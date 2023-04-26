Anti S. aureus mAbtyrin biological targets multiple bacterial virulence strategies

Early studies in animal models have demonstrated how bioengineered antimicrobial candidates can fight infection Staphylococcus aureus— including drug-resistant strains that are the leading cause of death in hospitalized patients.SM1B74, a therapeutic candidate, is a human-derived multivalentStaphylococcus aureus A monoclonal antibody (mAb)-sentilin fusion protein (mAbtyrin) is more effective than standard antibiotics in treating infected mice in tests reported by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Janssen Biotech. I understand. Staphylococcus aureusContains resistant MRSA strains. SM1B74 also worked synergistically with the antibiotic vancomycin to increase pathogen clearance in an animal model of bacteremia.

Experimental therapies target 10 disease-causing mechanisms exploited by: Staphylococcus aureus, but without killing the creature. Researchers suggest that this approach could help combat antibiotic resistance.

“To our knowledge, this is the first indication that mAbtyrins can dramatically reduce populations of this pathogen in cell studies and in live mice infected with drug-resistant strains that are very common in hospitals. CV Star Professor of Microbiology and Director of the Antimicrobial-Resistant Pathogens Program at NYU Langone Health. “Our goal is Staphylococcus aureus It removes the weapons it uses to attack cells inside and out and evade the immune system. “

Torres and colleagues Cell hosts and microorganismsin a paper titled “”A Multivalent Human Antibody-Sentilin Fusion Protein for Prevention and Treatment of S. aureus Infection“SM1B74 serves as an example of the many possibilities for engineering multivalent antibody biologics.”

About a third of the population is infected Staphylococcus aureus Although there are no symptoms, people with weakened immune systems, especially hospitalized patients, can develop life-threatening lung, heart, bone, or bloodstream infections. “Staphylococcus aureus “These are human commensal bacteria that can cause a wide range of illnesses,” the authors explained. ranging from endocarditis, sepsis and other severe life-threatening conditions.” Severe Approved Antibiotics Staphylococcus aureus Infections are often not completely cleared of pathogens, and methicillin-resistant bacteria Staphylococcus aureus are of particular concern. Centers for Disease Control figures cited by the researchers show that there were 323,700 diagnosed cases of severe infections via methicillin resistance in 2019. Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) occurred in hospitalized patients in the United States, resulting in 10,600 deaths. This, the authors said, “…had one of the highest fatality rates of all identified bacterial pathogen threats.”

Antimicrobial mAbtyrin candidate SM1B74 is based on a modified version of a human monoclonal antibody. Staphylococcus aureus For uptake and destruction by immune cells. Attached to the mAb is sentinin, a small protein that prevents these bacteria from burrowing into hidden human immune cells. As the invaders multiply, these cells die and burst, eliminating the threat to the bacteria.

The new study, reported by Torres and colleagues, is the culmination of a five-year research partnership between New York University Grossman School of Medicine and Janssen scientists. Staphylococcus aureusIn 2019, the NYU Langone team, along with researchers from Janssen, the study Sentilin found to block the action of powerful toxins used by humans Staphylococcus aureus Poke holes in immune cells. The author further explains: Staphylococcus aureus It produces many membrane-damaging toxins that contribute to the pathogen’s virulence potential. Strains associated with human infections may produce up to five pore-forming bicomponent leukocidins…These bicomponent leukocidins are potent killers of human phagocytes such as neutrophils and antigen-presenting cells. , affects the development of adaptive immunity in mouse models. Staphylococcus aureus recurrent infections. “

In their study, researchers used molecular biology techniques to modify a single parent sentrin and instantly create a trillion subtly different versions through automation. Screening of the resulting library revealed a small set of sentinins that were more tightly attached to the toxin, blocking its function.

Based on this research, the team fused sentinin to a mAb originally taken from a recovering patient. Staphylococcus aureus infection. mAbs that have already been primed by bacterial encounters can label bacterial cells for engulfment into pockets within phagocytic cells of the immune system. That is, unless it is the same toxin that enables Staphylococcus aureus The immune cells are pierced from the outside and pierced from the pocket to enter from the inside.

Some of the resulting bioengineered mAbtyrins serve as passports that are recognized by immune cells, which engulf the entire attached mAbtyrin with its sentinin and fold it into a pocket with the bacterium. Once inside, the sentinel blocks the bacterial toxin there. The authors suggest that this is in contrast to antibody combinations that target only extracellular toxins. “SM1B74 acts as a Trojan horse, bringing the toxin-neutralizing sentinin into the phagolysosome and protecting neutrophils from intracellular lysis by the toxin. This separates our molecule from other mAbs.” Another important property,” they wrote.

The team made some additional changes Staphylococcus aureus– for example, mAbtyrin by activating a chain reaction that amplifies the immune response and by preventing certain bacterial enzymes from cleaving antibodies and other enzymes from spoiling their action “We aimed to design a multivalent mAb fusion biologic that circumvents many of the strategies that have been used to date. Staphylococcus aureus It destroys the antibody-mediated antibacterial function,” they explained.

For in vitro experiments, researchers tracked the growth of Staphylococcus aureus Strains commonly occurring in US communities in the presence of primary phagocytic cells. They found that the bacterial population grew almost normally in the presence of the parent antibody, slightly worse in the presence of the team-designed mAb, and half as fast with mAbtyrin.

working with the mouse model of Staphylococcus aureus The team demonstrated that 98% of animals treated with a control mAb (no sentinin) developed bacteria-filled ulcers in their kidneys when infected with a lethal strain. Staphylococcus aureus, whereas only 38% of mice did so when treated with mAbtyrin. Furthermore, when these tissues were removed and bacterial colonies were counted in them, mice treated with mAbtyrin had 100-fold (2 log) fewer bacterial cells than those treated with the control mAb.

Finally, the research team found that administration of the low-dose antibiotic vancomycin and mAbtyrin in combination to mice greatly enhanced the efficacy of mAbtyrin, maximally reducing the bacterial burden in the kidneys, and protecting against kidney lesions by more than 70%. I have shown that “It’s very important to find new ways to make vancomycin, the last line of defense against MRSA, more effective,” said Torres.

The author further concludes: Staphylococcus aureus virulence factor. We have demonstrated that the combination of all these components is important for the reduction in pathology, bacterial burden and mortality observed in preclinical models of infection…these studies have been used as an adjunct to vancomycin therapy. We demonstrate potential therapeutic benefits associated with using SM1B74.Prevention of invasiveness Staphylococcus aureus Infection.