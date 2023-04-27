New contender in diet rankings puts kibosh on some ‘heart-healthy’ diets

The American Heart Association looked at common diets and their recommendations for healthy eating patterns, and down-ranked several diets considered good for the heart.

The organization has released a scientific statement that scores the top 10 eating patterns for their adherence 2021 dietary guidelines Christopher Gardner, Ph.D., of Stanford University in California, pointed out whether the diet worked as intended rather than how people actually eat while dieting. Circulation.

At the top of the list out of 100 was the Diet to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. Other top-tier diets with scores above 85 were Mediterranean, pescatarian, and vegetarian (including dairy, eggs, or both) diets.

At the bottom of the list were paleolithic (paleo) and very low-carb diets such as the ketogenic (keto) diet and the Atkins diet.

“There really is no way to follow [these] The diet is as intended and consistent with the American Heart Association’s dietary guidance,” Gardner said in a press release. No. From a practical standpoint, an effective diet for individuals to maintain their weight loss goals should be sustainable.”

The ranking is US News & World Report The Mediterranean and DASH diets consistently rank high in the “Best Diets” rankings over the past few years, both for overall and heart health.

While guidelines recommend limiting alcohol intake and not starting to drink if you haven’t already, the Mediterranean diet ranks slightly below the DASH diet in the AHA statement. .

many very low-fat meals — Ornish, Ethelsteinand Pretty Kin Diet – Touted for heart health, even claiming to reverse heart disease. They were stratified with very low-carbohydrate diets such as the Zone, South Beach, and low glycemic index diets.

“Further avoidance of nuts and liquid vegetable oils in a very low-fat pattern is inconsistent with the AHA’s emphasis on including healthy fats,” writes Gardner’s group. A low-carb pattern is problematic because it limits healthy grains, legumes, and some whole fruits, all of which are the AHA’s preferred functions.”

Vegan and low-fat diets, both containing 10% or more fat, ranked intermediate with 78 out of 100 points. The AHA statement pointed out.

“A major challenge to the vegan pattern is its restrictive nature, making it impracticable for most patients and an obstacle to long-term adherence.” The food restrictions highlighted in , aimed at helping adults meet their nutritional needs through food, put adults who follow vegan patterns at risk for macro- and micronutrient deficiencies, particularly vitamin B12 deficiency.”

Additionally, increasing intake of unhealthy carbohydrates often reduces fat in the diet. Carbohydrates tend to raise triglycerides and lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

“In both patterns, the proliferation of highly processed foods that are low-fat or vegan but sources of refined grains, added sugars, and sodium are often unintended and unhealthy. Gardner and colleagues noted that the pattern could lead to execution through increased consumption of non-convenience foods.

They recommended that patients choosing a vegan or low-fat diet may require a referral for more in-depth nutritional counseling.

Coming in at the bottom, with scores below 55 out of 100, was the ‘strong concern pattern’: paleo, keto, and other very low-carbohydrate diets. These diets limit food groups considered essential for heart health, such as legumes and whole grains, and allow intake of saturated fats, which are highly recommended by the AHA.

The statement said that the popular diets they ranked had healthy and unhealthy methods, and that nutritional misinformation was rampant, leading people to follow them in unintended ways. I am acknowledging

“Given the overall poor dietary quality of American adults, we asked healthcare professionals how they are implementing certain patterns in patients and consumers to identify potential misunderstandings and It is important to identify opportunities for amendments that could be improved to better align with the AHA Guidance feature.”

It suggests that providing patients with resources such as nutrition education may help them adopt healthy patterns as intended.

The rankings do not take into account diets specifically aimed at managing gastrointestinal conditions or illnesses, allergies or intolerances, such as following short-term (Whole 30) or commercial programs (such as Noom or Weight Watchers). It doesn’t even consider the diet it was designed for.

Disclosure The guideline development committee does not disclose any financial ties to the industry. Primary information Circulation Source reference: Gardner CD, et al “Common Dietary Patterns: Alignment with American Heart Association 2021 Dietary Guidance: A Scientific Statement from the American Heart Association” Circulation 2023; DOI: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000001146.