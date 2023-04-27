Health
New study sheds light on cause of severe inflammatory bowel disease
Scientists at Cedars-Sinai have identified a genetic mutation associated with perianal Crohn’s disease.
Investigator Cedars Sinai We have discovered a genetic variant that makes an individual more likely to experience perianal Crohn’s disease, which is believed to be the most severe form of Crohn’s disease.
A genetic variant is DNA As a result, protein function is lost. This affects the body’s ability to identify and manage bacteria, making it less effective at fighting infections.
Findings will be published in peer-reviewed journals intestine.
“Perianal fistula formation in Crohn’s disease can be a truly devastating condition,” said the study’s co-lead author and director of the Cedars-Sinai F. Widjaja Foundation Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute. Dermot McGovern, MD, Ph.D., Director of Translational Research, said. Joshua L. and Lisa Z. Greer Chair of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics. “This research addresses a very important area of unmet medical need because our current treatments are really poorly suited to treat it. By understanding , we can start developing new therapeutic strategies for patients diagnosed with this chronic inflammatory condition, who now require surgery, often multiple times.”
Perianal Crohn’s disease is a complication of Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the gastrointestinal tract. This complication causes inflammation and ulceration of the skin around the anus and other structures around the anus. Perianal Crohn’s disease affects up to 40% of patients with Crohn’s disease and has limited treatment response, resulting in poor quality of life.
“While we have successfully identified genetic variants associated with risk of developing the disease, what we have done here is specifically focused on the highly complex and severe symptoms of Crohn’s disease. And it’s an unusual approach in genetic research,” said Taryn Harithunians, Ph.D., assistant research professor at the McGovern Institute and co-first author of the study.
To discover genetic variants directly related to this devastating condition, researchers analyzed genetic data from three independent cohorts of Crohn’s disease patients. The groups included the Cedars-Sinai cohort, an international genetics cohort recruited from over 20 countries, and a cohort recruited from his seven academic research medical centers across the United States. The three groups totaled 4,000 perianal Crohn’s disease patients and her over 11,000 Crohn’s disease patients without this complication.
The team of scientists compared cohorts to see if they could detect loci, regions of the genome associated with the development of this sign.
The team identified 10 novel loci and 14 known inflammatory bowel disease loci associated with the development of perianal complications.
During functional characterization, the team focused on single alterations in specific genes, called SNPs, associated with perianal Crohn’s disease. This genetic mutation affects a protein called complement factor B (CFB). This results in the loss of this protein’s function, which is important for fighting infection. This may be why patients with this genetic alteration are more likely to develop the condition.
Researchers have performed multiple analyzes and confirmed that there is indeed a CFB loss of function that can have dramatic effects on the body.
“If you have this mutation that leads to a protein that doesn’t work, you don’t get the normal signaling cascade and the body doesn’t recognize the bacteria as harmful, so those bacteria aren’t eliminated.”-Cedars-Sinai Medicine and Dr. Kathrin Michelsen, research assistant professor of biomedical sciences, said, “So patients with perianal Crohn’s disease have a connection from the rectum to the skin area, and those tunnels are full of unremoved bacteria.”
Michelsen also pointed out that the study points to a critical role for the alternative complement pathway and CFB in the development of perianal Crohn’s disease. The findings also suggest that targeting the alternative complement pathway may be a novel therapeutic approach to treat this impaired manifestation of Crohn’s disease.
This genetic mutation may also be associated with other diseases.
“These genetic variants often predispose to multiple diseases, and we believe this finding may have implications for other diseases, not just Crohn’s disease,” McGovern said. increase.
Researchers are currently working to identify the function of additional gene variants associated with other areas of unmet medical need in perianal Crohn’s disease and inflammatory bowel disease.
Reference: “Genetic coding variants in complement factor B (CFB) are associated with increased risk of perianal Crohn’s disease, leading to CFB cleavage and impaired phagocytosis.” Marzieh Akhlaghpour, Talin Haritunians , Shyam K More, Lisa S Thomas, Dalton T Stamps, Shishir Dube, Dalin Li, Shaohong Yang, Carol J Landers, Emebet Mengesha, Hussein Hamade, Ramachandran Murali, Alka A Potdar, Andrea J Wolf, Gregory J Botwin, Michelle Khrom, International IBD Genetics Consortium, Ashwin N Ananthakrishnan, William A Faubion, Bana Jabri, Sergio A. Lira, Rodney D. Newbery, Robert S. Sandler, R. Balfour Sarter, Ramnik J. Xavier, Stephen A. R. Brandt, Judy H. Cho, Richard H. Duer, Mark G. Lazarev, John D. Liu, L. Phillip Shum, Mark S. Silverberg, Karen Zagyan, Philip Fleshner, Gill Y. Mermed, Eric A. Vasiliuskas, Christina Ha, Shervin Rabizadeh, Gauraf Sial, Nirupama N. Bonsala, David A. Zilling, Stephen R. Targan, Millie D. Long, Dermot PB McGovern, Kathryn S. Michaelsen, 20 April 2023, intestine.
DOI: 10.1136/gutjnl-2023-329689
This research was funded in part by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the F. Widjaja Foundation, the Leona M. And Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, and the Fred L. Hartley Family Foundation.
|
Sources
2/ https://scitechdaily.com/new-study-sheds-light-on-the-cause-of-severe-inflammatory-bowel-disease/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine’s Zelensky makes first wartime phone call with China’s Xi – BBC News
- Are you paid enough?
- New study sheds light on cause of severe inflammatory bowel disease
- Egypt felt a 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece: NRIAG – Society – Egypt
- Pakistan in crisis after deadlock over polling date
- Prime! Zelensky calls Xi Jinping, talks about Putin?
- Ivanka Trump Hires Jeffrey Epstein Lawyer, Drops Don Jr. and Eric Trump in Fraud Case
- Take a look at Jokowi’s plan to retire honorary workers from Rotary this year
- Biden swears the end of the North Korean regime if he launches a nuclear attack
- Physician, actor and comedian Ken Jeong to be Cornell’s opening weekend speaker
- Women’s tennis has named four to its All-KCAC teams
- The senses. Cruz and Cantwell introduce a bill to stop hidden fees for concerts, sporting events…