Research Shows Jogging and Weight Training Helps Addiction Recovery

Those who exercised as part of an addiction treatment program were more likely to significantly reduce substance use than those who did not. The study, presented Wednesday in PLOS One, found that incorporating simple exercises like jogging and weight training into treatment improved the chances of recovery from a range of substance use disorders, including cocaine, opioids, cannabis and alcohol.

Jeremiah Weinstock, professor of psychology at St. Louis University, said:

The findings build on other studies in animals that show that exercise changes our brains and thinking, reducing drug cravings and relapses, and may even stop addiction in the first place. is showing.

The idea for the new study took root when its lead author, Florence Pichet, a kinesiology doctoral student at the University of Montreal, began working as a therapist at a substance use disorders clinic in Canada. An exercise student, she suspected her physical activity would help her patients recover, but she wanted scientific backing.

She didn’t find as many things as she hoped. Much of her previous scientific research and reviews have focused on exercise and tobacco, but not other drugs.

So she and her colleagues decided to write their own paper, compiling previous experiments comparing substance use disorder treatments that included exercise with those that didn’t. They compiled 43 studies involving 3,135 men and women who were seeking treatment for addiction to many different addictive substances.

Exercise routines in the programs varied, but the most common was a light jog about three times a week, or an equivalent amount of weight training, walking, yoga, or biking.

Scientists then compared the results and found the definite benefits of exercising. In studies that quantified participants’ drug use from start to finish, those who exercised generally stopped or reduced their use. People who didn’t exercise usually didn’t reduce their drug use significantly.

“In the same treatment program, with physical activity, people did better,” Pichet said.

How Exercise Changes the Brain of Addiction

This review did not explore the question of how exercise (which involves primarily physical rather than mental exercise) affects people’s willpower and cravings for drugs. Many studies have found that people who exercised were healthier and less depressed by the end of the study.

But other recent studies that have looked more directly at what exercise does during recovery have settled on a number of contributing effects.

“Exercise has so many benefits for those who overcome addiction,” said Weinstock. “You feel instantly better after working out, and over time, the depression and anxiety that often accompany addiction are reduced. It also helps heal the brain.”

For example, animal studies show that heavy use of drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and alcohol weakens or kills brain cells and reduces neurogenesis, the process by which the brain creates new neurons. Exercise, on the other hand, increases neurogenesis and enhances the health of existing neurons.

Its impact is particularly pronounced in alcohol use disorders and recovery.of 2019 reviewthe authors concluded, “Exercise is associated with brain health, but alcohol is not, and the mechanisms by which exercise benefits the brain directly counteract the mechanisms by which alcohol damages the brain.” rice field.

“There are several recent studies suggesting that exercise can help treat alcohol use disorders,” said J. Leigh Leasure, professor of neuroscience at the University of Houston and senior author of the review.

Exercise can alter dopamine processing

But perhaps the most interesting and consequential effect of exercise is brain reward system, dictates what we enjoy, what we want, and what we seek. Most substances of abuse wildly illuminate the reward system, especially the production and uptake of dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in reward processing. make you desire.

However, exercise can alter dopamine processing, making exercise more enjoyable than drugs.in the announcement 2018 rat studyOnce the animals started running, they reconfigured the dopamine system in a way that “may mediate exercise-induced attenuation of drug-seeking behavior,” the authors wrote.

“Our research shows that exercise can manipulate dopamine signaling in the brain, which has been found to be involved and dysfunctional in people with addictions,” Buffalo said. said Panayotis Thanos, senior research scientist at the university and senior author of the rat study.

exercise as well Recurrence seems to be reduced After the animal has become habituated to an addictive drug such as cocaine and is weaned.

But the ideal type and amount of exercise to enhance addiction treatment remains unknown, Thanos and other scientists said.

A more overwhelming concern is that people with substance use disorders, even those seeking treatment, may understandably feel little motivation to exercise. You may be defeated or overwhelmed. There may also be physical restrictions.

He and his colleagues have conducted experiments in which people were paid money during treatment if they exercised.

Relationship between exercise and alcohol

Also, the physical activity and related association studies studied in the new review were part of residential or well-supervised outpatient programs.

For example, it remains an open question whether people who simply want to abstain from alcohol, cannabis, etc., should similarly deploy exercise to help them, especially when it comes to alcohol.

of some research Healthy people who exercised tended to drink more, according to the Leasure group and others. “Alcohol, unlike many other addictive substances,” “shows a positive relationship with physical activity,” Ledger said.

However, in her and other researchers’ studies, she noted that exercise drinkers did not seek help with drinking, and that people trying to recover from alcohol use disorders responded differently to exercise. It suggests that it may show

For them, like many others in substance use disorder programs, incorporating simple exercise into the program seems to amplify the benefits and increase the likelihood that the program will help them in a meaningful way.

