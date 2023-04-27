DASH, Mediterranean, and Vegetarian meal plans are ideal for AHA dietary guidance

April 27, 2023
Disclosure: Gardner does not report related financial disclosures. See Scientific Statements for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.
diet to stop high blood pressure diet plan, mediterranean sea and vegetarian-based diets best meet the 2021 American Heart Association dietary guidelines for cardiovascular health, but other general plans fall short, researchers report.
In a new AHA scientific statement, the panel reviews the characteristics of several dietary patterns across 10 categories that are intended to be followed over time, and how the plan improves cardiometabolic health. The Diet to Stop Hypertension (DASH)-style eating pattern received full marks for meeting all AHA dietary instructions.
“Over the last 20 years, there has been a shift from nutrients in food to dietary patterns.” Dr. Christopher D. Gardner, FAHA, told Helio, Rehnborg Farquhar, professor of medicine at Stanford University and chair of the scientific statement’s writing committee. “This is a good thing, because certain foods were advertised as so-called ‘super’ foods, and the nutrients were too isolated. What matters is the overall pattern of what you are eating. However, a clinician with more than 40 dietary patterns and without proper nutrition education may have trouble distinguishing the details of the patterns.What are the main differences?What are the patterns he describes as the AHA? I wanted to match a specific guidance domain for It shows which meals match or don’t match the 10 domains the AHA has already shown. “
This statement provides an analysis of 10 main categories of meal planning.
Researchers rated each meal plan against 9 of the 10 items in the AHA guidance for heart-healthy eating patterns and assigned points based on how well each item matched the guidance. . 0.5 points for partially meeting guidance. Researchers summed and adjusted the scores to arrive at a rating between 0 and 100. 100 indicates closest to dietary guidance.
The DASH plan scored 100, while the pescatarian, Mediterranean, and egg-lacto-pescatarian meal plans scored 92, 89, and 86, respectively. His two plans with the lowest scores were the Paleo and Keto diet plans, scoring 53 and 31 respectively.
The researchers found that the two plans’ restrictions on whole fruits (ketogenic), legumes, and whole grains, as well as the inclusion of more animal products, made the two patterns harder to meet AHA guidance. , noted that phytochemicals in plant-based foods have been consistently associated with reduced morbidity and mortality.
“What was more interesting was knowing which meal plans weren’t aligned, why, and how much,” Gardner said.
Researchers have produced a statement to help clinicians and consumers as a guide to assess whether common dietary patterns promote cardiometabolic health. It also suggests factors to consider when adopting eating patterns to improve alignment with, Gardner said.
Gardner said the statement doesn’t include plans that involve timed meals or intermittent fasting.
“There’s not just one way to eat with peace of mind,” Gardner said in an interview. “There’s a lot of flexibility. , Mediterranean, Latin American, African, Korean, etc. You can add Specific food groups from different cultures for flexibility I still eat a heart-healthy diet. The challenge is how much specific guidance you want and how much flexibility you want. Using these patterns and descriptions to highlight which groups of foods are best, while remaining flexible enough for people to enjoy culturally appropriate diets, health equity issues I hope this statement walks that tight line while recognizing the
Gardner said there are common takeaways for clinicians, evident in all included dietary plans, to emphasize with patients when discussing the benefits of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
“We ranked Keto and Paleo meal plans low, and Mediterranean and DASH meal plans high, but all suggested that people avoid sugar and refined grains.” All four of these areas are challenges for the American public: everyone agrees, but what Americans are doing Finding what is not is powerful. Focus on consensus rather than controversy.”
Gardner said clinicians should take the time to ask patients about their diet during clinic visits and assess their access to healthy foods and their ability to prepare them.
“When I say, ‘I want you to go home and make more vegetables,’ you find out that they don’t have a stove. ,” says Gardner. “Something like steel-cut oats left in boiling water overnight on a hot plate can provide a healthy breakfast in the morning. I hope we can move from to nutrition security.We need to ask the right questions.”
