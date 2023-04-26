Health officials warn of deadly fungus in New Jersey





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A potentially deadly fungus is spreading “at an alarming rate” in health care facilities across the country, according to new warnings from the CDC. New Jersey is a hotspot for this fungus, and health officials are updating their warnings as it resists treatment. The number of cases nationwide has tripled in three years, according to the CDC. This fungus, called Candida auris, primarily affects hospitals and nursing homes, and can be serious and fatal to people with weakened immune systems. “This is a very important issue and a concern that affects the lives of millions of Americans,” said Dr. Arjun Srinivasan of the CDC. The CDC says the fungus is spreading across the country at an alarming rate. Two-thirds of all US cases were concentrated in New York City and New Jersey. Federal health officials are preparing for more cases. “They’re not going anywhere, they’re just going to be a bigger problem,” Srinivasan said. The majority of Pennsylvania cases are located in the Philadelphia area “While this is not a threat to the general public in the country, it is a significant problem for long-term health facilities,” said Dr. Lawrence Livornese. Dr. Livornese, an infectious disease specialist at Main Line Health, said Candida Auris is difficult to treat and spreads easily. “It can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, or by someone who has been contaminated touches a surface that another person touches and picks up the yeast from that surface. Dr. Livornese said he did not know why the number of cases had increased recently. “During COVID, I think our medical facilities were stressed about personal protective equipment,” Livonese said. Healthcare facilities are now stepping up cleaning and infection control measures to limit the spread of infection. According to health officials, the last 12 months accounted for more than 40% of all cases for which doctors are concerned about growing public health concerns. Stephanie Stahl



Stephanie Stahl is an Emmy Award-winning health reporter. She can be seen daily on CBS3 Eyewitness News and The CW Philly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/health-officials-warn-of-deadly-fungus-in-new-jersey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos