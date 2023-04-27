Morphological and functional matching of brain cell types — ScienceDaily





Researchers at Cedars-Sinai have created a computer-generated model to bridge the gap between “test-tube” data on neurons and the function of those cells in the living brain.Their research published in a peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, It may help develop therapeutics for neurological diseases and disorders that target specific neuron types based on their role.

“This work allows us to start looking at the brain as a complex machine rather than as one homogenous piece of tissue,” said a research scientist in Cedars’ Department of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Costas Anastassiou said. – Sinai and senior author of the study. “If we can distinguish between different cell types, then instead of saying the whole brain is sick, we can ask which neuron types are affected by the disease and tailor the treatment to those neurons. increase.” Neurons are the main functional units of the brain. Signals that pass through these cells in the form of electrical waves generate all thoughts, sensations, movements, memories and emotions. In this study, we used data from mice to establish a new method to explore the relationship between neuron type and function, focusing on the mouse primary visual cortex that receives and processes visual information. It is one of the best-studied parts of the brain, both in vitro, where tissues are studied in dishes and test tubes outside of living organisms, and in vivo, where they are studied in living animals. is. The investigator’s goal was to link the two worlds. “We know something about what different classes of neurons look like based on in vitro studies of genetic organization and physical structure, but we don’t know their function in the living brain.” says Anastassiou. “By recording brain cell activity in vivo, we can tell which neurons respond and what functions they have, but we don’t know which class of neurons they are.” To relate morphology and function, researchers first used in vitro information to create computational models of different types of neurons and simulate their signaling patterns. They then used state-of-the-art single-neuron recording techniques to observe brain activity in laboratory mice while the mice were exposed to different types of visual stimuli. Based on the shape of the signals or “spikes” in neurons responding to visual input, the researchers divided the cells he recorded into six groups. “Once we have the models and the in vivo data, the fundamental question is which computational model produced the most similar signaling shapes and waveforms to each of the six in vivo clusters we identified, or vice versa. It was a question of whether it was there,” says Anastassiou. “Not all in vivo clusters and models were in perfect agreement, but some were.” Matching all computational models to cell clusters will likely require more data and possibly experiments involving more sophisticated visual stimuli, and Anastassiou suggests that the methods established in the current paper He said future research would be devoted to perfecting it. “Although there is a wealth of information about the identities of cell types in the human brain, there is less information about the role of those cell types in cognitive function and how they are affected by disease.” , there’s a window where we can look at these things and ask these questions.It’s clear we have a long way to go, but I’m excited for the next step in this journey. I have.” The ultimate goal is to pave the way for life-changing discoveries for patients. “Our research scientists are constantly striving to expand our knowledge of how the human brain works at the most detailed level,” said Ruth and Lawrence Harvey Chair of Neuroscience, Chief of Neurosurgery at Cedars. said Keith L. Black, MD. -Sinai. “Identifying the specific types and functions of each neuron could one day lead to the discovery of life-saving treatments for brain diseases and neurological disorders.”

