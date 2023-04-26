World must prepare for next ‘inevitable’ pandemic, flu expert warns





Nicola Lewis, director of the World Influenza Center at the Francis Crick Institute, said fears over this year’s bird flu virus “suggest that we cannot let our guard down” and that the next “inevitable” pandemic could be a threat. It shows that you have to prepare. in an interview with BMJMore,1 “The flu threat hasn’t gone away,” Lewis said. “Even when the covid-19 pandemic hit, it didn’t go away.” Her team is working to understand the viruses circulating in changing animal populations, “despite the fact that we were already in the midst of an alternative pathogen pandemic.” Lewis, who joined the Francis Crick Institute last year from the Royal Veterinary College, heads the World Influenza Center in London, one of the world’s seven major centers responsible for the analysis of influenza viruses, and aims to improve global health through global influenza surveillance. I am reporting to the agency. and response system. In recent years, H5N1 has infected and killed vast numbers of wild birds worldwide and has spread to sea lions and mink. There have been 11 cases since January 2022, raising concerns that the virus could spread to previously unreachable places and species and lose its seasonality.2 This month, China also reported its first death from H3N8 bird flu. This is his third case of human infection with the H3N8 virus, with two non-fatal cases reported in April and May last year, also from China. .3 Viruses such as H5N1 “may mutate to become capable of infecting a wider range of hosts, or they may begin to manage to sustain infection in mammalian hosts,” Lewis said. ‘ emphasized the possibility. She warned that this threat will only grow as populations grow and food production systems expand. said. But Lewis doesn’t think this means countries can’t prepare. “What I hope we can do is take us to a place where future pandemics can mitigate the worst impacts. This could not have been achieved without international cooperation, which means building capacity in countries around the world for both animal health and human health, she added. , diagnostics, policy, communication and trust between different health sectors. “One Health” approach With the threat posed by H5 and other avian flu in the international spotlight this year, Lewis also wants to pay more attention to the risks posed by the swine flu virus. “Certainly, the threat posed by swine flu viruses remains. I think these viruses should not be taken lightly because they are endemic to their mammalian hosts,” she said. The 2009 swine flu (H1N1) pandemic caused approximately 18,500 laboratory-confirmed deaths.Four Later studies put the actual death toll at over 280,000. Lewis called on the international community to work together to tackle the challenges posed by these viruses using the principle of “one health”, where animal health and public health work together. This includes ongoing pandemic funding for research, diagnostics and vaccines. She warned: We cannot take this opportunity to learn what we can do from the COVID-19 pandemic so that we will be better prepared next time. Because there will be a next time. “Frankly, I think we’re at a critical juncture where the process can’t be stopped because if we do, we’ll reach a point where we haven’t learned our lessons and are less prepared. And I think that would be a very retrograde and harmful step.” This article is freely available for personal use during the COVID-19 pandemic or until BMJ decides otherwise, subject to the terms of use of BMJ’s website. Articles may be downloaded and printed for legal, non-commercial purposes (including text and data mining), provided that all copyright notices and trademarks are retained. https://bmj.com/coronavirus/usage

