4 died due to bacterial outbreak. Lessons learned from the ‘COVID war’; meat soup health warnings
Ann outbreak Klebsiella pneumoniae The Seattle Medical Center germ infected 31 patients, 4 of whom died. (Seattle Times)
The Mifeprex case has now been brought before the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked the court to: overturn a Texas judge’s ruling Revokes FDA’s 2000 approval for a widely used abortion drug. (The Hill)
on the other hand, DOJ said it is suing Tennessee Block new state laws restricting medical care for transgender minors.
In Montana, the State House of Representatives Banned Zooey Zephyr, the state’s only transgender legislator, from the House of Representatives for the remainder of the legislative session. (CNN)
Medicare issued double checks to doctors $128 million In recent years, according to a Watchdog report. (APs)
California-based Kaiser Permanente Plans to acquire Geisinger Health As a first step towards forming a new multi-system value-based care organization. (intense health care)
New poll says most Americans want some restrictions on abortion but oppose reversing Supreme Court decision Law vs Wade and believe States Imposing Restrictions It’s gone too far. (NPR)
Currently, diet pills are attracting attention, Bariatric surgery is still the gold standard for obesity treatment. (Atlantic)
More and more American adults are suffering from seasonal allergies first time. (NBC News)
A group of over 30 policy, public health, biodefense and other experts Lessons learned from the ‘COVID war’. (United States of America today)
researchers are divided About how bad it is to be reinfected with COVID. (Nature)
SAB Biotherapeutics Announces Investigational Therapy for COVID-19 Outpatients at High Risk of Serious Disease. Successful Phase III study.
Toni Braxton is “traumatic” heart surgery After 80% occlusion of the left main coronary artery due to life-threatening lupus complications. (people)
Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes delayed the start of prison With a last-minute appeal. (CNN)
US Department of Agriculture issued a health alert Concerns over contamination of many ready-to-eat meat soup products.
The City of Delray Beach, Florida paid city inspectors $818,500. Resolve whistleblower lawsuits After she was fired for reporting that the city’s water supply was contaminated with reclaimed sewage.miami herald)
Young doctors and medical students are active Incorporating Climate Change Issues Health implications for medical education. (statistics)
FDA Approved Injectable Collagen Stimulator Poly-L-Lactic Acid (Sculptra) For the correction of fine lines and wrinkles on the cheeks, presented by the manufacturer Galderma.
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/infectioncontrol/104221
