Symptoms Suggestive of Cataract | Winchester Star





The eye is an amazing organ with many different parts working together. When functioning properly, the eye allows for sharp vision and processes a vast array of vivid colors. When the eyes are damaged by disease or other conditions, it can be caused by a variety of disorders. Cataracts often affect older people. The American Academy of Ophthalmology® states that cataracts form when the eye’s natural lens, which is responsible for refracting light rays entering the eye to help a person see, becomes cloudy. As a result, visibility is impaired, and it can appear as if a person is looking through a cloudy or dirty car windshield, he said. The National Eye Institute advises that cataracts are more common as we age. More than half of Americans over the age of 80 have cataracts or have had surgery to remove them. Cataracts may initially cause mild symptoms such as blurred vision, blurry vision, and a fading of surrounding colors. Cataracts can lead to blindness over time if left untreated. Below are some of the common symptoms of cataracts. Cloudy or blurry images despite wearing prescription glasses or contact lenses

color looks pale

poor night vision

A halo that appears around a light

Oncoming headlights, lamps, or sunlight appear too bright

double vision

Frequent changes in visiting prescriptions Researchers have identified certain things that may contribute to the changes that occur in the lens that lead to the formation of cataracts. Exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun and other sources is a major risk factor. Diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, long-term use of corticosteroid drugs, and other factors also play a role. According to All About Vision, cataracts can be divided into different types, with some being much more common than others.

Nucleus: These cataracts are most common and form in the center of the lens and get progressively worse.

Cortex: A cortical cataract generally begins as a spoke-like, opaque area at the edge of the lens that grows inward. They tend to be responsible for more nighttime glare.

Congenital: Some people are born with cataracts.

Traumatic: These cataracts can form anywhere and often develop into a rosette shape.

Posterior subcapsular cataracts: These cataracts that first occur in the central posterior surface of the lens often occur earlier than other types of cataracts. Vision around bright lights and colors is affected. An ophthalmologist usually diagnoses cataracts during a mydriatic examination. According to the NEI, anyone over the age of 60 should have a mydriatic test every one to two years. Surgery may only be recommended when cataracts begin to seriously interfere with daily life. Until then, people can reduce their cataracts by updating their eyeglass prescriptions, turning on lights when possible, and wearing anti-glare sunglasses.

