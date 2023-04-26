California winter brings mosquito concerns for upcoming season





Experts are concerned that many water sources remain after a rain-filled winter. Warmer temperatures can be the perfect time for mosquito breeding.

Citrus Heights, California — After a much wetter-than-normal winter, the weather is starting to heat up, making it a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. northern californiaExperts are concerned about rising temperatures in the immediate vicinity. “All mosquitoes come from water,” said Luz Maria Robles, spokesperson for the Sacramento Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District. It seems to be the season of Water can be found on the side of roads, in unpowered fountains, farmlands and even on your own property. “Plant pans and buckets, dog bowls, kiddie pools. We have so many sources in our backyard,” Robles said. “It rains a lot and there are many breeding grounds for mosquitoes.” The district said it would begin early preparations, such as treating water sources and installing traps, to mitigate a potential increase in the mosquito season. “April is usually the time when we start to get really excited and see a lot of warm days, but this year the rain has made us a little more sensitive,” Robles said. rice field. This district covers the entire Sacramento area, including Citrus Heights. invasive mosquito Discovered in 2019. Regina Cave, general service director for Citrus Heights, said the city has never been asked to help with treatment because the district handles it on its own. “We’re trying to get ahead of the season by running tests. We ask people to call us when they see a lot of mosquitoes around their property,” Cave said. rice field. Call those mosquitoes and you can get a free home inspection from the district. They also offer free repellents for those who host outdoor events, live outdoors, or camp. “Mosquito fish” is another repellent for fish that have ponds, fountains and animal tubs. This fish can eat 200-300 mosquito larvae in a day, reducing the population. Roble and experts are asking residents for help before problems begin. “Help us. Do your part. Removing stagnant water now will help a lot later in the season,” she said. Doing helps us as a district because it is very effective and we know where the meadows, streams and rice fields are, but we can’t be in everyone’s backyard.” If you notice mosquitoes during the day, after dawn, or before dusk, call your district at 800-429-1022 to report a possible invasive species. See more: ‘Fatal water conditions’ Placer County warns swimmers of drowning, hypothermia ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

