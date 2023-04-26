U of M Leads Federal Grant to Research Human-Centric AI for News Recommendation Systems





University of Minnesota-led team leads another $2 million National Science Foundation (NSF) project aims to develop a system to help researchers better study AI-powered news recommendation systems. This project is part of a $16.1 million NSF. Computer and Information Science and Engineering Community Research Infrastructure (CCRI) program investment will provide artificial intelligence researchers and students across the country with innovative resources, including high-quality data on human-machine interactions in the context of collaborative teams, autonomous driving, and news recommendations. Support a shared research infrastructure that provides access. U of M is one of five agencies leading joint projects supported by NSF CCRI investments. The aim of this project is to develop a shared news recommendation system that will enable researchers across the country to conduct live, one-off longitudinal experiments on users of AI systems that personalize the news-reading experience. is. “The University of Minnesota has been a leader in recommender system research for decades, at a time when many other universities were limited to simulating systems using collected datasets. , because we had the ability to run live experiments.” Joe Constant, the principal investigator of the project and a professor in the Faculty of Science and Engineering. “This is an opportunity to bring the power of experimentation to her broader human-centric AI research community.” Konstan leads a team of seasoned researchers with extensive experience in both AI recommendation systems and human-centered research, including issues of research ethics, privacy, and consent. It also brings together an advisory board of researchers, news experts, and ethics experts to help develop and operate this infrastructure and associated usage guidelines. Recommender systems have a wide range of impacts, such as ranking and displaying products to online shoppers based on their past shopping behavior. Recommender systems are also behind most online news sources and can shape the news people see. Given the importance of these systems, it is important that researchers be able to conduct studies to evaluate different design choices and their impact on users. “A key component to the success of the AI ​​research revolution is enabling researchers to access the data and platforms they need to continue driving innovation and scalability in AI technologies and systems.” It must be accessible to a wide and diverse pool of people interested in research and development, as it is the driving force behind modern discovery.” The project will be conducted in collaboration with Clemson University, Boise State University, Northwestern University, and the University of Colorado Boulder.

