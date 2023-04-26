Chest E-Tattoo Boasts Major Improvements in Cardiac Monitoring





AUSTIN, Texas — A new flexible wearable medical device could make a big difference in the fight against heart disease, a leading killer in the United States. A team led by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin has developed an ultra-thin and lightweight electronic tattoo (e-tattoo). This electronic tattoo is placed on the chest to monitor the working heart continuously outside of a clinical setting. This includes two of his sensors that give a clear picture of heart health, giving clinicians a better chance of spotting early warning signs of heart disease. “Most heart disease isn’t very obvious. The damage happens in the background and we don’t realize it,” said Professor of Aerospace and Engineering Mechanics and lead author of the study. said one Nanshu Lu.. “Continuous mobile monitoring at home enables early diagnosis and treatment, which could prevent 80% of heart disease.” This research advanced electronic materials. as a continuation of Previous chest e-tattoo project, this new version is wireless and mobile. This is made possible by a series of tiny active circuits and sensors carefully placed and linked by stretchable interconnects that fit over your chest via a medical dressing. Transparent devices are far less intrusive and more comfortable for patients than other monitoring systems. There is currently no solution that allows comfortable long-term monitoring outside the clinical setting. Clinicians can do tests during patient visits, but they may not detect heart problems because there are no signs of illness at that time. The e-tattoo weighs only 2.5 grams and runs on a penny size battery. The battery has a life of over 40 hours and is easily replaceable by the user. Provides two primary cardiac measurements. An electrocardiogram (ECG) is an electrical signal from the heart. Also, a seismic electrocardiogram (SCG) is an acoustic signal from the heart that comes from the heart valves. ECG can be measured with a mobile device such as the Apple Watch. Alternatively, the SCG can be monitored with a stethoscope. However, there is nothing that comes close to a stethoscope or a mobile solution that measures both. “Combining these two electrical and mechanical measurements gives us a more comprehensive and complete picture of what is happening in the heart,” said Lu. “There are many more cardiac features he can extract from the two signals measured synchronously in a non-invasive manner.” By monitoring these two factors and synchronizing them, it becomes possible to measure cardiac time intervals, a key indicator of heart disease and other problems. Researchers have already tested the device on five healthy patients in a routine setting with low error rates in measurements compared to currently available monitoring options. The next step is to further test and validate the initial results and extend them to different types of patients. This project was born out of a partnership of researchers from multiple universities. Grant awarded in 2021 From the National Science Foundation’s ASCENT program, I am researching electronic chest tattoo technology. Over the years, Lu and her team have refined electronic tattoo technology and adapted it to measure multiple parts of the body. palm, etc.various conditions such as pneumonia. The project team is Sarnab Bhattacharya and Philip Tan from the Chandra Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Alec Alden from the Department of Biomedical Engineering. Sangjun Kim, Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering; Hirofumi Tanaka, Edward Coyle, Jietin Wang, and Taha Alhalimi (Department of Kinesiology and Health Education, University of Education); Mohammad Nikbakht and Omer Inan are in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of Georgia Tech. Pulin Wang of Stretch Med Inc., an Austin company. and Animesh Tandon of the Cleveland Clinic Institute of Pediatrics and Pediatrics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.utexas.edu/2023/04/26/chest-e-tattoo-boasts-major-improvements-in-heart-monitoring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos