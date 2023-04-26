

Source/Disclosure

Issuer: Disclosure:

Han and Jiang do not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio

Important points:

ED use appeared to be highest among adults with a history of cancer and traffic disabilities.

Adults with a history of cancer and mobility impairment had the highest risk of all-cause mortality.

Medical delays associated with lack of timely transportation have resulted in increased risk of ED use and all-cause mortality in adults cancer survivorthe research results showed.

Findings published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute Associations were found between transportation access and ED use and mortality, and between adults with and without a history of cancer, but cancer history and barriers to timely transportation were found. The researchers noted that people with both were at greatest risk.



Data obtained from Jiang C et al. J National Cancer Institute. 2023; doi:10.1093/jnci/djad050.



Han Shu-sung

“Cancer survivors are a population with high medical needs and at high risk of developing comorbidities and second cancers.” Xuesong Han, PhD, The American Cancer Society’s scientific director of health services research told Helio. “Timely access to medical care is critical to optimizing health.”

Background

Han said previous studies had shown that transportation disruptions occurred more frequently in cancer survivors than in adults without a history of cancer. What has remained unknown is whether problems in obtaining timely transportation among cancer survivors contribute to worse outcomes.

“Using data from a large, nationally representative cohort, this study compared treatment delays and emergency room use and emergency room use due to transportation impairment compared with adults with no history of cancer. We did it to see the association with mortality risk in cancer survivors,” Han said.

methodology

Researchers from the American Cancer Society and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center conducted a retrospective cohort analysis using data from adults with and without a history of cancer from the US National Health Interview Survey from 2000 to 2018. . They used mortality files through 2019 to correlate patient data with vital status.

The researchers defined transport barriers as medical delays caused by lack of timely transport.

Researchers used the Cox proportional hazards model to assess transportation variability, including multivariate analyzes adjusted for age, gender, race/ethnicity, education, health insurance status, comorbidities, functional limitations, and region. barriers and associations with ED use and all-cause mortality risk.

Main findings

Cancer survivors were more likely than those without a history of cancer to report having had an ED in the past 12 months (27.5% vs. 18.7%).

About a quarter (23.9%) of adults with a history of cancer died during the study period, compared with 7.2% of adults without a history of cancer.

Researchers found that adults with a history of cancer and transportation disabilities had the highest rates of ED use compared to those without a history of cancer or transportation problems ( adjusted OR = 2.77; 95% CI, 2.34–3.27). Similarly, people with a history of cancer and transportation disabilities had the highest risk of all-cause mortality compared with adults without a history of cancer or transportation delays (adjusted HR = 2.28; 95% CI, 1.94–2.68).

Adults with no history of cancer and no transportation impairment were more likely to use ED (adjusted OR = 1.98; 95% CI, 1.87-2.1) and all-cause mortality (adjusted HR = 1.57; 95% CI, 1.46-1.7) was higher. There were no history or transport issues. Adults with a history of cancer and no transportation barriers were associated with higher ED use (adjusted OR = 1.39; 95% CI, 1.34-1.44) and all-cause mortality (adjusted HR = 1.59; 95% CI , 1.54-1.65) were also higher than those with a history of cancer. No history of cancer or transport impairment.

clinical significance

Patients often face many barriers to adequate healthcare, and addressing transportation issues is critical for patients. Changchuan “Charles” Jiang, MD, MPH, Medical Oncology Fellow at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Nagakawa “Charles” Jean

“A comprehensive psychosocial assessment enables health care professionals to identify and address various barriers to care. health disparities between cancer patients and survivors,” he told Helio.

Physicians and their practices can deploy solutions that help mitigate the disparities identified in the study, Jiang added. He recommended an approach that would help identify patients’ transportation needs immediately and connect them to available resources when needed.

“Clinicians and their practices should provide patients with information about existing transportation options within their communities, including programs and services that help patients access medical facilities,” said Jiang.

He also suggested improving telemedicine and remote care options, where available, to enhance care for survivors and reduce the number of missed appointments due to lack of adequate transportation.

“By connecting patients with appropriate transportation resources, financial assistance programs, support groups, and mental health resources, clinicians can holistically address patient needs,” said Jiang. “This holistic approach will ensure patients receive balanced care, ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing inequalities.”

For more information:

snow pine Dr. Han, Please contact [email protected]

Nagakawa “charles“ Jean, MD, MPH, You can contact him at [email protected]