Dog-to-dog contact discouraged amid canine flu epidemic, health officials say





The Minnesota Animal Health Commission has released new guidance for pet owners on how to combat the spread of canine flu. The board said there are high indicators that canine flu is spreading within the Twin Cities. On April 6, the board announced four cases of canine flu It occurred outside the area of ​​the initial outbreak, prompting animal shelters in Anoka, Hennepin, and Washington counties to quarantine. RELATED: Humane Society temporarily closes all adoption center locations due to canine flu There could be 196 suspected cases of canine flu in 2023, according to data from the Minnesota Animal Health Commission. The Minnesota Animal Health Commission suggests to dog owners: Avoid direct dog-to-dog contact with dogs outside the home or known to have ridden a dog, attended a dog daycare, or visited a dog park in the past 7 days.

If your dog is sick, keep him away from other animals, stay home and call your veterinarian.

Consider avoiding dog parks and other places with uncontrolled dog-to-dog contact.

Maintain distance (6 feet) in areas where dogs gather, such as dog parks, or when walking with your dog.

Canine flu can also be spread through contaminated surfaces such as skin and clothing. If your dog is sick or has been in contact with your dog outside your home, wash your hands and change your clothes before coming into contact with other animals. “Unfortunately, testing for canine flu is prohibitively expensive for many dog ​​owners. No results are available,” said senior veterinarian Dr. Veronica Bartsch. of a companion animal, she said. “We encourage veterinarians to treat and advise canine flu patients with great caution, even if their dog is symptomatic and the owner chooses not to be tested, or if the test comes back negative. increase.” To read more about canine flu and how to protect your dog, visit click here. Related story: animal dog flu dog Minnesota Animal Health Commission

