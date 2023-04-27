



The emergence and rapid spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) leads to a global pandemic known as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Some factors associated with high risk of severe COVID-19 are age, physical activity (PA), and gender. Several studies have associated moderate to active PA (MVPA) with a lower risk of severe infections. study: Association of Physical Activity with SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Severe Clinical Outcomes in Korean PatientsImage Credit: Sun OK / Shutterstock Background It is important to understand the link between MVPA and SARS-CoV-2 infection. Several studies have shown that MVPA promotes SARS-CoV-2 infection via elevated aerosol particle emissions. Other studies have shown health benefits associated with MVPA, including improved immunity. Therefore, it is imperative to understand the precise effects and mechanisms of physical activity on the manifestation of COVID-19. About research Recent JAMA network open The study investigated how MVPA is associated with the risk of severe COVID-19 infection. This study hypothesized that MVPA reduces the risk of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection but increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. Using cohort data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) to assess changes in MVPA due to COVID-19 biennial health checkups and severe SARS-CoV-2 infection Did. NHIS covers nearly 97% of South Korea’s population. The study cohort included adults aged 19 years and older who participated in biennial health examinations from 2017-2018 (period 1) to 2019-2020 (period 2). A total of 2,110,268 patients met all eligibility criteria and were included in this study. Data on leisure time PA were collected using self-report questionnaires during biennial health examinations. Based on responses, PA intensity was grouped into two categories: moderate PA and severe PA. Moderate PA was associated with mild breathlessness-inducing exercise such as doubles tennis and fast cycling, whereas vigorous PA was associated with severely breathlessness-inducing exercise such as hiking and running. The authors calculated the metabolic equivalence task (MET) score for each participant. The association between MVPA and COVID-19 outcome was determined primarily based on positive SARS-CoV-2 infection. Secondary outcomes evaluated in this study included his COVID-19 status after hospitalization, including the need for a high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC), oxygenation with conventional oxygen therapy (COT), and admission to the intensive care unit. was an acute clinical event. unit (ICU), continuous positive airway pressure, extracorporeal membrane ventilation, and ventilators. Investigation result A total of 183,350 patients were confirmed to have SARS-CoV-2 infection in the study cohort. The average age of these patients he was 51.9 years, 51.3% were male and 48.7% were female. The current study revealed that MVPA was positively associated with her COVID-19 infection and negatively associated with severe COVID-19 outcome. Based on period 2 MVPA frequencies, the proportion of individuals who were physically inactive and infected with COVID-19 was 35.8%, and 35.9% of individuals were unaffected by the disease. Similar rates of COVID-19 incidence and her non-COVID-19 symptoms were observed among participants with MVPA frequencies of 1–2, 3–4, and ≥5 times per week. rice field. The effect of MVPA levels remained the same between SARS-CoV-2-infected and non-infected patients during the two study periods. Nonetheless, COVID-19 vaccination status influenced participants’ medical conditions. We found that unvaccinated individuals had a higher frequency of MVPA and were more susceptible to infection in period 2 compared to physically inactive patients. Rising MVPA also revealed a non-linear association with COVID-19. In period 1, the infection rate increased with increasing her MVPA frequency in physically active/unvaccinated individuals. There was no significant association between increased MVPA and her patients reinfected with COVID-19. A decrease in odds ratio (OR) was seen in period 2 with increasing MVPA frequency. A decrease in MVPA frequency revealed a non-linear association with COVID-19 incidence. In period 2, her COT and HFNC odds for unvaccinated patients decreased with increasing MVPA frequency. Additionally, ICU admission rates were found to be insignificant in highly active participants. The risk of COVID-19 infection decreased upon completion of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccination regardless of MVPA frequency. COVID-19 vaccination reversed the risk of HFNV, COT and mechanical ventilation, but did not reduce ICU admission and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Conclusion The authors claim that this study is the first to examine changes in MVPA over time with COVID-19 outcome considering participants’ vaccination status. This study provided evidence that MVPA increased her risk of COVID-19 but reduced the severity of the disease. However, the primary outcome was reversed with her COVID-19 vaccination.

