Health
Cranberry Juice for Urinary Tract Infections: Studies Confirm Effectiveness.
- Urinary-tract infection (UTI) More than 50% of women have been affected at least once, and one-third develop a recurrent UTI.
- A new meta-analysis by Australian researchers involving nearly 9,000 people confirms cranberry’s reputation as a useful supplement for people who want to avoid recurrent UTIs.
- According to scientists’ analysis, cranberry’s protective effects were evident in women, children, and people prone to urinary tract infections after medical intervention.
- The authors say their study provides compelling evidence that cranberry juice can reduce the risk of UTI infection in some people with recurrent UTIs.
Cranberries have long been considered a preventive or curative remedy for urinary tract infections (UTIs). But to date, research has produced conflicting evidence for its effectiveness.
Scientists at Australia’s Flinders University and Children’s Hospital of Westmead recently published a global study showing that cranberry products may actually reduce the risk of UTIs in some groups.
This is the fifth update of a review first released in 1998 and last updated in 2012. cochrane review.
Professor Jonathan CraigHe is the lead author of this study.
A UTI occurs when bacteria enter and infect the urethra (urethra, bladder, ureter, kidney, etc.).
the growth of Escherichia coli (Escherichia coli) is the most common cause of urinary tract infections.
This strain of bacteria exists naturally in the gut, but can be transferred to the bladder by fecal contamination.
Dr. Gabriel Williamssaid the study’s lead author medical news today The symptoms are no laughing matter. Some moms are crying over urinary tract infections in their kids, so being able to try it is a positive thing. “
According to study co-authors Dr. Jacqueline StevensUntreated urinary tract infections can progress to complications such as renal and sepsis. Prevention is the best way to reduce these risks, she said.
Antibiotic prescription is a common prevention and treatment protocol, contributing to the rise of drug-resistant pathogens.
Contains cranberries Proanthocyanidins (PAC) type PolyphenolThese “attack and defense” nutrients have remarkable antimicrobial and antioxidant potential.
and 2022 research paper, Canadian researchers found that PAC may help inhibit bacterial biofilm formation in the urinary tract lining.They also showed that PAC could block activation of uropathogenicity Escherichia coli “Virulence genes in the early stages of the intestinal reservoir”.
Researchers Cochrane Kidney and Transplant Specialized Register Until March 2023. They analyzed the results of randomized controlled trials of cranberry products compared with placebo, antibiotic or probiotic interventions, or no specific treatment for UTI prevention.
The team added 26 new studies to this update, bringing the total number of studies to 50 with 8,857 participants.
Dr Stevens said:
“The studies we looked at included a variety of methods to determine the benefits of cranberry products. as a juice or taken in capsules reduced the number of UTIs in women with recurrent cases, in children, and in people susceptible to UTIs after medical interventions such as bladder radiotherapy.”
The authors of this study found that consumption of cranberry products was strongly associated with a reduced risk of symptomatic and culturally validated urinary tract infections in women with recurrent urinary tract infections.
Researchers have observed that interventions such as bladder radiotherapy have significant protective effects among children and individuals at risk for UTI.
It was unclear whether cranberry juice, tablets, or different doses of PAC were more effective against UTI.
Few people reported side effects from consuming cranberry products. The most common side effect was an upset stomach.
However, the study reported that the number of participants with these side effects “probably did not differ between those taking cranberry products and those receiving placebo or no specific treatment.” I’m here.
The research team noted that more research is needed to determine which populations of UTI patients benefit most from cranberry consumption.
Dr. Stephens warns: We need more data to be able to offer definitive advice as to whether cranberries are suitable for these groups of people.”
in an interview with MNT, Dr. Williams further stated:Our estimates suggest that risk may be slightly reduced by 7% […], but the accuracy is again low, meaning we are not sure if this estimate is correct. “
MNT I also discussed this study with a urologist Dr. Jennifer LinehanAssociate Professor of Urology and Urological Oncology, St. John’s Cancer Institute, Providence St. John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, CA. She was not involved in this study.
Dr. Linehan was concerned that the sugar in many cranberry juice products would not help prevent UTIs. Still, she says, “Cranberries themselves are effective when taken in powdered form.
Urologist mentioned supplement powder d-mannose You can also stop Escherichia coli From attachment to the bladder wall.
MNT talked to a urologist Dr. S. Adam Ramin, as well. He is the Medical Director of Urology and Oncology in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Ramin, who was not involved in the study, commented: [the] Treatment of low-grade, less serious types of UTI.
“But pure cranberry juice is so sour and sour, most people can’t stand drinking it,” he pointed out.
Dr. Williams said MNT: “I’ve been sitting on this result for two years. I’m thrilled that it’s finally reaching people who could benefit from it.”
She also said: [doctor] Might suggest cranberries to seniors, I know [mother’s physician] To do. [For] old man doctor [may advise] Health seekers themselves may try cranberries. It costs a little money, but if it worked for them it might be money well spent. “
Dr. Stevens warned that people with UTIs or recurrent UTIs should seek healthcare advice to see if cranberry product use is appropriate.
Dr. Williams advises: [family doctor] Or contact your local hospital immediately. Getting antibiotics quickly is very important if you have a UTI. “
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/is-cranberry-juice-really-effective-against-urinary-tract-infections
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cranberry Juice for Urinary Tract Infections: Studies Confirm Effectiveness.
- Investment deal between China and fractured European Union set to remain on ice
- Donald Trump laments not having Tucker Carlson on air to kiss his ass
- Trkiye presents state medals to domestic and foreign relief teams for earthquake efforts – Xinhua
- Actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96 – Deltaplex News
- Professor Nnamchi, elected Enugu Federal Law maker, unveiled a technology hub and innovation center.
- Bringing joy and richness to senior life
- 2.9-magnitude earthquake shakes communities in the Lakes region – Yahoo News
- Triple Spiral Audio – Flow (KONTAKT) Free Download
- Imran Khan promises justice system reforms after coming to power
- Why Anthony Seldon’s book on Boris Johnson doesn’t tell the whole story
- Cumulus Media and PickleJar team up to create daily radio show PickleJar Up All Night broadcast on 47 Cumulus campaign stations