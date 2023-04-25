Health
Stress speeds up aging, but recovery delays aging again: study
April 25, 2023 – Measuring biological aging has become so precise with DNA-based technology that researchers believe trauma and stressful life events can rapidly accelerate the pace of aging. showed that there is However, they also found that recovery from the experience can return aging to its baseline.
This is one of the first studies to show that aging doesn’t have to happen in one direction. It may be too early to shred AARP’s membership card, but the evidence in mice and humans looks promising.
“People used to think that as they got older, their biological age progressed accordingly. That’s true, but there are fluctuations,” said co-lead author of the study, Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. said James Patrick White, Ph.D., assistant professor at
We all experience stressful events, but their effects on aging can change rapidly.
“You may be stressed. You may be traumatized. Whatever your stressor may be, it may accelerate. [your aging]said White, who is also a senior researcher at the Duke University Center for Aging Research.
“The question was always: Well, are you stuck there? I got
of study Published in the online journal on April 21 cell metabolism.
turn back the clock
White, co-lead author Vadim N. Gladyshev, PhD, and colleagues found that pregnancy, hip fractures, and severe COVID outbreaks are enough trauma or stress to accelerate aging. In contrast, elective surgery did not accelerate aging in the short term.
The idea that aging is not a one-way street stems in part from experiments in mice. Combining two mice (young and old) so that they share the same blood circulation is a technique called parabiosis. This technology has been around for decades. But now, “The novelty here is that it shows epigenetic acceleration. Young mice get older, old mice get younger. And the great thing is that when you separate mice and remove old blood, Young mice are reversing that, reversing aging back to their chronological age,” White said.
This study was made possible by advances in the measurement of DNA methylation. Researchers can now examine individual sites on DNA where methylation is expected to occur over time. The sensitivity of these second-generation ‘DNA methylation clocks’ has increased to the point where they can show changes in biological aging measured over days or weeks.
White and colleagues used blood samples from elderly patients before emergency hip surgery, the morning after, and 4–7 days after recovery. “Surprisingly, this increase occurred within 24 hours of his biological age returning to baseline 4 to 7 days after surgery,” the researchers said.
They found no significant changes in biological age markers associated with elective colorectal surgery in other patients.
Not all stress is the same
In general, a person’s aging process returns to its normal baseline after the stressor is removed. However, there are individual differences, some people return to their original age completely, some people return to their original age partially, and some people do not return at all.
“It begs the question, ‘Why?'” White said.
As an example, when comparing people who recovered from severe COVID, aging tended to recover more in women than in men. The reason for this is unknown and could be investigated in future research.
Resilience is also important.
“I think that if you can’t cope with something and you’re stressed, you’ll probably accelerate your biological aging and face aging-related problems faster than someone who can recover.
Another unknown is whether psychological and physical stress contribute equally to this accelerated aging.
Aging is not a ‘non-stop decline’
When asked for comment, Florence Comite, M.D., a Yale-trained precision medicine physician and founder of the Comite Center for Precision Medicine & Health in New York City, said, “I see this as a breakthrough. I’m here.
“I myself have always believed that aging does not occur in a state of steady decline,” she said. Changes in metabolism, how the body sheds visceral fat into different organ systems, etc. Family history and genetics can also alter aging.
Comite sees aging as “like a stop/start, not a steady, constant decline.”
“I think this gives us the opportunity to dig deeper,” she said. “It’s just the beginning of blowing the field.”
Co-authored by Committee 2022 survey It focused on DNA methylation and COVID. Results showed that people over the age of 50 were more likely than younger people to undergo biological aging due to her COVID.
Overall, the findings that people can reverse the negative effects of stress and trauma are positive.
“We have a lot more reserves than we think we think we do or give ourselves credit for,” White said.
Interventions to stop the accelerated aging associated with stress and trauma could benefit people with chronic diseases, the chronic effects of disease, serious infections like COVID, and even cancer. Most likely, Comite said. But it would be unlikely to help people dealing with the common stresses of everyday life, she said.
In the future, this technology may also be used to check the effectiveness of anti-aging drugs.
