UNICEF warns of rising number of unvaccinated children in Middle East and North Africa [EN/AR] – world





accessories Amman, 27 April 2023 – According to the latest data released by UNICEF,[1]more than 4.3 million children in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region did not receive a single dose of measles vaccine between 2019 and 2021. In addition, approximately 3.8 million children were not immunized with diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccines during the same period. Shockingly, more than 2.27 million of these children had never received her dose. “One of the regions with the highest immunization coverage in the world is witnessing a decline in immunization coverage, an increase in the number of zero-dose and unvaccinated children, and years of progress. It is sad and alarming that the world is being undermined, putting children in our region at higher risk of vaccine-preventable diseases,” said UNICEF Middle East and North Africa. Regional Representative Adel Hodl said. While the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation, ongoing conflict, displacement and rising numbers of refugees living in dire conditions have already weakened health and water , coupled with sanitation systems, increases the risk of disease spread. In the last two years, outbreaks of measles and circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) have been reported in several countries in the region. It is also of concern that more than 80% (more than 3.36 million) of measles-unvaccinated children in the region come from only five countries. Coordination is needed to catch up with immunizations for children missed during the pandemic and to ensure that all children receive vaccines at the right time and age, regardless of nationality, place of birth or legal status. effort is required. UNICEF supports governments, professional health organizations, the civil society sector and communities in the MENA region, including through public funding and building resilient primary health care systems that meet public health needs. Urgently prioritize immunization efforts. “Investing in immunization is a proven cost-effective way to protect children and communities from disease. UNICEF is working with governments and partners in the MENA region to expand access to vaccines. , an opportunity to strengthen health systems and enable all children to thrive and reach their full potential,” said Khodr. ENDS- Note to editors: In 2021 alone, More than 1.36 million children were not vaccinated against DTP, including 809,000 children who did not receive a single dose, also known as zero-dose children. increase. More than 1.7 million children were not vaccinated against measles, of which more than 1.37 million of her children had not received one of her doses.

Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) It refers to a rare form of polio that can spread within communities with low vaccination coverage when the attenuated virus from a vaccine spreads from one unvaccinated child to another over an extended period of time. It causes paralysis just like the wild poliovirus.

"Zero Dose" and "Unvaccinated" It has become a key concept for describing immunization coverage, coordinating global efforts to improve vaccination coverage, and monitoring success. what do they mean?

Zero dose Refers to children who have not been vaccinated. Most people live in communities that experience multiple deprivations.

unvaccinated Refers to children who have received some but not all of the recommended immunization schedule. media contacts Ammar Ammar Regional Chief of Advocacy and Communications UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Office Phone: 00962791837388 Email: [email protected] Salim Owais communications officer UNICEF Mena Phone: 00962799365212 Email: [email protected]

