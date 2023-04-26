Prevalence and incidence of stroke in Latin America and the Caribbean: a systematic review and meta-analysis





Aho, K. et al. Cerebrovascular disease in the community: Results of a WHO collaborative study. Bull. World Health Organ. 58, 113–130 (1980). Brønnum-Hansen, H., Davidsen, M. & Thorvaldsen, P. Long-term survival and causes of death after stroke. Stroke 32, 2131–2136 (2001). Feigin, V. L. et al. Global, regional, and national burden of stroke and its risk factors, 1990–2019: A systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. Lancet Neurol. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1474-4422(21)00252-0 (2021). World Bank. World Bank Country and Lending Groups. Sudlow, C. L. M. & Warlow, C. P. Comparing stroke incidence worldwide: What makes studies comparable?. Stroke 27, 550–558 (1996). Saposnik, G. & Del Brutto, O. H. Stroke in South America: A systematic review of incidence, prevalence, and stroke subtypes. Stroke 34, 2103–2107 (2003). Muntner, P., Garrett, E., Klag, M. J. & Coresh, J. Trends in stroke prevalence between 1973 and 1991 in the US population 25 to 74 years of age. Stroke 33, 1209–1213 (2002). Bonita, R., Solomon, N. & Broad, J. B. Prevalence of stroke and stroke-related disability: Estimates from the Auckland stroke studies. Stroke 28, 1898–1902 (1997). Prencipe, M. et al. Stroke, disability, and dementia: Results of a population survey. Stroke 28, 531–536 (1997). Bermudez, O. I. & Tucker, K. L. Trends in dietary patterns of Latin American populations. Cad. Saúde Pública 19, S87–S99 (2003). Jaillard, A. S., Hommel, M. & Mazetti, P. Prevalence of stroke at high altitude (3380 m) in Cuzco, a Town of Peru: A population-based study. Stroke 26, 562–568 (1995). Avezum, Á., Costa-Filho, F. F., Pieri, A., Martins, S. O. & Marin-Neto, J. A. Stroke in Latin America: Burden of disease and opportunities for prevention. Glob. Heart 10, 323 (2015). Murray, C. J. L. The global burden of disease study at 30 years. Nat. Med. 28, 2019–2026 (2022). Page, M. J. et al. The PRISMA 2020 statement: An updated guideline for reporting systematic reviews. BMJ https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n71 (2021). Landis, J. R. & Koch, G. G. The measurement of observer agreement for categorical data. Biometrics 33, 159 (1977). Munn, Z., Moola, S., Lisy, K., Riitano, D. & Tufanaru, C. Methodological guidance for systematic reviews of observational epidemiological studies reporting prevalence and cumulative incidence data. Int. J. Evid. Based Healthc. 13, 147–153 (2015). Miller, J. J. The inverse of the freeman – Tukey double arcsine transformation. Am. Stat. 32, 138–138 (1978). Harris, R. J. et al. Metan: fixed- and Random-effects meta-analysis. Stata J. Promot. Commun. Stat. Stata 8, 3–28 (2008). Gracia, F. J. et al. Prevalencia de enfermedades neurologica en el corregimiento de Belisario Porras, Distrito di San Miguelito, en Panama, 1986. Rev Méd Panamá 13, 40–45 (1988). Nicoletti, A. et al. Prevalence of stroke: A door-to-door survey in rural Bolivia. Stroke 31, 882–885 (2000). Pradilla Ardila, G., Vesga Angarita, B. E. & León-Sarmiento, F. E. Estudio neuroepidemiológico en Aratoca, una área rural del oriente colombiano. Rev. Médica Chile 130, (2002). Pradilla, A. G., Vesga, A. B. E. & León-Sarmiento, F. E. Estudio neuroepidemiológico nacional (EPINEURO) colombiano. Rev. Panam. Salud Pública 14, 104–111 (2003). Díaz Cabezas, R., Ruano Restrepo, M. I., Chacón Cardona, J. A. & Vera González, A. Perfil neuroepidemiológico en la zona centro del departamento de Caldas (Colombia), años 2004–2005. Rev. Neurol. 43, 646 (2006). Melcon, C. M. & Melcon, M. O. Prevalence of stroke in an Argentine community. Neuroepidemiology 27, 81–88 (2006). Patel, K. V., Peek, M. K., Wong, R. & Markides, K. S. Comorbidity and disability in elderly Mexican and Mexican American adults: Findings from Mexico and the Southwestern United States. J. Aging Health 18, 315–329 (2006). Thompson Cerna, A. & Medina Hernández, M. T. Prevalencia de la enfermedad cerebrovascular en la comunidad rural de Salamá, Honduras, utilizando el método epidemiológico de captura-recaptura. Rev. Neurol. 44, 460 (2007). Giacomin, K. C., Peixoto, S. V., Uchoa, E. & Lima-Costa, M. F. Estudo de base populacional dos fatores associados à incapacidade funcional entre idosos na Região Metropolitana de Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. Brasil. Cad. Saúde Pública 24, 1260–1270 (2008). Kuri-Morales, P. et al. The prevalence of chronic diseases and major disease risk factors at different ages among 150 000 men and women living in Mexico City: Cross-sectional analyses of a prospective study. BMC Public Health 9, 9 (2009). Lima, M. G. et al. Impact of chronic disease on quality of life among the elderly in the state of São Paulo, Brazil: A population-based study. Rev. Panam. Salud Pública 25, 314 (2009). da Pereira, A. B. C. N. G., Alvarenga, H., Pereira Júnior, R. S. & Barbosa, M. T. S. Prevalência de acidente vascular cerebral em idosos no Município de Vassouras, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, através do rastreamento de dados do Programa Saúde da Família. Cad. Saúde Pública 25, 1929–1936 (2009). Sousa, R. M. et al. Contribution of chronic diseases to disability in elderly people in countries with low and middle incomes: A 10/66 Dementia Research Group population-based survey. The Lancet 374, 1821–1830 (2009). Fillenbaum, G. G., Blay, S. L., Andreoli, S. B. & Gastal, F. L. Prevalence and correlates of functional status in an older community— Representative sample in Brazil. J. Aging Health 22, 362–383 (2010). Cantu-Brito, C. et al. Door-to-door capture of incident and prevalent stroke cases in Durango, Mexico: The brain attack surveillance in Durango study. Stroke 42, 601–606 (2011). Andrade, F. C. D., Guevara, P. E., Lebrão, M. L. & de Oliveira Duarte, Y. A. Correlates of the incidence of disability and mortality among older adult Brazilians with and without diabetes mellitus and stroke. BMC Public Health 12, 361 (2012). Bansilal, S. et al. Cardiovascular risk surveillance to develop a nationwide health promotion strategy: The Grenada heart project. Glob. Heart 7, 87 (2012). Copstein, L., Fernandes, J. G. & Bastos, G. A. N. Prevalence and risk factors for stroke in a population of Southern Brazil. Arq. Neuropsiquiatr. 71, 294–300 (2013). Santos Machado, S. V. et al. Aging, obesity, and multimorbidity in women 50 years or older: A population-based study. Menopause 20, 818–824 (2013). Lama, J. & Del Brutto, O. H. The importance of neurocysticercosis in stroke in rural areas of a developing Latin American country. Am. J. Trop. Med. Hyg. 89, 374–375 (2013). da Alexandre, T. S. et al. Similarities among factors associated with components of frailty in elderly: SABE study. J. Aging Health 26, 441–457 (2014). Fernandes, T. G. et al. Stroke in the rain forest: Prevalence in a Ribeirinha community and an urban population in the Brazilian Amazon. Neuroepidemiology 42, 235–242 (2014). Gracia, F., Benzadon, A., Gonzalez-Castellon, M. & Armien, B. The impact of cerebrovascular disease in panama. Int. J. Stroke 9, 28–30 (2014). Theme Filha, M. M., de Souza Junior, P. R. B., Damacena, G. N. & Szwarcwald, C. L. Prevalência de doenças crônicas não transmissíveis e associação com autoavaliação de saúde: Pesquisa Nacional de Saúde, 2013. Rev. Bras. Epidemiol. 18, 83–96 (2015). Downer, B., Chen, N.-W., Wong, R. & Markides, K. S. Self-reported health and functional characteristics of Mexican and Mexican American adults aged 80 and over. J. Aging Health 28, 1239–1255 (2016). Avezum, A. et al. Secondary CV prevention in South America in a community setting: The PURE study. Glob. Heart 12, 305 (2017). Gondim, A. S. et al. Prevalence of functional cognitive impairment and associated factors in Brazilian community-dwelling older adults. Dement. Neuropsychol. 11, 32–39 (2017). Bernardes, G. M., de Mambrini, J. V. M., Lima-Costa, M. F. & Peixoto, S. V. Perfil de multimorbidade associado à incapacidade entre idosos residentes na Região Metropolitana de Belo Horizonte. Brasil. Ciênc. Saúde Coletiva 24, 1853–1864 (2019). Miranda, J. J. et al. Multimorbidity at sea level and high-altitude urban and rural settings: The CRONICAS cohort study. J. Comorbidity 9, 2235042X1987529 (2019). Ameriso, S. et al. Prevalence of stroke in Argentina: A door-to-door population-based study (EstEPA). Int. J. Stroke 16, 280–287 (2021). Camacho, P. A. et al. Self-reported prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases in relation to socioeconomic and educational factors in Colombia: A community-based study in 11 departments. Glob. Heart 15, 35 (2020). Corbin, D. O. C. et al. Incidence and case fatality rates of first-ever stroke in a black Caribbean population: The Barbados register of strokes. Stroke 35, 1254–1258 (2004). Lavados, P. M. et al. Incidence, 30-day case-fatality rate, and prognosis of stroke in Iquique, Chile: A 2-year community-based prospective study (PISCIS project). The Lancet 365, 2206–2215 (2005). Hochmann Piñeiro, B. et al. Incidencia del accidente cerebrovascular en la ciudad de Rivera, Uruguay. Rev. Neurol. 43, 78 (2006). Olindo, S. et al. Trends in incidence and early outcomes in a black Afro-Caribbean population From 1999 to 2012: Etude Réalisée en Martinique et Centrée sur l’Incidence des Accidents Vasculaires Cérébraux II Study. Stroke 45, 3367–3373 (2014). Llibre-Guerra, J. C. et al. Incidencia y factores de riesgo de ictus en La Habana y Matanzas, Cuba. Neurología 30, 488–495 (2015). Bahit, M. C. et al. First-ever stroke and transient ischemic attack incidence and 30-day case-fatality rates in a population-based study in Argentina. Stroke 47, 1640–1642 (2016). Cabral, N. L. et al. Trends of stroke incidence from 1995 to 2013 in Joinville. Brazil. Neuroepidemiology 46, 273–281 (2016). Del Brutto, O. H., Del Brutto, V. J., Zambrano, M. & Lama, J. Enfermedad Cerebrovascular en Atahualpa: Prevalencia e Incidencia. Rev. Ecuat. Neurol. 26, 158–163 (2017). Meza, E. et al. Elevated depressive symptoms and the risk of stroke among the Mexican older population. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 68, 2579–2586 (2020). Minelli, C. et al. Trends in the incidence and mortality of stroke in Matão, Brazil: The Matão preventing stroke (MAPS) study. Neuroepidemiology 54, 75–82 (2020). WRITING GROUP MEMBERS et al. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2010 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association. Circulation 121, (2010). Yi, X. et al. Prevalence of stroke and stroke related risk factors: A population based cross sectional survey in southwestern China. BMC Neurol. 20, 5 (2020). Busch, M. A., Schienkiewitz, A., Nowossadeck, E. & Gößwald, A. Prävalenz des Schlaganfalls bei Erwachsenen im Alter von 40 bis 79 Jahren in Deutschland: Ergebnisse der Studie zur Gesundheit Erwachsener in Deutschland (DEGS1). Bundesgesundheitsblatt – Gesundheitsforschung – Gesundheitsschutz 56, 656–660 (2013). O’Donnell, M. J. et al. Global and regional effects of potentially modifiable risk factors associated with acute stroke in 32 countries (INTERSTROKE): A case-control study. The Lancet 388, 761–775 (2016). Appelros, P., Stegmayr, B. & Terént, A. Sex differences in stroke epidemiology: A systematic review. Stroke 40, 1082–1090 (2009). Benjamin, E. J. et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics—2018 update: A report from the American heart association. Circulation 137, e67 (2018). Fernández de Bobadilla, J. et al. Estimación de la prevalencia, incidencia, comorbilidades y costes directos asociados en pacientes que demandan atención por ictus en un ámbito poblacional español. Rev. NeurolEd. Impr. 46, 397–405 (2008). Meirhaeghe, A. et al. Sex differences in stroke attack, incidence, and mortality rates in Northern France. J. Stroke Cerebrovasc. Dis. 27, 1368–1374 (2018). Engstad, T., Bønaa, K. H. & Viitanen, M. Validity of self-reported stroke: The Tromsø study. Stroke 31, 1602–1607 (2000). Woodfield, R., Sudlow, C. L. M., UK Biobank Stroke Outcomes Group, UK Biobank Follow-up and Outcomes Working Group. Accuracy of patient self-report of stroke: A systematic review from the UK biobank stroke outcomes group. PloS One 10, e0137538 (2015). Purroy, F. & Montalà, N. Epidemiología del ictus en la última década: revisión sistemática. Rev. Neurol. 73, 321 (2021). Llanos-Leyton, N. et al. Disparities influencing functional outcomes between rural and urban patients with acute stroke. Front. Neurol. 13, 869772 (2022). Dachs, J. N. W. et al. Inequalities in health in Latin America and the Caribbean: Descriptive and exploratory results for self-reported health problems and health care in twelve countries. Rev. Panam. Salud Pública 11, 335–355 (2002). Ouriques Martins, S. C. et al. Priorities to reduce the burden of stroke in Latin American countries. Lancet Neurol. 18, 674–683 (2019). WHO Monica Project Principal Invest. The world health organization monica project (monitoring trends and determinants in cardiovascular disease): A major international collaboration. J. Clin. Epidemiol. 41, 105–114 (1988). World Health Organization. Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health Cluster. WHO STEPS stroke manual: The WHO STEPwise approach to stroke surveillance / Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, World Health Organization. 8 (2005). Cabral, N. L. et al. Trends in stroke incidence, mortality and case fatality rates in Joinville, Brazil: 1995–2006. J. Neurol. Neurosurg. Psychiatry 80, 749–754 (2009). Pacheco-Barrios, K. et al. Burden of Stroke and population-attributable fractions of risk factors in Latin America and the Caribbean. J. Am. Heart Assoc. 11, e027044 (2022). de Jesús Llibre, J. et al. Prevalence of stroke and associated risk factors in older adults in Havana City and Matanzas Provinces, Cuba (10/66 population-based study). MEDICC Rev. 12, 20–26 (2010). Sisa, I. et al. Impact of diet on CVD and diabetes mortality in Latin America and the Caribbean: A comparative risk assessment analysis. Public Health Nutr. 24, 2577–2591 (2021). Spence, J. Nutrition and risk of stroke. Nutrients 11, 647 (2019). Meschia, J. F. et al. Guidelines for the primary prevention of stroke: A statement for healthcare professionals from the american heart association/american stroke association. Stroke 45, 3754–3832 (2014).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-33182-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos