Are patients with inflammatory bowel disease at increased risk of developing lymphoma?













Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) may be at increased risk of developing lymphoma, and this risk has increased in recent years in patients with Crohn’s disease. According to a new study published by Olén et al. Clinical Gastroenterology and HepatologyNew findings reveal increased risk in patients taking modern IBD medications and increased risk in patients not taking these medications, suggesting that lymphoma risk may be linked to IBD medications and disease activity itself. This indicates that it may be affected by both “Previous research on lymphoma risk has [patients with] The IBD was too small to draw reliable conclusions,” explained the lead study author. Ola Oren, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Solna School of Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, and Senior Consultant, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Sachs Hospital for Children and Youth. “Studies were not considered…significant systematic errors or representative of today’s patients [with IBD],” he added. Research methods and results In a new study, researchers compared approximately 170,000 patients with IBD to a corresponding population of patients without IBD to calculate their risk of developing lymphoma. Researchers found that patients with both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis had an increased risk of lymphoma. However, the patient with Crohn’s disease was at highest risk, and the increase was primarily driven by her T-cell lymphoma and aggressive B-cell lymphoma. “We found that both had an increased relative risk of different types of lymphoma. [patients with] Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, but I must point out that the absolute risk is very low,” emphasized the senior study author. Jonas F. Ludvigsson, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Karolinska Institutet. Part-time professor at Columbia University. Senior Physician in Pediatrics at Orebro University Hospital. “The increased risk equates to her 1 in 1,000 increase in lymphoma. [patients] With IBD who was followed for 10 years,” he pointed out. Patients who received immunomodulatory drugs had the highest risk of developing cancer, but researchers found that patients who did not take such drugs also had an increased risk of developing lymphoma. bottom. Conclusion “[These] Findings indicate that both inflammation itself and its treatment play a role.Since there is a lot of talk about lymphoma risk associated with immunomodulation [agents]it is important to clarify … disease and inflammation [intrinsically] Appears to promote the development of lymphoma [as well]”This needs to be taken into account and discussed when prescribing modern treatments that may increase the risk of lymphoma,” Dr. Olén emphasized. “We now want to use more detailed data to answer the most important question regarding lymphoma risk: what is the disease itself and how is it treated?” Dr. Oren concludes. rice field. Disclosure: For full disclosure of the study authors, please see: cghjournal.org. The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of ASCO®.

