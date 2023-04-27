Health
Top Diets for Heart Health, According to the American Heart Association
CNN
—
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women worldwide. world health organizationbut there are ways to significantly reduce the risk.
Along with regular exercise and quitting smoking, a healthy diet is an important way to keep heart disease at bay. But which diet best meets the American Heart Association dietary guidelines?
In a new scientific statement, leading experts in nutrition ranked 10 popular diets for their ability to meet the AHA’s evidence-based standards. Dietary Guidance for Mental Healthwill be published in 2021.
winner? dash dietwhich was 100% consistent with the AHA goals. heart-healthy foodDASH stands for Diet to Stop High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart disease and stroke.
Pescatarian diets that allowed dairy, eggs, fish, and other seafood, but no meat or poultry, were 92% compliant with AHA guidelines. Lacto-ovo-vegetarian diets that allowed dairy and eggs and variations that included either were 86% concordant.
The award-winning Mediterranean diet was 89% consistent with the AHA dietary recommendations. According to Christopher Gardner, lead author and professor of medical research at the Stanford Prevention Research Center in California, the popular diet recommends a small glass of red wine each day and doesn’t limit salt intake, largely because 3 I was ranked. The person who directs the nutrition research group.
“The American Heart Association says people who haven’t started drinking shouldn’t drink alcohol,” Gardner said. “If they drink, keep it to a minimum.”
Studies show that a Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression, and breast cancer, and is linked to weight loss, stronger bones, heart health, and longer life.
However, these diets all share so much in common that they can be grouped together as the top ‘tier’ of eating patterns.
“We basically wanted to say that diets don’t have to be 100,” he said. It’s not hard to fix either. But paleo and keto really can’t be fixed.
Various keto diets, such as ultra-low-carb diets such as Atkins and the well-structured ketogenic diet (WFKD), include lean meat, whole dairy, saturated fat, and limited fruit and vegetable intake.
Vegan diets incorporating 10% or more fat and low-fat diets such as Volumemetrics were in the second tier, both meeting 78% of the AHA’s dietary guidelines, according to the statement.
Very low-fat diets with less than 10% fat (72%) and low-carbohydrate diets such as South Beach, Zone and Low Glycemic Index (64%), which are applied to some vegan lifestyles, are less regulated. No, it was not compensated. Third stage of the diet.
People interested in heart health can and should use the new AHA ranking of 10 diets, but the scientific statement is written for physicians, says Gardner. says Mr. The goal is to keep physicians up-to-date, as nutrition is not often a priority in medical school.
“This is a cheat sheet for doctors,” Gardner said. “When they ask about diets — I don’t think that often — and patients say, ‘Oh, yes, I’m paleo. I’m vegan. I don’t think you really know what it means.”
That’s absolutely true, said prevention Cardiologist Dr. Andrew Freeman, Director of Cardiovascular Prevention and Wellness at National Jewish Health, a Denver hospital, said:
“We surveyed 1,000 cardiologists five or six years ago and found that about 90% of us knew very little about nutrition,” said the AHA statement, which was involved in creating the statement. Not so, says Freeman.
But patients should discuss nutrition with their doctors during routine checkups, Freeman added.
“If you ask me in your mind, do you think we should have drummed about nutrition in the last 100 years? Yes. So every time I can drum a little more, I always say yes.” ” he said.
Now that color-coded charts are in hand, doctors have the information to discuss which foods to include in these meals and which foods to emphasize, limit, or avoid, Gardner said. Instead of talking about the healthful nutrients and benefits of foods, advice should focus on the overall pattern of eating.
“When it was a single heart-healthy nutrient, you could inject that nutrient into a food and claim it was a healthy food, but it wasn’t.” Or, if you have superfoods like chia seeds, you can sprinkle chia seeds on really unhealthy foods and say, “Oh, I’m protected.” Must be part of the pattern.
At that point, Gardner emphasized that each meal in the rankings was rated with the intention of eating it, not as people would actually eat it. , or other stress, provides information on how physicians advise patients who are not eating as optimally as possible.
But resolving these concerns may require more than individual willpower, Freeman said.
“Diet is hard to follow in a society that allows ultra-processed comfort foods like bacon-on-a-stick to become the norm, and asking society to change the major tenants of everyday life is very difficult. It’s going to be difficult,” he said.
“But the plant-based food movement is the fastest growing food movement in the country,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/27/health/best-diets-heart-aha-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch Putin’s elite fighter jet make a fiery descent
- Annabelle Wright’s death: Mom says move to acne drug safety is ‘lip service’
- Pakistan lawmakers back PM’s vote of confidence in parliament
- As Possible Writers’ Strike Looms, Hollywood Prepares for Fallout
- Hilton Selects HotelKey for Property Management Technology at All Hotels
- No, you don’t imagine it: Seasonal allergies are getting worse. today
- Critical Reinforcement Learning of Actors Drives Decision-Making in Energy System OptimizationSteam Injection Optimization
- Sandpoint tennis continues to dominate, beating Lake City 8-4
- Met Gala history: What was the most expensive Met Gala dress?
- Google moves into two big San Jose buildings in its gigantic tech campus
- Dysfunctional breathing affects asthma control in children and adolescents
- Egypt felt a 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece