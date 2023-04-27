Dysfunctional breathing affects asthma control in children and adolescents



Disclosure: The Danish Pediatric Lung Foundation funded this study.





Older children and girls were more likely to have respiratory dysfunction.

Dysfunctional breathing was correlated with poor asthma control and greater use of beta 2 agonists.

Respiratory dysfunction is a frequent comorbidity among children and adolescents with asthma and is correlated with perceived poorly controlled asthma, according to a study published in . Pediatric Allergy and Immunology.

Also, respiratory dysfunction (DB) was more common among adolescent girls and associated with greater use of beta 2 agonists. Signe Valqvist medical doctor, PhD, Written by the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Lierbert Hospital, Southern Denmark University Hospital, and colleagues.







363 patients participated in this study (median age, 13.8 years, 49% male). 10 to 17 years old Attend a scheduled asthma follow-up visit at the Pediatrics and Adolescent Outpatient Clinic at Lilbert University Hospital from February 2021 for 15 months.

The researchers administered each patient a 16-item Nijmegen Questionnaire (NQ), of which 18% had a score of 23 or higher, indicating DB. Median scores included 9 in the non-DB group and 29 in the DB group (P. < .001).

The DB group was older (median age, 15.6 vs. 13.7 years. P. < .001) were fewer boys (16% vs 57%; P. < .001) than non-DB groups.

BMI standard deviation score (SDS) Contains 0.6 for non-DB groups and 0.3 for DB groups (P. = .05).Also, the non-DB group had lower rates of FEV 1 (mean, 85.7 vs 89.4; P. < .05) and low ratios of FEV 1 Forced vital capacity (FVC; mean, 0.82 vs 0.87; P. < .05) from the DB group.

More patients in the non-DB group were also sensitized to one or more aeroallergens. Both groups were comparable in inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) dose, second controller and nasal steroid use, and adherence to ICS or ICS/long-acting beta-agonist regimens.

Median Asthma Control Questionnaire (ACQ) scores included 2 in the DB group and 0.6 in the non-DB group (P. < .001), median beta 2 agonist usage included two weekly puffs in the DB group and none in the non-DB group (P. < .001), predicting lower awareness of asthma control in the DB group, the researchers said.

Both groups had comparable responses on FEV 1 The DB group had a higher median of mannitol, which was used to induce a 15% reduction in FEV, although beta-2 agonists and exercise tasks were affected at diagnosis, according to the researchers. 1 than the non-DB group (358.5 μg vs. 200 μg; P. = .05). Additionally, 14% of the non-DB group and 35% of the DB group failed the exercise challenge (P. < .05).

Significant variability in FEV 1 Of the 35 hospitalized patients, 29 were diagnosed definitively during hospitalization and 4 after admission.

Based on these findings, the researchers stated that the older the age and the higher the gender of the female, the higher the ACQ score and the higher the FEV. 1 predicted DB, but BMI SDS was negatively correlated with DB.

Similarly, NQ score, beta2 agonist use, and BMI SDS predicted and positively correlated with ACQ score. This indicates that higher NQ scores, higher BMI SDS, and higher use of bronchodilators predict poor asthma control per ACQ estimate.

Based on these findings, the researchers said that the DB group suffered less severe asthma than the non-DB group. We hypothesized that it was not due to asthma.

DB was responsible for poor asthma control, and the researchers continued, finding that SDS with a high BMI correlated with poor asthma control, and SDS with a low BMI correlated with DB. Because control awareness was low, the researchers suggested that overweight and DB may be different factors in asthma control awareness.

DB is a common comorbidity of asthma in adolescents, may adversely affect asthma control, may be a confounding factor in asthma symptoms, and may be a confounding factor for patients with poorer asthma control than they actually are. This suggests that there is a possibility that people may come to believe that

The researchers encouraged physicians to screen DBs in children and adolescents regularly to avoid overtreatment, adding that future studies may investigate treatment options.