A systematic review of neurophysiological sensing for the assessment of acute pain

In this section, the study selection process including the steps considered for the selection of articles in this review is presented. In addition, the results for each of the research questions is presented in the following subsections.

Study selection

Figure 1 presents the article identification and selection process. The search strategy retrieved 553 studies from the three databases and and additional 8 papers were manually included after searching in the reference lists of the identified studies. After removing duplicates found in different sources, 435 studies remained for further review. After screening the titles and abstracts against the inclusion criteria, 382 articles were discarded. The remaining 53 articles were read in their entirety. From those, a total of five papers were rejected for the following reasons: (1) they were different instances of the same study (n = 3), and (2) there was not enough information about the sensors and/or the analysis (n = 2). The remaining 48 papers were included in this review.

Fig. 1: PRISMA flowchart. The diagram shows the study selection process conducted for the purpose of reviewing the use of sensors and machine/deep learning techniques for objectively assessing human pain.

An overview of selected papers for this review is presented in Table 1. The summary presents information about the type of pain (e.g., electrical, thermal, postoperative, and sickle cell disease), the type of noxious stimulation used to elicit pain (e.g., laser, cold pressor test, thermode) and its anatomical location where the stimuli was applied (e.g., hand, arm, abdomen), and the population included (e.g., gender and age range) in each study. In addition, the sensor name to measure the neurophysiological response is also included. Based on the anatomical location, two categories can be observed in this summary: sensors that measure neural/brain activity (e.g., fNIRS, EEG) and sensors that measure other physiological activity (e.g., EDA, ECG, EMG, PPG)—it is worth mentioning that due to the exclusion criteria (non-invasive methods), surface EMG (sEMG) will be used hereinafter. Therefore, in the remaining of this paper, these two categories are referred as neurological and physiological sensors, respectively.

Table 1 Overview of reviewed studies in chronological order, their details and type of sensor used for pain detection.

Sensors used for pain assessment

As described earlier, the two main categories of sensors used for assessing pain in the literature are: neurological and physiological sensors. Among the 48 studies, 27 studies (56%) assessed pain using physiological sensors, 20 studies (42%) assessed pain using neurological sensors, and only 1 study (2%) with a combination of neurological and physiological sensors. It is clear that the most popular sensors for the assessment of pain were EDA (n = 20), ECG (n = 14), and EEG (n = 14), while the least popular were movements sensors (accelerometer and gyroscope), Pupil, SpO 2 , and BP. Although, SpO 2 , BP, and pulse can be obtained from PPG, there was no indication of the type of sensor employed to obtain these metrics; therefore, we decided to maintain these metrics separately in the plot. It is also important to mention that, while the majority of studies used a single type of sensor (unimodal = 30), some of the retrieved studies used a combination (multimodal = 18) of two or more sensors for the assessment of pain. In addition, those studies using a multimodal approach, most of them employed physiological sensors (n = 17) only. Those studies using unimodal sensing, most of them (n = 20) used neurological sensors and only some (n = 10) used physiological sensors. Figure 2 presents the distribution of the reviewed studies along with their type of sensor modality (unimodal/multimodal).

Fig. 2: Summary of type of sensors used in the reviewed literature. EDA electrodermal activity, ECG electrocardiogram, EEG electroencephalography, PPG photoplethysmography, EMG electromyography, fNIRS functional near-infrared spectroscopy, RESP respiration, SKT skin temperature, MOVE gyroscope/accelerometer/steps, Pupil pupillometry, SpO 2 oxygen saturation, BP blood pressure.

In the following subsections, we report on the different sensors used of pain assessment. In addition, information regarding the effect of pain on the observed neurophysiological response (e.g., increase or decrease) with respect to each type of sensor and the location of the recording sensor on the participants of each study are also reported. This information is important for the interested reader who wants to explore the use of these sensors and replicate similar results.

Physiological measures

In the search for an accurate and objective method for pain recognition, various physiological signals have been explored as potential indicators for pain. These sensors are: Electrodermal activity (EDA), surface Electromyography (sEMG), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Respiration (RESP), Oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), Blood Pressure (BP), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Movement (MOVE), Skin temperature (SKT), Pupillary response (PUPIL), and Photoplethysmography (PPG). A summary of physiological sensors used in the assessment of pain is presented in Table 2.

Table 2 Summary of neurophysiological sensors used in the reviewed literature, including the anatomical location of recording sensor and the expected neurophysiological response to pain.

Among all of the physiological signals identified in the literature, electrodermal activity (EDA) was the most popular. In addition, EDA has been one of the most widely used physiological indicators in psychology, psychiatry, and psychophysiology research27. It is also refered as galvanic skin response (measuring changes in the skin’s electrical resistance) or skin conductance response (measuring changes in the skin’s electrical conductance)28. This type of sensor measures the changes in sweat gland activity which are affected by the sympathetic nervous system29. Increased sweating reduces (↓) skin resistance level (SRL), or in other words, the skin conductance level (SCL) increases (↑). When external stimuli are presented (e.g., visual, auditory, noxious, etc.), the skin momentarily becomes a better conductor of electricity27. These phenomena is normally recorded from palmar and plantar surfaces because of the higher density of glands in these areas30. In the searched literature, most studies used the palmar surface of two fingers (e.g., index and middle fingers) using electrodes29,31,32,33,34,35,36,37,38,39,40,41, while a small number of studies used a wristband to measure EDA on the wrist42,43,44,45.

Another popular physiological measure for indicating pain perception is electrocardiography (ECG). Since the autonomic nervous system regulates internal bodily functions involuntarily (e.g., those of the cardiovascular system), the heart plays a primary role. The heart provides a consistent flow of oxygenated blood (HbO), first by pumping deoxygenated blood (HbR) into the lungs (pulmonary circulation) for re-oxygenation, and then by sending HbO to the rest of the body (systemic circulation)27. The ECG signal is an indication of the heart’s contractile activity. The most significant parameters related to pain that have been derived from ECG signals are heart rate (HR) and heart rate variability (HRV)46. HR is a measure of the number (in heartbeats per minute or bpm) of contractions of the ventricles and HRV is a measure of the variance in time between heartbeats. An increase (↑) of HR and a decrease (↓) of HRV is associated with a stress response47,48. ECG can be measured on the thorax surface or in the limbs. Most surveyed studies used the thorax34,35,36,37,38,39,40,41,49, while other studies used either the wrists or the ankles33,46 to monitor the heart activity.

Electromyography (EMG) is another typical physiological recording method used to assess pain. This technique measures the electrical muscle activity originated by muscle contractions and propagated through the surface of the skin (i.e., surface EMG). In general, muscle contractions are associated with reflexes and actions characteristic of behaviour27. Electrical muscle activity is also a sign of general psychophysiological stimulation, as higher muscle tone is related to increased sympathetic nervous system activity and reduced somatomotor activity is primarily due to parasympathetic stimulation39. Although there is no a single muscle that can be targeted to be used as indicator of pain, in the area of affective computing, increased activity (↑) of the trapezious muscle is related to high stress39, while increase (↑) activity in the zygomaticus and corrugator muscles has been linked to an elicited response to unpleasant imagery50. In the reviewed literature, the trapezious muscle (located in the upper back, neck, near the shoulder area)34,35,37,38,39,39, and the zygomaticus major and corrugator supercilii muscles (located in the cheek and above brow, respectively)41 were used to measure muscle activity.

Another effective technique in detecting physiological changes is photoplethysmography (PPG). It is an optical method for detecting blood volume changes in the microvascular bed of tissue. It is frequently used to take measurements at the skin’s surface in a non-invasive manner, either by transmittance mode (e.g., a clip in the earlobe or finger) or by reflectance mode (e.g., a wrist watch)51. The PPG signal is multi-functional because it enables the extraction of many physiological indicators such as HR (or pulse rate), peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), and respiration rate reflecting the autonomic nervous system reaction52. The most common place to measure blood volume are the finger or the earlobe27. The thumb33 and the index finger40,49,52 of the non-dominant hand, and the wrist43,44 were the most popular anatomical locations in the reviewed literature. A decrease (↓) of blood volume pulse33,40, an increase (↑) in HR43,44,49,52,53, and an decrease (↓) of pulse transit time33 have been reported during different pain stimuli.

Skin temperature (SKT) is another metric for the identification of pain in the reviewed literature. The skin is a natural barrier that prevents the entry of external matter into the body and also allows the transmission of bodily fluids from the bloodstream to the exterior of the body27. The skin helps in the maintenance of water balance and core body temperature, which is achieved by generation of sweat (thermoregulation). Evidence suggest that generation of sweat changes the skin resistance, i.e., the higher the sweat, the lower the skin resistance27. Similar to EDA, this metric can be measured in palmar and plantar surfaces because of the higher density of glands in these areas30. In refs. 43,44, the skin temperature was measured in the wrist, while in ref. 33 it was measured in the finger tips. In addition, a decrease (↓) of local skin temperature has been observed after painful stimuli53.

Other various metrics such as respiration (RESP), oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), blood pressure (BP), movement (MOVE), and pupil changes (PUPIL) were also identified as possible indicators of pain. Respiration rate (also know as breathing rate) is a measure of the number of breaths per minute and it can be measured using an elastic belt worn around the thorax34,41. Respiratory changes often occur in response to pain, for instance, an inspiratory gasp with a subsequent breath-hold in response to acute pain54. In the reviewed studies, an increase (↑) in inspiration34,41 and a decrease of breathing rate were reported53. Although, RESP, SpO 2 and BP can be obtained using PPG, in ref. 53 there was no indication of the method used to acquire these metrics; in this study, it was reported a decrease (↓) of breathing rate, an increase (↑) of oxygen saturation, and decrease (↓) of systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Movement metrics have been used to indicate changes in motor behaviour (e.g., slow movement, shorter duration, or fractionated movement)55. In ref. 53, a decrease (↓) in movement and number of steps as measure by 3-axial accelerometer and 3-axial gyroscope were reported. Finally, pupillary response to pain was investigated using cameras mounted on eye tracking glasses, it was reported that a decrease in pupillary diameter (i.e., dilation) was observed as a response to painful stimulation56.

Neurological measures

As human brain is the centre of any response to a certain stimulus, it is believed that neurological signals are highly correlated to complex integrative functions, such as sensory and motor integration57. In the reviewed literature, two types of neurological sensors were used to assess pain: (1) electroencephalography (EEG) and (2) functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS). Table 2 also presents a summary of the reviewed studies using neurological sensors.

In the reviewed studies, the most popular method of assessment of pain using neurological sensors was electroencephalography (EEG). EEG measures the brain’s electrical activity and pattern analysis of this activity is used to indicate neural activation associated with pain under certain frequencies. Spectral analysis is employed to decompose EEG signals into its constituting frequency components, between 1 and 60 Hz58. Typically, EEG data are partitioned into five bands (from slowest to fastest: delta, theta, alpha, beta, and gamma). The power spectral density (PSD) in each band is computed and used to compare the conditions being studied (i.e., pain vs. no pain). EEG is considered the most popular approach in the literature to objectively assess other cognitive states such as attention, cognitive workload, or vigilance.

EEG studies have identified correlations between pain and the power at different EEG frequency bands. Power in Delta band (1–4 Hz) has exhibited an increase (↑) after mechanical (pressure) pain59 and cold pressor test60,61. Power in Theta band (4–8 Hz) has also shown an increase (↑) after mechanical59 and thermal pain62. Power in Alpha band (8–12 Hz) was the most common indicator in the literature, the power in this band showed a decreased (↓) after cold pressor test60,61,63 and noxious laser stimulation64. Power in Beta band (12–30 Hz) showed an increase (↑) after heat stimulation65. Finally, power in Gamma band (30–45 Hz) exhibited an increased (↑) after heat stimuli62,65 and cold pressor test63.

The second approach to assess pain with neurological sensors is to measure activation of different brain regions using function near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS). This technique examines the levels of oxygenation (HbO) and deoxygenated (HbR) haemoglobin concentration in the cerebral cortex66,67. fNIRS is commonly used in this regard to measure the amount of HbO, due to its better signal-to-noise ratio than HbR, in a given brain region in response to a noxious stimulation68. Different studies have reported that increased (↑) levels of HbO in different cortical areas correlates with increased stimulation after heat and cold66,69, mechanical and electrical70, and cold pressor test71. Although, neither of these studies reported the use of HbR, it is well known that HbR has an opposite effect than HbO.

Techniques for the analysis of sensor data in pain assessment

Several studies have addressed the problem of automatic pain assessment using machine learning or deep learning methods by analysing both individual or multiple physiological signals. Traditional machine leaning methods rely on the design of manual feature extraction and feature optimisation to improve model performance. On the other hand, deep learning methods learn the intrinsic representations of the data to extract features directly from the data without the need of hand-crafted features. Despite of the method for feature derivation, two type of learning problems were identified in the reviewed literature: (1) classification, which qualitatively predicts the pain intensity by classifying trials into two (e.g., pain, no pain) or more levels (no pain, low, medium, high pain); and (2) regression, which quantitatively predicts the pain intensity as a continuous value (e.g., 0–10)72. In this section, we present the analytical methods used to decode pain from neurophysiological signals in the reviewed literature. Table 3 exhibits a summary of the analytical methods used in the reviewed studies. In addition, Fig. 3 presents the data analysis pipeline, this diagram is used to present the findings from the literature into four main categories: pre-processing, feature extraction, feature optimisation, and learning models (classification/regression).

Table 3 Summary of techniques used for the analysis of sensor data.

Fig. 3: Data analysis pipeline of machine learning and deep learning models. After signal acquisition, the first stage in the data analysis pipeline is signal processing, followed by either the classical machine learning or deep learning pipelines.

Pre-processing methods

The first step in the data analysis pipeline is pre-processing, which is generally done after signal acquisition. It is imperative to reduce or eliminate noise present in the captured data by implementing different pre-processing strategies, which are generally specific for each type of sensor. Noise (e.g., artefacts) can be defined as the unwanted changes that a signal may capture during data acquisition73. The signal within each sensor is typically a combination of the neurophysiological response to pain (or to the presented stimulus), environmental noise (e.g., power lines, electronic equipment), confounding factors (e.g., respiration or heartbeat in fNIRS data), or motion artefacts (e.g., body movement, poor sensor contact with the skin). When the noise components are stronger than the physiological data, the quality of the data may interfere with the analysis, its interpretation, and the validity of the data. The objective of pre-processing is to improve the quality of the signal by removing trends, filtering noise and artefacts, and in some cases, re-sampling the signal to reduce complexity in the analysis. Thus, pre-processing methods are an important step in the data analysis pipeline. In the following paragraphs, the processing steps for each individual sensor are presented.

EDA is vulnerable to several types of noise, including those generated from electronic noise, or movement between the skin and the recording electrodes. In the reviewed literature, the most widely used technique to remove signal artefacts and noise is using low-pass filters. This technique is able to smooth variations (e.g., movement, electrode pressure) in the signal31,34,35,45 and also to remove noise from the power source (50 Hz or 60 Hz)42 by attenuating unwanted (high) frequencies from the signal above a given cutoff frequency. A similar technique to reduce high-frequency components associated with artefacts is using moving windows, the moving media window29,31,32 and the moving average window37,38,40,42,43 are two examples of this technique. These windowing techniques eliminate extraneous data by computing the median and mean value within the window width (e.g., 5-s width), respectively. Another popular pre-processing technique used in the reviewed literature is downsampling the original signal. Downsampling is often used to reduce the data rate or the size of the data to speed up computation and reduce complexity29,31,32,40,42,44,45.

sEMG data are also susceptible to different types of noise. For instance, electromagnetic radiations from the power sources, high skin impedance, contamination due to relative motion of the sensor on the skin, cross-talk from nearby muscles, interference with the electrode cable or sensor detachment (also known as clipping), or ECG artefacts often observed from the muscles in the trunk74. Common motion artefacts, such as, electrode interface or electrode cable detachment, can be reduced by a better design of the system set-up75. On the other hand, inherent noise due to muscle cross-talk or instability of sEMG signals is believed to affect frequencies in the region of 0 to 20 Hz, which is the firing rate of the motor units75. In the reviewed literature, these kind of noise were attenuated with a band-pass filter to remove low and high frequencies from the signal34,35,37,38,39,41. The low-frequency cutoff (typically around 20 Hz) of the filter removes muscle cross-talk and inherent sEMG instability, while the high-frequency cutoff (typically greater than 200 Hz) removes high-frequency interference, such as movement artefacts, cable interference and clipping76.

ECG signals are mainly affected by sources of noise such as baseline drift, artefacts due to electrode motion, muscle contractions, and power source interference77. Baseline drift is a type of noise that presents an erratic up and down movement in the baseline signal, which is often a result of improper electrode placement or movement78. Muscle noise (i.e., EMG cross-talk) also affects the ECG signals, in particular in recordings involving human activity or exercise. In the reviewed studies, a moving average window40,46 or a linear detrend37,49 were used to smooth the signal and remove baseline drift (0.05–1 Hz). A band-pass filter35,38,39 was used to remove the baseline drift, movement (muscular and electrode) artefacts, and muscle cross-talk. A high-pass filter40 can be used to remove powerline interference (50 or 60 Hz), or motion artefacts and muscle cross-talk (ranging from 20 to 1000 Hz)79.

PPG is corrupted by various kinds of noise regardless of the type of the sensor design (reflectance or transmission). A typical PPG signal contains two main components, a large DC component due to the light absorbed when passing through the skin, tissue, and bone; and a small AC component due to the light passing through pulsating arteries caused by the heartbeat80. Common sources of noise in PPG signals are, powerline noise caused by electromagnetic interference (e.g., ambient light, computer screens), motion artefacts from sensor and/or body movements affecting the optical path, and physiological confounders (e.g., breathing). In the reviewed literature, a Savitzky-Golay filter49 was used for smoothing artefacts. A combination of low-pass and high-pass filter to remove high-frequency interference and to baseline drift (low-frequency), respectively52. Similarly, a band-pass filter40 was used to remove both low- and high-frequency noise. The application of a moving average window at two different periods were used to make the vasoconstriction and heartbeat intervals more salient in the PPG signal and remove motion artefacts52.

Other physiological signals such as, RESP, MOVE (gyroscope, accelerometer, and steps count), PUPIL, and SKT are also susceptible to noise. For instance, MOVE signals are highly affected by large voluntary and involuntary movement81. Similarly, respiration data are affected by movement artefacts. Blinks is the major source of noise in pupillometry. Skin temperature sensors are affected by movement artefacts or sensor detachment. In reviewed literature, a band-pass filter was used to compensate for movement artefacts in RESP data34, a moving average window was implemented to smooth the signal and reduce artefacts in the MOVE and SKT data43, and pupil diameter velocity method was used to remove high-frequency noise56.

EEG signals are also susceptible to various forms of noise, which affect their data quality. Often sweating and drifts in electrode impedance lead to slow changes in the measured potential, producing amplifier saturation, distortions, and lost data in the EEG signals. Similarly, muscle contractions typically affect the EEG signals above 100 Hz82. For these reasons, it is recommended to filter the frequencies below 0.01 Hz and above 100 Hz. In the reviewed literature, two types of filters were implemented to filter these type of noise. In ref. 62, a high-pass filter with a cutoff frequency of 0.25 Hz, while in refs. 63,64,72,83,84 a band-pass filter with a low- and high-cutoff frequency of 0.01–1 Hz and 30–100 Hz, were used respectively. Another common source of noise is the power line interference at 50 or 60 Hz, in ref. 64 a Butterworth band-stop filter (49–51 Hz) was used to remove the power source frequency interference. Another distinct source of noise is eye movements and blinks, in ref. 63 a visual inspection and a subsequent manual rejection was implemented; while, in refs. 62,72,83,84 independent component analysis (ICA) was used, and in ref. 72 the multiple artefact rejection algorithm (MARA) was implemented.

fNIRS data is generally contaminated by different sources of noise and pre-processing is required. Motion artefacts are generally seen as large spikes in the fNIRS data and in the reviewed literature, two hybrid methods were used to remove these artefacts: a discrete wavelet transform and statistical analysis66,69, and spline interpolation and Saviszky-Golay filter70. In addition, it is expected that high-frequency oscillations in the fNIRS data do not have a neural basis and are contaminated by cardiac pulsation (0.8–1.5 Hz) and respiration (0.16–0.6 Hz)68. Thus, in the work of refs. 66,69,70,71,85,86, a low-pass filter with a cutoff frequency below 0.16 Hz was applied to remove high frequency noise. Another distinct problem in fNIRS data is the inclusion of extracerebral hemodynamics from the scalp, skull, and systemic variables (e.g., blood pressure) that affect the data, in refs. 69,66 a de-noising procedure using principal component analysis (PCA) was implemented to identify and delete those components representing spurious signals in the fNIRS signals.

Feature extraction

The second step in the data analysis pipeline is feature extraction and its subsequent feature optimisation. A feature can be defined as an individual independent variable that serves as input data in a predictive/learning model. Feature extraction refers to the process to convert the sensor signals into numerical features (i.e., properties or characteristics) that can be used to create a predictive model using machine learning or deep learning. Features that better discriminate between input data from different classes (e.g., low, moderate, high pain), generally produce simpler and more accurate results. Since, features directly influence the performance of the predictive models and their results, thoughtful consideration to the feature extraction process (also called feature engineering) should be placed during the data analysis process. There are several feature extraction techniques that are applicable to most signals (e.g., statistical features), however, there are also some that are specific for each type of sensor (e.g., QRS-complex from ECG signals).

Statistical metrics are the most widely used features in many signal classification tasks. These kind of features often result in a good approximation to describe changes over time (e.g., summary statistics) across the values in the processing window (also called epoch)87. There are several popular statistical metrics including mean, standard deviation, range, kurtosis, or skewness. In the reviewed literature, in ref. 39 several statistical features were further divided into stationarity, entropy, linearity, variability, and similarity. In addition, statistical features were obtained from most sensors, PPG33,40,43,44, ECG36,37,38,39,40,41,46, sEMG34,37,38,39,41, EDA33,34,37,38,38,40,41,42,43,44, MOVE43,44, PUPIL56, RESP34,41, and SKT33,43,44.

Time-domain features are also popular features in time series analysis. These type of features are used to understand the shape of the signals within each window. Time-domain features are useful to find specific information about the signal, e.g., height (amplitude), length, or time to specific events (e.g., peaks, peak-to-peak amplitude). These metrics are important to compare the signals in different conditions (e.g., no pain and high pain) and also with respect to each sensor. Some of the most popular metrics obtained in the time domain include, maximum (max) and minimum (min) values, peak-to-peak values, time to peak, root mean square (rms), wavelength, slope, and area under the curve (AUC). Similar to the statistical features, time-domain features were obtained from most sensors in the reviewed literature, EDA33,34,37,38,39,41, PUPIL56, sEMG34,37,38,39,41, ECG33,37,38,39,41,46, RESP34,41, SKT33, EEG83, and fNIRS69,86.

Frequency-domain features allow to observe several characteristics of the signals that are not evident in the time domain. In signal processing, frequency refers to the number of cycles completed by a signal per unit of time, i.e., frequency is a measure of the occurrence of events in a specified time period88. When the information of interest repeats over time, frequency-domain analysis can be used to isolate oscillatory information within and across frequencies presented in the time series signals89. It is worth noting that, each type of sensor has distinctive characteristics in their frequency spectrum and therefore, appropriate analysis requires identification and processing for the unique frequency spectrum. For instance, EEG analysis is often based on the frequency decomposition of distinctive bands (e.g., δ (0.3–4 Hz), θ (4–8 Hz)), α (8–13 Hz), β (13–30 Hz), and γ (30–50 Hz)), which can be associated with specific functional characteristics. The most popular technique for frequency analysis is the Fourier Transform, which is mathematical technique that transforms a function of time (e.g., x(t)) into a function of frequency (e.g., x(w)), characterised by sine and cosines. Frequency-domain features include mean power in a specific frequency band, maximum power, or median frequency. In the reviewed literature, frequency-domain features were obtained from sEMG34,38,39, ECG33,38,39,46,49, EDA33,34,38,39, RESP34, PPG33,49,52, SKT33, EEG59,61,62,63,64, fNIRS69,86.

Time-frequency features are a useful technique in various forms of signal analysis. There are two main methods for time-frequency analysis, the short-time Fourier transform (STFT) and wavelets88. A clear property of time-frequency features is that they provide local information simultaneously, in both, time and frequency domain90. Time-frequency features allow to observe at which frequencies the signal oscillates and at which time these oscillations occur91, which can be helpful to study the frequency content during specific time periods or events (e.g., onset of pain). In the literature, wavelet-based features were computed from ECG37,49, PPG49, sEMG37, EDA37, fNIRS36,66,69,86, and EEG84,92,93, while STFT-based features were used from ECG72,94.

Other specialised features were also identified in the reviewed literature. Deep learning-based features, are obtained by deep neural networks able to automatically learn complex mappings (features) from input data (e.g., sensor data) to output classes or labels for classification problems or numeric values for regression problems, in an end-to-end manner95. In83 autoencoder-based features were obtained by training an autoencoder neural network, which compress the input EEG data into a lower-dimensional representation and then reconstruct the output from this representation. Similarly, in a fNIRS study85 and a multimodal (EDA, ECG, sEMG) study35, deep learning-based features were obtained from sensor data to automatically learn and extract relevant information in the pain data. Other specialised feature extraction techniques found in the literature are EDA-based features29,31,32,36, these features are based on the assumption that EDA signals have two salient attributes, the tonic (slow changing) and the phasic (fast changing) components; both tonic and phasic components are widely used to assess sympathetic arousal.

Feature optimisation

In the context of this review, feature optimisation refers to the process of reducing the size of the input variables (i.e., number of features) by means of feature selection or dimensionality reduction. In both cases, the aim of feature optimisation is not only to decrease the computational cost by reducing the number of features, but also to improve the performance of the predictive models by removing the irrelevant features or noisy data.

Feature selection is the process to reduce the number of features by identifying and selecting those features that have a strong relationship with the target variable (e.g., level of pain) and are believed to be the most informative for the design of predictive models. Feature selection methods can be organised into two main streams: model-based (wrapper and embedded methods) and model-independent (filter methods) methods. Wrapper methods search the space of possible feature subsets using the evaluation (e.g., training and testing) of a specific learning model; thus a search algorithm is “wrapped” around the model. Examples of wrapped methods in the literature are: recursive feature elimination (RFE)44,71, forward feature selection (FFS)39,43,49, back feature elimination (BFE)43, and genetic algorithm (GA)40,56. Embedded methods look for an optimal subset of features during the model’s construction, i.e., the learning models have their own built-in feature selection methods; embedded methods found in the literature are: least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO)44, random forest (RF)44, and Elastic Net (Enet)44. Filter methods, on the other hand, evaluate the features independently of any classification model by assessing the intrinsic properties of the data according to a certain criteria. Common objective criteria identified in the literature by filter methods are: Gini Index42,46, Information Gain94, Joint Mutual Information61,69, Wilcoxon Test52, Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)52, and Partial Least Squares Regression (PLSR)72.

Dimensionality reduction, on the other hand, refers to the methods that project features (input data) into a lower-dimensional feature space, resulting in entirely new input features87. Dimensionality reduction methods identified in the literature were based on principal component analysis (PCA)40,45, which works on the idea of finding a number of principal components that explain a specified amount of the variance in the data. In the machine learning literature, PCA can also be considered a feature extraction technique, since the identified principal components, that exhibit most of the variance, are considered a linear combination (a new set of features) of the original features. One of the limitations of dimensionality reduction is the fact that the obtained features are an abstract representation from the initial set of features, and this often affects the explainability of the learning models.

Learning models

Several studies have addressed the problem of automatic pain assessment using machine learning or deep learning methods. Traditional machine leaning methods rely on the design of manual feature extraction and feature optimisation to improve model performance. On the other hand, deep learning methods learn the intrinsic representations of the data to extract features directly from the data without the need of hand-crafted features. Despite of the method for feature derivation, two type of learning problems were identified in the reviewed literature, classification and regression. In this section, we summarise the type of learning problem based on the learning models as presented in Table 3.

Classification methods qualitatively predict the pain intensity by classifying trials into two (e.g., pain, no pain) or more levels (e.g., no pain, low, medium, high pain). This type of learning problem focus on discrete nominal outputs, however, a numerical variable (e.g., numerical value between 1 and 10) can be converted to an ordinal variable by dividing the range of the numerical variable into bins (e.g., 1–2, 4–6, 8–10) and assigning values to each bin, process commonly know as discretisation87. A popular machine learning model used in the literature is support vector machines (SVM)43,94, which often solves learning problems by using kernel functions to map the input data into higher-dimensional space in which the data can be separable (e.g., no pain or pain); kernel methods identified in the reviewed literature are Linear (L-SVM)45,53,59,61,72 and Gaussian (G-SVM)31,39,40,46,62,69,71,92, with G-SVM showing better results than L-SVM. Other popular classification methods in the literature are random forest (RF)29,34,37,38,42,49,84, logistic regression (LR)32,36,70,83, k-nearest neighbour (KNN)66,86,93, discriminant function analysis (DFA)33, sparse Bayesian extreme learning machine (SBELM)64, and artificial neural networks (ANN)41,56,63. In addition, deep learning models such as deep belief network (DBN)52, convolutional neural networks(CNN)35,96, and bi-directional long-short term memory networks (Bi-LSTM)85 were implemented to decode pain from sensor data.

Regression methods, on the other hand, quantitatively predict the pain intensity as a continuous value (e.g., 0–10)72. In the reviewed literature, regression models are used to obtain a continuous pain intensity based on the numerical values from the verbal numeric rating scale, where the subject or patient grades their pain sensation on a scale between 0 and 1097. Identified regression models using classical machine learning models are support vector regression (SVR)43,72, random forest (RF)37, and using deep learning models such as long-short term memory networks (LSTM)36. Another identified method is stacking or stacked model44, which is based on a combination of two or more regression models with the aim to harness the advantages of the individual models and obtain better performance than any single model in the assemble87.

Practical implications

In order to understand the practical implications of each sensor, it is important to understand their advantages and disadvantages with respect to their use. In this section, we present a summary of the identified implications from the reviewed literature. The aim is not only to understand the main limitations, restrictions, and barriers but also, to identify the benefits and possible solutions to the application of these sensors in more realistic scenarios (e.g., clinical settings). Table 4 presents a summary of the limitations and advantages for each individual sensor.

Table 4 Summary of the practical implications from each sensor in their use for the assessment of acute pain as described in the reviewed literature.

The use of EDA sensors is well-established in clinical practice and research. Applications using EDA include psycho-physiology, physical and cognitive stress, sleepiness, or affective computing33. EDA signals are modulated by autonomic changes in the sympathetic nervous system31,42,45, which not only drives elements of pain, bu also drives elements of human behaviour, cognitive states, or emotion31,33. For instance, there is a well-known association between EDA and emotional arousal, as the electrodermal activity changes in response to the emotional state (e.g., stressed, happy, sad). However, this high sensitivity to sympathetic function makes the discrimination between pain and emotional states difficult to accomplish31; this is a possible cause of false positives in pain detection29. EDA has exhibited promising results when used in isolation29,31,32,42,45 and has showed better results when compared with other sensors, such as, sEMG and ECG35,36, and RESP, BVP, and EGM98.

sEMG sensors are used to measure the electrical activity of muscle contractions propagated through the skin. Two main anatomical regions were used, the trapezius muscle (upper back of the torso)35,37,38, and the facial muscles (corrugator supercilii, zygomaticus major, risorious, orbicularis oculi, levator labii superiors)39,41. A clear disadvantage in the use of sEMG sensors to measure pain is that changes in muscle tone are highly associated with different affective states (e.g., stress, happiness, or anxiety)35,39. An advantage to use facial sEMG is that facial expressions serve as a direct means to communicate pain to other people, since individual’s affective state can be obtained by observing the face37. Pain assessment by means of facial expressions implies continuous tracking of a patient’s face, which can be difficult and cumbersome in clinical settings using cameras37. A possible solution is to use facial sEMG as it is more sensitive to muscle activation than camera-based monitoring99.

The use of SKT sensors to measure the temperature of the human body has been widely used in clinical assessment. In pathological conditions (e.g., locomotor, vascular, or malignant diseases), skin temperature serves as a valuable diagnostic information and well-being43,100. A clear advantage of SKT sensors to measure pain is that, SKT can be easily integrated into wireless wearable sensors with other sensors, which allows continuous monitoring53. Features from SKT data have shown higher feature importance against features from other vital signs (BP, SpO 2 , Pulse, and RESP)53. The main disadvantage of SKT sensors is that skin temperature is markedly affected by environmental temperature an air movement33,100. In addition, skin temperature has shown a rapid change due to emotional stress, which can confound data interpretation33.

RESP sensors are commonly used in clinical settings to monitor a patient’s respiration for intervention or diagnosis. In the reviewed literature, respiration data were obtained using chest straps34,41. An advantage in the use of RESP sensors to monitor pain is that multiple sensors can be integrated with the chest strap to monitor simultaneously different physiological signals (e.g., ECG, SKT)41. Data obtained from continuous respiration can also provide evidence on a patient’s respiratory health and recovery53. In addition, increased respiratory response has been observed in cutaneous pain stimuli, even under anaesthesia, which allows pain recognition while patients are under surgery34. On the other hand, a clear disadvantage in the use of chest strap is that they are prone to slippage (leading to inaccuracies), can be cumbersome to wear for long period of times (leading to uncomfortable patients), and can be also obstructive to other sensors and to clinicians41,101. Finally, this type of sensor has not been used in an unimodal approach, and it has showed low effect against other metrics (e.g., temperature, BP, SpO 2 ) to estimate pain, while used in a multimodal approach53.

fNIRS systems provide a method for non-invasive monitoring of brain dynamics. These systems are used in different clinical settings as a neuroimaging technique in the field of neuroscience. The use of several sensors affords monitoring of different cortical areas simultaneously. fNIRS are safe to conduct brain monitoring in prolong time intervals66. fNIRS offers superior spatial resolution than EEG, which allows better accuracy in identifying specific cortical areas responding to changes in pain71,86,102. Its superior spatial resolution has the potential to identify the anatomical area where pain originates, based on the cortical activity66. However, the use of large number of channels is not practical for clinical applications, since some cortical areas (e.g., occipital, temporal, or parietal) are not accessible for continuous monitoring while the patient is in a supine position71. In these cases, a possible solution is to focus on the frontal area, with the additional advantage to have less hair contamination70. Other factors to consider when using fNIRS systems is that, fNIRS data are affected by cardiac pulse and respiration signals69,86, and the haemodynamic activity measured by fNIRS presents a temporal delay from the onset of the neural activity69,71,85.

EEG is also considered a brain imaging technique that allows non-invasive monitoring of neural activity. EEG systems measure the electrical activity of the brain. It has been widely used in the medical field in the diagnosis of epilepsy or sleep disorders61,72. EEG has higher temporal resolution than fNIRS, which affords a faster monitoring response (millisecond-scale)59,83,84. Using large number of EEG electrodes (e.g., 64, 128 electrodes) permits measuring the entire scalp62,103. A clear disadvantage of these systems is the need of conductive EEG gel or saline solutions to increase the conductivity between the electrodes and the surface of the scalp, which is generally time consuming59. Wearing an EEG head cap for long periods of time tends to be cumbersome and uncomfortable92. In addition, EEG is highly affected by blinks and eye movements, which requires different cleaning procedures64,94.

Pupillary response has been used extensively in human-computer interaction, attention monitoring, driver drowsiness, and cognitive workload56. Measures of pupil response can be obtained with cameras embedded in eyeglasses (e.g., Tobii Glasses). Thus, there is not invasive contact between the sensors and the skin, which has the potential to be less uncomfortable for the patients56. In addition, eyeglasses allow high mobility and non-obstructive application, as compared to external cameras56. However, an evident disadvantage is that patients must have their eyes open, which limits their use in unconscious patients or while sleeping. In addition, data cannot be available for long periods of time, or cannot be completely continuous due to blinking.

ECG sensors allow to measure the electrical activity of the heart on the skin surface. ECG has been widely used in the medical field to measure the rate (e.g., HR) and regularity of heartbeats (e.g., HRV), as well as the presence of any damage to the heart, and the effects of drugs or devices used to regulate the heart, such as a pacemaker33,39,40. In addition, ECG data can be used to monitor cardiovascular activity and overall well-being40. ECG shows an strong response to sympathetic and parasympathetic activity33,46. However, ECG physiological response can vary due to positive o negative emotions such as surprise, fear, or stress33,34,40,49. Another limitation is that ECG signals have shown high intra- and inter-subject variability in pain responses, which may limit its usability36,40,46. Also, ECG signals have shown lower classification accuracy than BVP and EDA signals40, and than EDA and sEMG signals35,36,37. Due to the number of leads used for ECG electrodes, ECG measures tend to be more obstructive and less convenient to be embedded into wearable devices37,40,49.

PPG is an optical method to measure variations of blood circulation. PPG offers multiple physiological indicators from both cardiac variations in blood volume (e.g., BVP) that arise from heartbeats, and from respiration and thermoregulation104. PPG signals offer an insight into the activity of the sympathetic nervous system40. PPG sensors can be easily integrated into a smart wristband with other physiological sensors33,43,53. PPG sensors can be placed anywhere on the body, with the finger as the most common location in the reviewed literature40,104. However, PPG signals obtained from a finger clip are susceptible to motion artefacts, e.g., hand movements, in and out of the bed or chair, or use of restroom43. Although, BVP-based features have shown better classification accuracies than that of ECG40, HR-based features were found to be less important in pain assessment than EDA-based features44. A clear confounding factor is that PPG data can vary outside of pain when a patient is at rest based on factors including stress, excitement, and breathing33,43.

Body movement (MOVE) can also serve as an important indicator in automatic pain estimation using sensors. An advantage of the movement sensors (e.g., accelerometers, gyroscopes) is that they can be easily integrated with other physiological sensors into wearable sensors for continuous monitoring43,44. In addition, body movement data can be also used to monitor well-being and identify early sings of health conditions related to sedentarism and lack of exercise in patients. Body movement measures such as number of steps and accelerometer information have shown a negative correlation with pain scores; this might reflect the fact that patients in more pain move less frequently44. However, lack of body movement can be originated due to other factors such as sedation, rest, or sleep44.