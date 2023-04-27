Health
Animal Health Commission: Skip Dog Parks to Stop Canine Flu Spread in Minnesota
st. Lewis Park, Minnesota. – The state is asking pet owners to stay away from dog parks and monitor their dogs closely for flu symptoms.
The Minnesota Animal Health Board (MBAH) says four more cases of canine flu have been confirmed and one dog has died from the virus. But spreads are almost certainly getting worse.
“Four cases may not seem like a lot, but I think this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how this virus is definitely spreading in our dog community, especially in the Twin Cities metro area. ’ MBAH.
more: Humane Society says canine flu quarantine will last until at least mid-May
Dr. Bartsch says testing for canine flu is expensive and unreliable, so he urges dog owners and shelters to prevent the spread of the disease to their dogs.
“Perhaps they should consider not going to high-risk situations like dog parks where dog-to-dog contact is uncontrolled.
That recommendation has surprised many at the Lake of the Isles Dog Park in Minneapolis.
Chris Borger, the dog’s owner, said: “I had no idea they were against it. I wish it had a sign like the dog parks we gather at.” Told.
A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Commission told WCCO News that there are no plans to close the dog park without direction from MBAH. However, they are considering post signage to inform people about canine flu.
Dog owners say they will do whatever it takes to keep their fur babies safe.
Dog flu vaccinations are expensive and difficult to obtain. MBAH says that if a dog is sick he must be quarantined for 30 days.
Kennels and shelters are to increase cleaning and screening.
