 95% of all cases And 96% of all deaths in 2021 have died, the agency said.in the region, almost 80% of malaria deaths were children Under 5 years old. already saving lives Malaria vaccine pilots launched in 2019 are increasing equity in access to preventive tools for the most vulnerable. WHO said they already saving lives. The United Nations Health Organization estimates that a vaccine could save tens of thousands of lives each year if widely implemented. “Add to this a safe and effective malaria vaccine. We can save tens of thousands of children’s lives each yearsaid the head of the United Nations Health Organization. “Many countries have achieved malaria elimination through sustained investment and increased efforts to reach those most at risk.” innovative tools Countries have made some progress in expanding access to malaria services for those most at risk. Many people at high risk of malaria still lack access to services It can prevent, detect and treat diseases most commonly spread by mosquito bites. The challenges in expanding access to malaria services, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, are COVID-19 The agency said it has been impacted by the pandemic, the end of the humanitarian crisis, limited funding, weak surveillance systems and declining effectiveness of key malaria control tools. To address these threats and help countries build more resilient malaria programmes, WHO recently launched a series of new tools: a strategy To contain antimalarial drug resistance in Africa.and FrameworkWHO and habitatto lead urban leaders in urban malaria control. A 6-month-old baby is being tested for malaria after Cyclone Freddy caused flooding and devastation in Malawi. Prospects for new interventions Continued investment in the development and deployment of new vaccines and next generation tools will be The key to reaching the 2030 global malaria targetwho said a 2nd Malaria VaccineIf approved, it could help bridge a sizeable gap between supply and demand, further reducing child illness and death from malaria, officials said. in the meantime, 28 new products in the R&D pipeline It includes innovative tools such as nets treated with new types of insecticides and targeted baits that attract mosquitoes. genetic engineering of mosquitoes. A healthcare worker holds a syringe of malaria vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign in Ghana. (File)

