Physiotherapists Dedicate Work to Parkinson’s Patients





BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin — Physical therapists in Wisconsin are working to help people with Parkinson’s disease become more active while battling the disease. What you need to know Parkinson’s disease affects tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin

The symposium featured lectures and educational events open to those fighting and their families

The Wisconsin Parkinson Society said this year’s event broke attendance records Hundreds of people gathered in Brookfield on Tuesday for the annual Parkinson’s Symposium during Parkinson Awareness Month. Parkinson’s disease affects tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin. The symposium featured lectures and educational events for the sick and their families. This symposium is intended to provide hope and resources to people across the state. “Everyone with Parkinson’s disease and their loved ones can come here to gather and be informed for a sense of community and a sense of hope,” said Kelly Cieslak, executive director of the Wisconsin Parkinson Society. WPA provides a community of hope, support, and resources for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.” of Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association He said this year’s event broke attendance records. (Spectrum News 1/Megan Marshall) Joy Cochran was one of over 40 vendors who attended the symposium. Cochrane is a physical therapy physician, “Joy Exploration”. The company helps people with Parkinson’s disease stay outdoors and active. Cochrane said being able to help people with Parkinson’s disease is part of her life’s work. “For me, it’s all worth it,” Cochrane said. “Joy Explorations” allow patients to cycle, hike, walk and many other outdoor activities to stay active while on the go. “I tried to create an evidence-based program that is in the real world and that makes sense to people,” Cochrane said. Greg Roe attended the symposium. He said he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2016. Roe said staying active, both physically and mentally, is a big part of his therapy. “I have Parkinson’s, but I don’t have Parkinson’s,” Law said. “Part of it is everyone I talk to says, ‘You have to be active. you have to move Roe worked with Cochran to give some demonstrations using one of the tools she uses with her patients. Just minutes into her work with Cochran, Roe said she could see the impact tools such as walking sticks can have. “Seeing their smiles, letting them pick up poles, getting them back on their bikes, looking at me, and being able to say, ‘I can do what I couldn’t do with my family again.’ I don’t think it’s possible,” Cochrane said. Cochrane is proud to be able to use her skills to help people battling Parkinson’s disease live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

