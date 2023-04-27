





Important points: By 2021, approximately 20.9% of US adults, or 51.6 million people, will experience chronic pain.

Some underrepresented populations faced higher rates of chronic pain.

Some underrepresented populations faced higher rates of chronic pain. According to the CDC, an estimated 1 in 5 U.S. adults will have chronic pain by 2021, and 6.9% experienced pain severe enough to limit their daily activities. The data also revealed disparities between certain population groups.

Chronic pain, or pain that lasts at least three months, can be a debilitating condition that affects many aspects of the lives of many people in the United States. Dr. S. Michaela Ricardo It’s also been linked to drug use, depression, increased risk of suicide, and Alzheimer’s disease, writes Public Health Analysis and Modeling Fellows and colleagues in the CDC’s Overdose Prevention Division. Earlier data from 2016 showed that approximately 50 million adults in the United States experience chronic pain, 19.6 million people face ‘high-impact chronic pain’ — Pain severe enough to limit daily activities and work. “Dealing with chronic pain and improving the lives of people living with pain is a public health imperative,” write Ricardo and colleagues. According to researchers, the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) — a cross-sectional household survey of the private, non-institutionalized population conducted annually by the National Center for Health Statistics — will be the 2022 survey of the United States Chronic Pain Surveillance System. A review of the year identified: “Best Source for Pain Monitoring Data”. There, Rikard et al. used 2019–2021 NHIS data to examine all adults in the United States and within population groups defined by socioeconomic, geographic, demographic, and health status characteristics. We estimated the prevalence of chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain. Rikard et al. found that between 2019 and 2021, the prevalence of chronic pain in US adults ranges from 20.5% to 21.8%. For high-impact chronic pain, the prevalence he ranged from 6.9% to 7.8%. In 2021, approximately 20.9% (or 51.6 million) of adults in the United States will experience chronic pain, and 6.9% (17.1 million) will face high-impact chronic pain. The researchers noted that the estimated prevalence of high-impact chronic pain is lower than in 2016, 6.9% vs. 8%. Ricardo and colleagues noted several discrepancies. Divorced or separated adults who were bisexual, American Indian, or Alaska Native (AI/AN) all had high prevalence of both chronic and high-impact chronic pain. Age-adjusted prevalence of chronic pain was: 32.9% among bisexual adults, 20.7% among gay or lesbian adults, and 19.3% among straight adults.

29.6% are divorced or separated, 18.2% are married.and

21.6% U.S.-born, 11.9% non-U.S.-born Finally, high-impact chronic pain in AI/AN adults was twice as high as Caucasian adults and six times as high as Asian adults, 12.8% vs. 6.5% and 2.1%, respectively. “Clinicians, clinics, health systems, and payers should all be aware of health inequalities and access to appropriate, affordable, diverse, coordinated, and effective pain management care. We need to ensure that people with The researchers further found that among all reported chronic conditions, the age-adjusted prevalence of chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain was highest among adults with a history of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. 70% and 43.8%, respectively. , 54.9% and 34.2% dementia, respectively. “These findings will encourage policy makers, clinicians, and researchers to explore the underlying reasons for disparities and to inform future research in developing individualized interventions and strategies to address chronic pain in the United States.” ,” concluded Ricardo and colleagues.

