T cells show immunity against various bacteria





Australian scientists have investigated a group of bacterial pathogens that share protein sequences recognized by human T cells.

In a study at Monash University in Australia, diverse bacterial pathogensincluding Streptococcus pneumoniae, they all share highly conserved small protein sequences that are presented and recognized by human T cells in a conserved population-wide manner. generally, T cells Parts of the immune system respond to specific functions (antigens) of microorganisms, thereby generating protective immunity.as reported in immunityresearchers have found an exception to this rule. This study aims to understand the immune mechanisms that protect against pneumococci. Streptococcus pneumoniae can harmlessly reside in the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract, but it can also cause infections ranging from middle ear and sinus infections to pneumococcal pneumonia and invasive bloodstream infections. . Most pneumococcal polysaccharide-based conjugate vaccines (PCV) in current use are effective against 10–13 serotypes, but increasing serotype displacement is a problem. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.6 million people die each year from pneumococcal infections. Among them are his 700,000 to her 1 million children under the age of five, most of whom live in developing countries. Research jointly led by the Monash Institute for Biomedical Discovery, in collaboration with the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM), Utrecht University in the Netherlands and Cardiff University in the UK, identifies key fragments of the pneumococcal toxin Pneumolysin Did. It is presented by a specific class of human antigen-presenting molecules and recognized by her T cells in most people who naturally develop specific immunity to pneumococcal proteins. We found that a uniformly presented and widely recognized bacterial protein fragment was not unique to pneumococcal pneumolysin but shared by a large family of bacterial so-called cholesterol-dependent cytolysins (CDCs). rice field.These are generated by diverse bacterial pathogens It primarily affects humans and causes a variety of respiratory, gastrointestinal, or vaginal infections. Lead author Lisa Ciacchi, Ph.D., said, “The use of the National Synchrotron demonstrates how T-cell receptors recognize these conserved antigens when presented by common human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecules. It was the key to providing molecular insight into the Co-author Dr. Martijn van de Garde explains: Whether T cells have cross-protection or anti-inflammatory tolerance functions remains to be investigated. Co-author Dr. Christine Ruddell said: “It is very exciting to identify T cells that recognize ubiquitous bacterial motifs using T cell receptors shared among individuals with common HLA. Reagents generated for this study” could be used to study patient groups to determine how prevalent these shared TCRs are and how they relate to immune protection. Continued research may direct the development of interventions to help people more effectively resist or eliminate CDC-related bacterial diseases.

