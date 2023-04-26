Cranberry Juice for Urinary Tract Infections: Studies Confirm Effectiveness.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have confirmed that cranberry juice is effective against UTIs. Image credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images. Urinary-tract infection (UTI) More than 50% of women have been affected at least once, and one-third develop a recurrent UTI.

A new meta-analysis by Australian researchers involving nearly 9,000 people confirms cranberry’s reputation as a useful supplement for people who want to avoid recurrent UTIs.

According to scientists’ analysis, cranberry’s protective effects were evident in women, children, and people prone to urinary tract infections after medical intervention.

The authors say their study provides compelling evidence that cranberry juice can reduce the risk of UTI infection in some people with recurrent UTIs. Cranberries have long been considered a preventive or curative remedy for urinary tract infections (UTIs). But to date, research has produced conflicting evidence for its effectiveness. Scientists at Australia’s Flinders University and Children’s Hospital of Westmead recently published a global study showing that cranberry products may actually reduce the risk of UTIs in some groups. This is the fifth update of a review first released in 1998 and last updated in 2012. cochrane review. Professor Jonathan CraigHe is the lead author of this study.

A UTI occurs when bacteria enter and infect the urethra (urethra, bladder, ureter, kidney, etc.). the growth of Escherichia coli (Escherichia coli) is the most common cause of urinary tract infections. This strain of bacteria exists naturally in the gut, but can be transferred to the bladder by fecal contamination. Dr. Gabriel Williamssaid the study’s lead author medical news today The symptoms are no laughing matter. Some moms are crying over urinary tract infections in their kids, so being able to try it is a positive thing. “ According to study co-authors Dr. Jacqueline StevensUntreated urinary tract infections can progress to complications such as renal and sepsis. Prevention is the best way to reduce these risks, she said.

Antibiotic prescription is a common prevention and treatment protocol, contributing to the rise of drug-resistant pathogens. Contains cranberries Proanthocyanidins (PAC) type PolyphenolThese “attack and defense” nutrients have remarkable antimicrobial and antioxidant potential. and 2022 research paper, Canadian researchers found that PAC may help inhibit bacterial biofilm formation in the urinary tract lining.They also showed that PAC could block activation of uropathogenicity Escherichia coli “Virulence genes in the early stages of the intestinal reservoir”.

Researchers Cochrane Kidney and Transplant Specialized Register Until March 2023. They analyzed the results of randomized controlled trials of cranberry products compared with placebo, antibiotic or probiotic interventions, or no specific treatment for UTI prevention. The team added 26 new studies to this update, bringing the total number of studies to 50 with 8,857 participants. Dr Stevens said: “The studies we looked at included a variety of methods to determine the benefits of cranberry products. as a juice or taken in capsules reduced the number of UTIs in women with recurrent cases, in children, and in people susceptible to UTIs after medical interventions such as bladder radiotherapy.”

The authors of this study found that consumption of cranberry products was strongly associated with a reduced risk of symptomatic and culturally validated urinary tract infections in women with recurrent urinary tract infections. Researchers have observed that interventions such as bladder radiotherapy have significant protective effects among children and individuals at risk for UTI. It was unclear whether cranberry juice, tablets, or different doses of PAC were more effective against UTI. Few people reported side effects from consuming cranberry products. The most common side effect was an upset stomach. However, the study reported that the number of participants with these side effects “probably did not differ between those taking cranberry products and those receiving placebo or no specific treatment.” I’m here.

The research team noted that more research is needed to determine which populations of UTI patients benefit most from cranberry consumption. Dr. Stephens warns: We need more data to be able to offer definitive advice as to whether cranberries are suitable for these groups of people.” in an interview with MNT, Dr. Williams further stated:Our estimates suggest that risk may be slightly reduced by 7% […], but the accuracy is again low, meaning we are not sure if this estimate is correct. “

MNT I also discussed this study with a urologist Dr. Jennifer LinehanAssociate Professor of Urology and Urological Oncology, St. John’s Cancer Institute, Providence St. John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, CA. She was not involved in this study. Dr. Linehan was concerned that the sugar in many cranberry juice products would not help prevent UTIs. Still, she says, “Cranberries themselves are effective when taken in powdered form. Urologist mentioned supplement powder d-mannose You can also stop Escherichia coli From attachment to the bladder wall. MNT talked to a urologist Dr. S. Adam Ramin, as well. He is the Medical Director of Urology and Oncology in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Ramin, who was not involved in the study, commented: [the] Treatment of low-grade, less serious types of UTI. “But pure cranberry juice is so sour and sour, most people can’t stand drinking it,” he pointed out.