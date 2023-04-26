Klebsiella pneumoniae outbreak in Seattle hospital kills four





Four patients have died at a downtown Seattle hospital. This is associated with outbreaks of bacteria common in healthcare settings that have developed resistance to some antibiotics. Infected patients infected with Klebsiella were admitted to various departments, including inpatient beds, ICUs, and operating rooms. Virginia Mason Medical Centerthe hospital said statement Released Wednesday. From October 2022, hospital staff said they have detected an increase in Klebsiella pneumoniae cases on the downtown campus. There have been 31 confirmed infections linked to the tension so far, officials said. sender It remained under investigation on Wednesday. Officials said the latest known confirmed case was identified on April 3. It’s unclear how Klebsiella contributed to their deaths, as the four who died from the bacterium had already had complicated diagnoses upon arrival at the hospital, the hospital said. Experts don’t know why:There is an alarming increase in uterine cancer among this group of young women. Hangxiety: What is it?:And if you are dealing with it, how to deal with it. What is Klebsiella pneumoniae? Klebsiella pneumoniae is a type of bacteria that lives naturally in our environment and may be part of the normal bacteria that live in a healthy digestive system. Health officials said infections commonly occur among sick or immunocompromised patients being treated for other conditions. Although most people never get infected, Klebsiella pneumoniae can cause urinary tract infections and other complications. Strengthening safety measures Hospital officials say the risk of infection is very low for patients. Sydney Belsante, interim president of Virginia Mason Medical Center, said the hospital has stepped up safety measures and is providing treatment to infected patients since identifying the outbreak. “Although the risk of infection is very low for patients, we continue to take aggressive measures to avoid further infection,” Belsante wrote in a statement. In collaboration with public health partners, we continue to investigate the cause of this outbreak.” Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking news and trending news for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on her Twitter. @nataliealund.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/04/26/klebsiella-pneumoniae-outbreak-seattle-hospital-kills-four/11744475002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos