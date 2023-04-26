Uterine cancer surges among young Hispanic women in the US

Martha DeJulián Ronquillo suffered from severe anemia and depression for six years.mother of two I frequently quit my job as a housekeeper in my late 30s Because of fatigue and pain.

during those years, Ronquillo was bleeding profusely every day, not just during his period. The blood loss left me with chronic depression and extreme iron deficiency, requiring three iron transfusions.

The clinician prescribed medication to stop the bleeding, but it didn’t help.

“It was such a terrible time,” said Ronquillo, who lives in Wilmington, North Carolina. “I didn’t want to exist anymore. I just wanted to die.”

Finally, in the summer of 2019, I referred her to a specialist who underwent a biopsy. Her doctor told her she had precancerous cells in her uterus that were likely to progress to cancer.

Two months after turning 39, Ronquillo had a hysterectomy.

“I’m very grateful,” Ronquillo, now 42, said through an interpreter. “I feel more comfortable.”

she is not alone.

Uterine cancer is more common in older women, long It is known to disproportionately affect black women. now, new research uterine cancer too surge It adds to the alarming pattern of disparities among Hispanic women of reproductive age and among women of color.

In 2018, among young women of reproductive age between the ages of 35 and 39, Hispanic women had the highest incidence of uterine cancer, 50% higher than white women. A study of over 840,000 women with uterine cancer, It was published in the journal Gynecologic Oncology.

Since 2001, it has increased by 4% each year.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Dr. Sanjini Sheth of Yale Medical School, an obstetrician and gynecologist who was not involved in the study.

In the next five years, the incidence of uterine cancer in Hispanic women in the western United States could be three times higher than in white women, said study co-author, obstetrician-gynecologist and research fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles. One Dr. Courtney Eakin said:

Experts are trying to figure out what is driving the disparity and raise awareness among health professionals and patients to get screened.

“They are young women. Something is happening to women and we need to do something to protect them.”

Inequalities in maternal health care are nothing new. they are deeply rooted in history

‘They Can’t Clean It Up’: What’s Behind the Divide?

Obesity, like diabetes, increases the risk of uterine cancer. both Of these disorders, Hispanic people are disproportionately affected. in the United States, CDC It is estimated that Hispanic adults are 1.2 times more likely to be obese than Caucasians.

One option to lower your risk of uterine cancer is to take birth control, according to Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, Ronquillo’s gynecologist at Novant Health in North Carolina.

However, if the patient is smoking because of complications such as obesity or blood clots, it may not be an option. It is essential to

“With awareness, any doctor should turn on these little flashlights. If they see an obese person or irregular menstruation, they can’t wipe it out,” she said. .

But experts like Nieves-Arriba and Eakin also know that obesity is likely not the only factor.

“Are these disparities solely due to obesity? Probably not. But obesity is at least one modifiable risk factor that should be addressed,” Eakin said.

Addressing social determinants of health within communities of color can help improve women’s lifestyles, support diets, and provide access to assessments for early detection of precancerous lesions. Chan said.

But he reiterated that obesity could be to blame too simplistic More research is needed to explain the problem and investigate the reasons for the disparity and targeted efforts.

“It’s a group of patients with unmet needs,” he said. “We don’t quite understand why you blame it on obesity. We don’t fully understand it.”

Uterine cancer that occurs in women of reproductive age is usually a low-risk type, meaning it’s less likely to spread, but experts say it’s important to get evaluated early.

Why Uterine Cancer in Young Women Is Often Overlooked

Experts are most concerned about seeing the most pronounced surge among young premenopausal Hispanic women, and there is often a lack of symptom awareness among age groups across racial groups. Yes. These symptoms are usually abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain and tightness.

“Bleeding abnormalities can be very difficult to spot in young women, especially if they have consistently irregular periods,” says Eakin.

Combined with clinicians linking uterine cancer to older postmenopausal patients, it may fall under the radar of younger women.

Getting a timely evaluation can help detect cancer early, before it spreads. It is especially important for young women planning to have children, as it can affect treatment plans.

Hormones, for example, have therapeutic potential, Eakin said.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean you have to have a hysterectomy,” she said. She doesn’t want more children.

nevertheless, You may need to have a hysterectomy. Most hysterectomies Done between the ages of 40 and 50.

For Ronquillo, doctors prescribed three drugs over six years.

However, the bleeding continued, leading to a hysterectomy.

“It’s important to raise awareness so that people get evaluated early so they can find out when non-surgical options may still be viable,” Eakin said. said.

But in addition to the lack of access to health care that people of color suffer disproportionately, stigma can prevent them from getting screened.

Paula Saldana, field coordinator for the Latina Institute Reproductive Justice, said many women in the Houston community are hesitant to seek preventative care to catch these disorders early. Historically, American women of color have suffered medical abuse that has led to skepticism. Hispanicfor example, Native Americans and black women endured disproportionately. forced hysterectomy.

When they go to the clinic, there It can be a barrier from stigma, she said. Or we’ve even heard stories of partners not giving them the care they need.

like sardana, Promoters who are community health workersplay a key role in referring patients to care and engaging communities for screening using mobile units.

Ronquillo said he was grateful that Nieves-Arriba was “able to detect this on time,” and hoped other clinicians would “keep checking and diagnosing on time.”

She told other women like her, “I want you to listen when the bleeding is heavy. Don’t ignore it,” she said. yeah.”

