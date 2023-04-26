5 tips to start your weight loss journey





Diet, exercise, drugs, surgery. If you’re struggling with your weight, it can be overwhelming with all the options. So before we start Joseph St-Pierre, DO, A Westport bariatric surgeon shares 5 tips to get you on the right track. 1. Understand your goals The first step to sustainable weight loss is understanding your goals and motivations. “There are questions you need to ask yourself before attempting to lose weight,” warns Dr. St-Pierre. “Why would you want to lose weight? Have the circumstances changed that led you to this position?” You may not be able to answer these questions right away, but keep them in mind to guide you on your weight loss journey. 2. Start with a good diet Struggling to cut carbs or pack on protein? No diet is a “one size fits all”, so choose what works for you. Or, even better, don’t pick one. Instead, work with an expert to fine-tune your existing diet and create healthy eating habits that last a lifetime. “The reality is that it’s very difficult to give someone a diet guide and send them off. It’s much better to figure out what their existing diet is and make small changes.” Focus on one or two things at a time. > RELATED: And the healthiest diet in 2023 is…. 3. And exercise If you’ve ever jumped on a treadmill to lose a few pounds, you know how unrealistic it can be. “To lose one pound, you need to burn 3,500 calories,” warns Dr. St-Pierre. “But exercise is a major driver for maintaining the weight you’ve already lost. Do you want to keep that weight from coming back? Exercise is the way you do it.” If you haven’t lost any weight yet, don’t be discouraged. Exercise has many other benefits, including cardiovascular health, bone and muscle support, and healthy aging effects such as preventing dementia. 4. Is bariatric surgery right for me? Already canceled bariatric surgery as a last resort? This section is for you. “Bariatric surgery is considered the gold standard for weight loss. In the case of , the greatest weight loss is seen in patients who choose to undergo both medical and surgical weight loss simultaneously.” If that’s not enough, bariatric surgery can actually reduce type 2 diabetes and help many other dangerous conditions. > Want more health news? To sign up for text alerts, send StartHere to 85209. 5. Consistency is key No matter where you start, Dr. St. Pierre tells all his patients to keep one thing in mind. Consistency is key. “It doesn’t matter what your weight loss style is. All diet and lifestyle changes require consistency. There are many ways to lose weight, so it’s important to try to find a lifestyle that works for you.” “ Still not sure where to start? Start your weight loss journey here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://healthnewshub.org/5-tips-to-start-your-weight-loss-journey-off-strong/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos