Safety and Efficacy of a New Anticoagulant: A UBC Study in Mice





Canadian researchers have helped develop safer, more effective blood thinners that prevent blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding. Scientists at the University of British Columbia and researchers at the University of Michigan published the study in the journal Wednesday Nature Communications Their work with a new compound called polymeric polyanion inhibitors or MPI 8, they describe as a “groundbreaking discovery.” The researchers say their preclinical studies showed it was effective in preventing blood clots in mice without increasing the risk of bleeding, and showed no signs of toxicity even at high doses. However, they say more research is needed to show that MPI 8 is safe and effective in humans. “The development of MPI 8 represents a major breakthrough in the area of ​​thrombosis prevention and treatment,” said Jay Kizhakkedathu, Professor of UBC’s Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the UBC Center for Blood Research and Canadian Research Chair. Mr, said in a news release. “By targeting specific molecules involved in thrombus formation without disrupting the natural clotting process, it has proven to be safer and more effective in animal models, and has great potential to improve human life. We have created a blood thinner that hides the A blood clot forms when some of the blood thickens and forms a semi-solid clot. These clots then travel to other parts of the body, serious condition Untreated conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, and stroke. Blood thinners, also called anticoagulants and antithrombotic drugs, help prevent blood clots but carry the risk of bleeding. Researchers say existing anticoagulants target enzymes essential for clotting, but as a result, they interfere with the normal clotting process necessary for wound healing and should be administered and monitored carefully. is needed. Researchers instead decided to target polyphosphate, a molecule that promotes blood clotting but is not essential. According to them, MPI 8 has a positively charged binding group that is attracted to the negative charge of the polyphosphate, leaving other negatively charged cells and proteins to bind and inhibit. “We reasoned that polyphosphate may be a safer target for antithrombotic drugs because even removing 100% of the action of polyphosphate would only slow these clotting reactions. said Professor Jim Morrissey. He holds a doctorate in biochemistry and internal medicine from the University of Michigan, he said. “We had to come up with a very novel way to target coagulation compared to the usual drugs that target it. “ Scientists say both universities have applied for patents on the technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/ubc-study-on-mice-finds-major-breakthrough-in-new-blood-thinner-with-no-increased-risk-of-bleeding-1.6372961 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos