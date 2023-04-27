Current Status: Streptococcus, Croup, Fever, Allergies





(WHTM) — York’s CVS MinuteClinic reported a case of strep throat this week. Providers at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see many cases of strep throat and viral illness. Allergy symptoms are also common this week. UPMC donors say allergies never cause fever. Some children may feel a little tired from their allergy symptoms, but should still be able to attend school and be active throughout the day. If you complain of a fever, eat less, or have a wet cough, this is most likely not an allergy and you should take him to your health care provider to be sure it is not the flu, streptococcus. You have to go… Throat, or any other infection. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics have reported many streptococcal cases and viral illnesses, many of which cause fever. They saw an increase in cases of croup and a continuation of seasonal allergy symptoms such as coughing, nasal congestion, itchy eyes and puffy eyes. Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on fever: “Fever is the immune system’s weapon of war that makes it difficult for viruses and sometimes bacteria to survive. When the immune system wins, the fever goes down and the child’s energy and appetite increases. Fever classification is 100.4 in young children. 100.8 degrees for infants, children and teens. Treatment with Tylenol or ibuprofen is based on the comfort of the child, not power. Lowering the fever can make your child feel better and more likely to stay hydrated or stay hydrated. However, if a child has her 103-degree fever and is otherwise happily playing and staying hydrated, it doesn’t necessarily need treatment. The most important thing you can do to help a child from a fever-related illness is to give them water. It can go fast and cause dehydration. Staying well hydrated will help your child feel better overall. * Babies under 6 months of age should be hydrated exclusively with regular formula or breast milk due to immature kidneys. Never use pure water. All children breathe a little faster than their normal baseline when they have a high fever, because that’s the body’s way of controlling heat levels by exhaling. Is it putting in Comfortable, slightly rapid breathing is fine to observe at home, but very rapid breathing, sustained breaths greater than 50 breaths per minute, or exaggerated chest or abdomen for more than 1-2 minutes. If you continue to expand in shape, you may be oxygen deficient. It’s all about how stressed your child is while breathing. Because it takes a lot of energy to raise body temperature, your child may appear tired and may have a fever and low energy. Children struggle to stay awake and fall back asleep quickly, so they don’t develop worrying levels of true lethargy until they can no longer maintain coherent speech and responses. To test an older child’s true lethargy, ask a question. If you can answer them properly, they are on guard. For younger children, let them touch their favorite toys and books. If they respond appropriately, they are on guard.True lethargy is a reason to contact your doctor immediately Fever for 5 days in a row should be evaluated by a doctor at the clinic, regardless of how the child is doing, as additional testing is likely needed. ”

