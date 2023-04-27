



C. Warren Olanow, MD, FRCPC Administration of levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) via an intraoral pump resulted in significant improvement in dyskinesia-free on and off times in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients. The findings of this study are presented by C. Warren Olanow, MD, FRCPC, 2023 American Neurological Association Annual Meeting, April 22-27, Boston, MA. Henry P. and his Olanow, Professor Georgette Goldschmidt and Honorary President of the Department of Neurology and Professor of Neuroscience at Mount Sinai College of Medicine in New York City, described the device DopaFuse (Synagile). It attaches to a non-invasive oral retainer worn by the patient. Her LD/CD in liquid is pumped directly into saliva for 5-6 hours continuously from the pump and swallowed, allowing the patient to avoid invasive infusion pumps and other less than ideal administrations. increase. A non-randomised, open-label study involving 16 participants evaluated the variability in plasma levodopa concentrations between theDopaFuse pump and standard intermittent levodopa. Effects on motor function, including OFF time, ON time without severe dyskinesias, and ON time without dyskinesias. So is the safety and tolerance of the DopaFuse system. read more: Syn-One test reports high sensitivity and specificity across multiple synucleinopathies Participants were evaluated over a two-week period. On day 1, participants received the usual dose of standard LD/CD. On day 2, the participant received only consecutive LD/CDs in her DopaFuse. And on day 3, the participant received her standard LD/CD in the morning, followed by her LD/CD continuously via her DopaFuse pump. rice field. The participant remained on her Day 3 dosing regimen from her Day 4 through her Day 14 and was re-evaluated on Day 15. Between days 1 and 3, the variability index assessing plasma levodopa concentrations improved significantly, with a variability index of 2.15 on day 1, 1.49 on day 2, and 1.03 on day 3 (P. <.001). Compared to baseline, his off-time and on-time without severe dyskinesias were significantly improved on his third day and maintained through day 15 (3.23 hours vs 1.63 hours vs 1.51; P. <.001 and 12.77 hours vs 14.36 hours vs 14.49 hours. P. = .001, respectively). Dyskinesia-free ON time was also improved (8.82 hours vs 9.76 hours vs 10.9 hours; P. <.02) similar to UPDRS part II score (11.5 on day 1 vs 9.4 on day 15; P. = .016). In the subset of participants with more than 2 hours off time at baseline, off time was also statistically significantly improved on his 3rd day and his 15th day (4.28 hours vs 1.19 hours vs 1.25 hours ; P. <.001). Overall, the treatment was safe and well tolerated, with no dropouts, serious treatment-related side effects (AEs), clinically significant AEs, or deaths. Treatment-emergent adverse events included buccal lesions, vomiting, nausea, headache, venipuncture hematoma, and orthostatic hypotension, all of which resolved within 1 to 5 days. Describing how participants used retainer pumps, Olanow said: [disease] better controlled. ” “If this turns out to be what we want, it will allow us to deliver levodopa without the risk of subcutaneous lesions or the need for infusion pumps, without motor complications or surgical intervention,” Olanow concluded. I was. Click here for more information on AAN 2023. reference

Olanow CQ, McIntyre D, Matarazzo M, et al. Continuous delivery of levodopa/carbidopa using an intraoral DopaFuse system: a safety, tolerability, PK, and efficacy study. Announcement: AAN Annual Meeting. April 22-27, 2023. Boston, Massachusetts and Virtual.

