CDC report shows STI cases approaching pre-pandemic levels





Family doctor’s point of view Venis, who is also the medical director of primary care at the Damian Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization, called the increased incidence of congenital syphilis a “devastating discovery,” and said men and sex are becoming more and more popular. expressed concern that a significant proportion of men who Reported cases of primary and secondary syphilis were diagnosed with HIV. “As family physicians, we improve sexual health care practices by taking a proactive and comprehensive approach to STI screening and ensuring we follow evidence-based recommendations from the (U.S. Preventive Services Task Force) and CDC. We can,” Venis said. The USPSTF has updated its screening recommendations. chlamydia and gonorrhea 2021 and for that syphilis 2022. The data also indicate that the proportion of all reported STIs is Black or African American, Native American or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, or Hispanic/Latino. It was significantly higher among self-identified individuals compared to individuals who identified as Caucasian. “It’s important to know that STDs affect us all. However, certain groups are disproportionately affected,” he added. “This is likely related to differences in access to equitable care, as well as differences in sexual networks. While it is important to be proactive in taking sexual history and recommending screening, it is also important that this is done in an unbiased manner.” Venice said he would obey CDC guidance For STI screening and treatment, we review sexual health histories at least annually and strive to check in patients who may be at increased risk more frequently. He also emphasized the importance of using open-ended questions and inclusive language. He recommended that FPs incorporate sexual health care into annual prevention visits. taking a sexual health history;

screening for sexually transmitted diseases and HIV;

HPV, hepatitis A, hepatitis B vaccination.

Gauge patient interest in pre-exposure prophylaxis.and

Remind patients that PrEP does not prevent STIs such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Finally, Venis suggested that FPs increase their knowledge of: Prophylaxis after doxycycline exposure To prevent sexually transmitted diseases. “I think there will be more and more patients. When inquiring about it,” He said. AAFP Member Resources AAFP recently published several resources on screening, prevention, and treatment of sexually transmitted infections. Venis is a member online only AFPMore article Also directs readers to resources about taking a sexual health history sexual health and the Health Benefits of a Good Sex Life At familydoctor.org, the website of the Academy for Patients. Familydoctor.org also has more information for patients. common sexually transmitted diseasesinclude chlamydia and syphilis.

