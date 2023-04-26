Bringing joy and richness to senior life





For many people, moving to senior housing is often dictated by physical needs, such as risk of falling, inability to continue driving, or difficulty performing daily activities. I have. But what might not be your top priority at first is the social and spiritual benefits you can enjoy when you find the right community. Basically, people of all ages want to learn, regardless of age. From our daily discoveries about life in childhood, to starting new hobbies throughout life, to finding meaning and connecting with others, we all have as much stimulation of our minds and emotions as we do our physical needs. I would like to That’s why at Kalispell’s Prestige Assisted Living, we don’t just look after our residents’ physical wellbeing, our team aims to bring involvement and meaning to their lives as well. Beyond creating a fun environment, research has shown that there are tangible health benefits in keeping older people physically and mentally active and engaged, regardless of age. increase. Regular activity prevents certain ailments such as diabetes and heart disease and helps with blood pressure, balance and sleep. Group activities are a great way to build friendships. This is especially important for older people who tend to isolate themselves. Regular activity can help maintain or enhance cognitive health in older adults. Trying new activities helps your brain adapt. Our approach to creating activity calendars combines both old favorites and new challenges, with data-driven components also helping teams. We partner with Linked Senior to “build simple, evidence-based and clinically validated software to support the enrichment of human-centered lives for seniors and their care partners.” Our team tracks each resident’s daily engagement with our activities to provide a complete picture of each individual’s trends. This allows our team to find people who may not be as active as they should be and adjust their activity to reach as many people as possible. Substance and Style in Prestige Assisted Living in Kalispell From Sunday best to fun and funky, the residents of Kalispell’s Prestige Assisted Living love fashion. Come see them in their favorite outfits at the fashion show on Friday, May 12th at 2pm. From classic to contemporary, swanky to stylish, our residents have it all. It’s just one way to keep things fun here at Prestige Assisted Living here in Kalispell. Come see for yourself how we celebrate life at different ages. Life at Prestige Assisted Living at Kalispell At Prestige Assisted Living at Kalispell, every day brings something different to residents. From manicures to crafts to movie nights, our team creates an activity calendar that brings joy and fulfillment to our residents. We help foster relationships to create warm, vibrant communities where residents can live their best lives. For more information about our programs, community, or current occupancy specials, please call (406) 756-1818 or visit us online at: prestigecare.com/Kalispell.

