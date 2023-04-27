Experts say climate change is making allergy season worse





Rising average temperatures are prolonging pollen seasons, but the impact doesn’t stop there.

MINNEAPOLIS — As allergy season approaches in Minnesota and a symphony of coughing, sneezing and wheezing grows, experts say climate change is steadily prolonging suffering. Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, says understanding the impact of climate change requires more than a snapshot of the current allergy season. “So far, I’m only seeing a typical allergy season, but it’s early,” said Dr. Kelkar. Dr. Kelker says many Minnesotans who are currently suffering from snow mold and other problems associated with long, wet winters. For those allergic to tree pollen, the battle is just beginning, he says. Much of Wisconsin still produces spring leaves earlier than he averages 30 years. “Every year we have patients who say this year is worse than last year,” Dr. Kelkar said. We must be blamed for it.” According to the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the pollen season now begins 20 days earlier and lasts 10 days longer than it did in 1990. It’s not just the heat that’s rising. A recent study found that rising carbon dioxide levels also contributed to a 21% increase in total pollen count from 1990 to 2018. “Plants are actually getting more fuel[from carbon dioxide]so they’re growing faster,” said Emily Onero, a family physician at the University of Minnesota who studies the health effects of climate change. I am.” “Thus, we have a longer allergy season, but there is data to suggest that we actually see more pollen as well.” Dr. Onero says these changes are of particular interest in Minnesota. because they are expected to follow other climate trends. “Interestingly, the northern states of the United States are far more affected than the southern ones,” she said. Climate data makes it much easier to track its impact, she says, but it’s much harder to assess its impact on us and on allergies. “The challenge is that the symptoms are exciting and life-threatening, but not always as bad as seeing a doctor or going to the emergency room,” Dr. Onero said. Even doctors can have a hard time figuring out how bad things are sometimes, and one of the interesting ways researchers are looking at this is by actually tracking the sale of allergy medicines to see how bad things are. to confirm?” According to the CDC, 1 in 4 adults in the United States will reportedly suffer from seasonal allergies in 2021, but this was the first time the CDC tracked that information. If you find yourself in distress, it’s worth reaching out, says Dr. Kelker. “The first thing people need to remember is that there are so many great treatment options available,” Dr. Kelkar said. Don’t deny yourself the pleasure.” See all the latest articles from Breaking The News. YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

