Stress speeds up aging, but recovery delays aging again: study

April 25, 2023 – Measuring biological aging has become so precise with DNA-based technology that researchers believe trauma and stressful life events can rapidly accelerate the pace of aging. showed that there is However, they also found that recovery from the experience can return aging to its baseline.

This is one of the first studies to show that aging doesn’t have to happen in one direction. It may be too early to shred AARP’s membership card, but the evidence in mice and humans looks promising.

“People used to think that as they got older, their biological age progressed accordingly. That’s true, but there are fluctuations,” said co-lead author of the study, Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. said James Patrick White, Ph.D., assistant professor at

We all experience stressful events, but their effects on aging can change rapidly.

“You may be stressed. You may be traumatized. Whatever your stressor may be, it may accelerate. [your aging]said White, who is also a senior researcher at the Duke University Center for Aging Research.