COVID-19 infection exacerbates dementia





Image credit: Adobe Stock/ Lido A small study showed that dementia progressed rapidly after being infected with COVID-19. Published article in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. Although the vague term “brain fog” is usually used to describe this phenomenon, or memory loss and fatigue after COVID-19 infection, the study authors called it “FADE-IN MEMORY” (Fatigue , decreased fluency, attention deficit, depression, executive dysfunction, slowed information processing, subcortical memory impairment, etc.). Researchers in India investigated 14 patients to assess this ‘brain fog’ in terms of cognitive function and neuroimaging in pre-existing dementia patients after COVID-19 infection. This cohort included 4 patients with Alzheimer’s disease, 5 with vascular dementia, 3 with Parkinson’s disease, and 2 with what the study authors described as a behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia. Most existing studies investigating the relationship between COVID-19 and ‘brain fog’ have examined healthy individuals who had not experienced cognitive decline prior to infection, the study authors say. . Many of the symptoms described in these studies include decreased attention and concentration, executive dysfunction, memory impairment, and slowed information processing speed. Such studies were the driving force behind the study authors’ desire to evaluate these effects in patients with pre-existing dementia. “The most notable observation was that one year after SARS-CoV-2 infection, all 14 (100%) patients experienced fatigue, depression, difficulty with objective attention/concentration, executive dysfunction, information They had slow processing speed, and subcortical memory—impaired regardless of previous cognitive status,” the study authors wrote. The average age of pre-existing dementia patients was 65 years. Most patients (10 of 14) required hospitalization during follow-up, but none had a stroke. After COVID-19 infection, these patients had significantly increased measures of fatigue and depression and worsened measures of attention, memory, fluency, language and visuospatial. determined that there was increased periventricular and deep white matter hyperintensity, and global cortical atrophy in these patients. The authors of this study were able to match some of the cognitive decline with specific patterns of dementia disease. For example, they wrote that fatigue is a main symptom of multiple sclerosis and is considered a new symptom of dementia. It may suggest 19 similarities. After examining the patient’s MRI, researchers found that all had white matter hyperintense, including periventricular deep white matter, mimicking lesions also observed in multiple sclerosis. Depression was also observed in patients with dementia/post-COVID, but the authors of the study suggested that depression could be influenced by several other factors such as loss, loneliness, financial burden, and uncertainty. These factors were found in different studies, they added. “Rapid progression of dementia, the addition of further impairment/worsening of cognitive performance (mainly subcortical type), and increased or new appearance of white matter lesions have been observed in patients, regardless of dementia type, severity of COVID. We found that it was common in .-19, the presence of vascular risk factors, oxygen or ventilator support,” the study authors wrote. The investigators concluded that further evaluation of the impact of psychological factors such as depression, loneliness, uncertainty, loss and fear on cognitive performance is needed.

