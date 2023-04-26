20% of adults suffer from chronic pain – here are 12 alternative treatments to try instead of drugs

1 in 5 adults If you suffer from chronic pain and are over the age of 65, more likely Experiencing continuous pain lasting more than 3 months. Chronic pain not only significantly impacts quality of life, Link to Depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder.

Many older people point to chronic pain from conditions such as arthritis, back problems, and nerve and joint deterioration as an inevitable part of aging. However, this does not mean that you should accept it as inevitable or rely on medication alone. use pain relievershowever, these drugs can cause serious side effects, interact with other drugs, or cause dependence.Both the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine (NCCIH) and the American Medical Association (ACP) Recommended Non-invasive, non-drug approaches such as acupuncture, massage, meditation, and Tai Chi as a first step in treating many painful conditions.

But do these options really work? Clinical evidence varies by intervention and condition. Not all approaches work for everyone many people find They no longer need painkillers and others can use less painkillers.

“My mother has suffered from back pain for years,” says Dr. Christine Gertz., A chiropractor studying back pain at Duke University. “Everything changed for her,” Goertz says, after she regularly attended the YMCA for swimming. Her back pain was completely manageable with ice, heat and exercise, and no medication was needed.

Classes and group activities have another advantage. Reduce social isolation for older people. Chronic pain can lead to isolation, which can lead to even more chronic pain. According to Goertz, this becomes a real cycle that is important to interrupt.

Alternative treatments for chronic pain patients

There are a variety of alternative and complementary therapies that can help manage chronic pain.of National Institute on Aging Well-studied, evidence-based options include:

acupuncture Hair-thin needles are used to stimulate specific pressure points on the body to relieve pain. It has been found to help with back and neck pain as well as osteoarthritis. it might help for cancer pain. It can also relieve joint pain from certain breast cancer treatments.

biofeedback It helps you learn how to control your heart rate, blood pressure, muscle tension, and other bodily functions. This can help reduce pain and stress levels.

cognitive behavioral therapy, OR CBT may help reduce the response to pain. CBT helps regulate negative emotions such as stress and anxiety. Modify thought patterns and behavior. Reduces muscle tone and nervous system sensitivity.this lead to Experts at the University of California, San Francisco say you can manage your pain better.

electrical nerve stimulation, Sometimes called TENS, it uses low-voltage electrical impulses to relieve pain. Battery-powered devices deliver short bursts of electricity through electrodes placed near sore “trigger points” on the skin. researchers think TENS reduces the sensation of pain by stimulating nerve cells that block the transmission of pain or by increasing the body’s natural pain relievers, endorphins.

Guided image Use directed thinking to create mental images that may help you relax, manage anxiety, sleep better, and reduce pain.can help people arthritis, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, pain from fracturesreduce stress, improve overall function, and reduce the need for anti-inflammatory medications.

Hypnosis Manage your pain using focused attention, relaxation, imagery, and suggestions. study show Results vary from person to person, but it can help reduce chronic pain.

massage therapy It can relieve the tension of stiff muscles. According to the National Institutes of Health, it has temporary beneficial effects on many conditions, including back pain, neck pain, and cancer-related pain.

Mental and physical stress reduction It combines mindfulness meditation, body awareness and yoga to increase relaxation and reduce pain. According to NCCIH, these approaches can help improve activity and reduce pain.

physical therapy We teach you how to use a variety of techniques to manage your daily activities with less pain and improve flexibility and strength. .

spinal manipulation A practitioner, usually a chiropractor, uses a hand or device to apply a controlled thrust to the joints of the spine. According to NCCIH, the technology works more joints than itself. Moderately effective for neck pain. Some evidence points to this as a cure for back pain.

Tai Chi Low-impact, slow-motion exercises that originated in China as a martial art. Practice involves deep, natural breathing and paying attention to bodily sensations. It is effective not only for pain caused by osteoarthritis of the knees and hips, but also for those with back pain.

Tai Chi is one of hundreds of qigong (“qigong”) exercises that optimize body, mind and spirit energy to help improve and maintain good health.can do qigong Helpful For some people with fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease, chronic heart disease, and high blood pressure. It also helps improve depression, balance, and ability to perform daily activities.

yoga An ancient Indian practice that helps promote mental and physical health. There are many different types of yoga exercises, but they are generally beneficial for certain types of back pain, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Back pain is a big problem for many people

About 80% of adults will experience back pain in their lifetime, says Goertz. People over the age of 50 are at higher risk lower back pain From continuous wear and tear of the discs, joints, and other structures of the spine, as well as muscle strain. Health status of major disabled persons Among those aged 60 and over.

People with back pain are often afraid to move, but this can cause more pain and less improvement, says Gertz. I’m not going to let you.” However, if you’re considering exercise or other complementary programs, talk to your health care provider first to make sure you don’t have an underlying problem. ”

many insurance companies, Including Medicarelimited alternative therapies, and now covers certain Medicare Supplementary plan I even pay for a gym membership. Also online, local senior center, local his Y.

Chronic pain doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of aging. Done correctly under the supervision of an experienced practitioner, many of these complementary, non-invasive options can work wonders and make you feel better. Before attempting to do so, experts recommend consulting with your health care provider.

References:

Still not sure if complementary and alternative therapies can help you manage your pain? The resources and information below can help. Alternatively, you can contact your state or county department about aging.

National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine

PainTrainer.org

National Institute on Aging

American Pain Foundation

International Pain Foundation