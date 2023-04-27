Health
Is the CRISPR Revolution Coming Yet?
Q: What is the current state of CRISPR?
There have been many developments. We are on the verge of having the first of his CRISPR-based drugs approved, and have an entire pipeline of new treatments underway. He was awarded the Nobel Prize and settled a patent dispute between Berkeley and MIT. There was also a huge controversy over human experimentation and ethical violations, which resulted in scientists being imprisoned for their experiments on human embryos.
Q: Last time we talked about CRISPR was in 2018 Has the amount of change over the last five years been what you expected?
The pace from lab experiments to the brink of drug approval is about the same. This is pretty good timing. The pipeline is focused on hematologic diseases, so perhaps we expected more progress in other diseases, but we’re doing pretty well.
Q: How long will it be before CRISPR-based medicines are in pharmacies and physicians’ toolkits?
It’s very exciting. we are very close
For patients with sickle cell disease, this is a huge, sweeping, game-changing change, potentially curative because one dose can change the way patients make their own blood cells. There is a nature. disease.
The drug closest to approval is being co-developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, working together on a product called Exa-cel for two blood disorders, sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia. They presented the results at a major hematology conference late last year and plan to submit his BLA, a license application to the FDA, this year. It takes about nine months or a year to go through this process, so the first treatments could be approved later this year.
Q: What impact do you expect people with sickle cell anemia to have? Is this a gradual change? Is this a big change?
It would be a massive, sweeping, revolutionary change that could potentially cure the disease by altering the way these patients make their own blood cells with a single dose of the drug. .
It has the effect of doing a bone marrow transplant done in a cancer center, which is high risk and very difficult for the patient.CRISPR is much easier and better tolerated. With CRISPR, doctors take blood cells, use CRISPR technology to change the defective genes, and reinfuse them with new and improved cells to produce healthy red blood cells in the patient’s body. In sickle cell anemia, people complain of pain because the cells are malformed. Beta thalassemia is a form of anemia, as well as a genetic problem with red blood cells’ ability to carry hemoglobin. Preliminary data from 31 patients suggest that a course of treatment may cure the disease.
Science has advanced. However, lagging behind are regulatory standards and conclusions on pricing, as well as improved access to new treatments.
Q: How do you expect this type of treatment to become more accessible? Will it be very expensive? Will insurance cover them? Are there economic or racial disparities in access?
Science has advanced. However, lagging behind are regulatory standards and conclusions on pricing, as well as improved access to new treatments. Guidance just hasn’t been established yet. So we’ll have to wait and see about that.
The price issue can be dramatic. Previously approved gene therapies are incredibly expensive, exceeding $1 million, and sometimes he approaches $3 million. This is because drug manufacturers claim they expect long-term sales because drugs usually need to be administered repeatedly. However, because of its ability to cure patients with a single dose, companies say they may not be able to recoup their investment in research and development, especially in rare diseases.
So their argument is essentially something like this: You are just paying up front. These drugs have not yet been approved, so we don’t know how companies will price them, but they are definitely struggling with these questions right now.
In terms of regulation, this is also an unknown point. Because each time a new class of biology is submitted to the FDA, the agency must decide how best to study its safety and efficacy. A single-dose drug that affects someone’s entire life raises questions about the appropriate timeline for monitoring safety events. It also raises an important question of impact. , has not yet been codified as a standard..
Q: You mentioned that you are focusing on the blood field. Are there other diseases that could theoretically be addressed in the same way, but are further delayed in the pipeline?
There is another rare disease called A-1AT. This is alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency. It’s in the early stages of development. A disease involving the lungs and liver. In addition to another developing rare condition called hereditary angioedema, there are several others in the early stages of the pipeline.
A key issue is getting enough CRISPR drugs into the cells that need to be modified to have a beneficial effect on the patient. Some, like A-1AT, want to target the liver, but it’s a little easier to do an IV because the drug goes directly to the liver and is distributed properly. But when other organs are involved, it becomes much more difficult to distribute CRISPR drugs, gene therapies, or even regular drugs widely. It is difficult to distribute.
Q: Five years ago we talked about the possibility of changing genes to avoid disease altogether while someone was still in the fetus. Is that still possible?
There are genetic animals produced using CRISPR that way. There are even CRISPR-modified pigs and cows. The most frequent use of CRISPR today is to create genetically modified mice for laboratory experiments. Previously, this was a time-consuming process in which researchers had to create “knockout mice” and try to insert the gene into the mouse’s genome. Creating these genetically modified CRISPR mice for research purposes is now almost routine.
So we know it’s theoretically possible to do all this in mammals. There is a well-known, highly controversial and unethical study done by Chinese researchers who modified embryos of human babies to prevent them from catching HIV from their parents. When it did, there was a global backlash, including in China, home of the scientist. He was sentenced to three years in prison. I think they did the right thing by denouncing the use of human embryos. The moratorium on human experimentation continues.
Q: What about using gene editing in animals to prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases?
It’s still possible, but doing it requires a lot of care and this is good. A major concern is that altering an animal’s genes alters germ cells and introduces new genetic strains with mutations into the population, with unknown consequences. matter.
Q: You mentioned some risks and ethical concerns. Can you talk about the risks in general and the balance of risks and benefits at the moment?
The biggest risk is that CRISPR editing will cause germline mutations, germline mutations, and those altered genes will be transmitted to offspring and entire populations, with unknown consequences. There is an absolute moratorium. This is currently a theoretical risk and I trust researchers and pharmaceutical companies to respect that boundary.
In theory, however, injecting CRISPR-modified cells as stem cells could have other unknown consequences, perhaps germline, or other. The chances of it happening are slim, but should be monitored. It is also possible that the genetic advantage will not persist for the expected period of time or the patient’s lifetime. Patients should therefore be monitored not only to avoid risks, but to be confident that lifelong benefits will be achieved.
Q: What are the other open questions being discussed in and around CRISPR?
I think the biggest issues are business models and whether society will accept very expensive single-dose drugs for rare conditions and whether payers or governments will pay. If the willingness to pay for novel and very expensive treatments of the type It is a business risk to be cautious about entering until a solid proof of concept is available.
